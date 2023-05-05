Madison has its own Blippi — a video series for kids — except Pogie the Yogie incorporates yoga into his Madison-area adventures that take him to local spots, like the Madison Children’s Museum. The online show is created by husband-and-wife team and parents Corrina Crade Cunningham and Patrick Cunningham. Pogietheyogie.com
Unexpected Eats
The Ohio Tavern — the 224 Ohio Ave. bar that’s become known for its tacos and oysters — has added street corn to its menu, as well as hot dogs, ceviche and potato salad for Sunday brunch. We’re delighted by the irreverence of it all. And the execution of the offerings is impressive, to boot. Theohiotavern.com
Wedding Season is Back
Diamonds are forever, and so is the fascination with lab-grown diamonds. Sales for them are growing, including at Gruno’s Diamonds in Madison, which sells both lab-grown and natural. Lab diamonds are a more affordable, eco-friendly and ethical option that can hardly be differentiated from a natural diamond under a microscope. Grunos.com
The Spoon Carver
Tim Dennison of Tim Dennison Woodcraft doesn’t sand the spoons he carves by hand. He achieves a smooth surface that won’t become fuzzy over time by using straight sloyd and hook knives on freshly felled wood. timdennisonwoodcraft.com
A Busy Mom’s Brilliant Idea
Pound of Ground Crumbles is frozen, uncooked ground beef that goes from freezer to pan to browned in less than 10 minutes. Heidi Meyer, a University of Wisconsin–Madison alumna, co-created this product with her husband, Jeff, and it’s gone national. poundofground.com
Photo courtesy of Pound of Ground
Photo courtesy of Gruno's Diamonds
Photo by Rebecca Otis
Photo courtesy of Pogie the Yogie
Photo courtesy of Tim Dennison
