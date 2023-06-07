VERY PRETTY PRINT: If Madison had a thumbprint, it would look like this. Sophie Parr’s petite line drawing of an aerial view of Capitol Square would be a really cute addition to a curated shelf or gallery wall. The giclee print, which also comes in a larger size, is available at Hatch Art House on Williamson Street. mapsbysophie.com
DON’T MISS THIS ONE: The music of Marques Bovre and The Evil Twins — a popular Madison-area rock band dating back to the 1990s — will make a rare return to a live outdoor stage from 2-5 p.m. on June 4 at Hop Garden in Paoli. Frontman Bovre died in 2013, but standing in his spot (alongside two of the band’s original members) will be Bovre’s son, Quintin Bovre.
UNPREDICTABLE (IN A CUTE WAY): You never know what will inspire one of Tori Morgan Nagel’s earring designs. Her mixed-media Tori’s Trinkets pieces, which are made out of brass, hypoallergenic metal, laser cut acrylics and sometimes beads are whimsical and cheery. Find them online or around town, including at A New Day Boutique in Madison and Kismet Books in Verona. toristrinketsmadisonwi.com
OUT OF THIS WORLD: Crystals were cool at Cosmic Delights before collecting them became all the rage. Well, to be fair, crystal healing dates back 5,000 years — and Cosmic Delights opened its first location in 2012. The business now has two storefronts in town, one on East Washington Avenue and the newest location on South Gammon Road. cosmicdelights.com
GIVING DR. EVERMORE VIBES: Yes, 27-year-old Alex Molzahn made that. This 15-foot dragon named Sid took about 300 hours to weld, and it now resides near Indianapolis. Molzahn is an independent metal sculptor, welder, carpenter and handyman based in Madison. admetalwork.com
