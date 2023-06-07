Sophie Parr line drawing

VERY PRETTY PRINT: If Madison had a thumbprint, it would look like this. Sophie Parr’s petite line drawing of an aerial view of Capitol Square would be a really cute addition to a curated shelf or gallery wall. The giclee print, which also comes in a larger size, is available at Hatch Art House on Williamson Street. mapsbysophie.com

Quintin Bovre

DON’T MISS THIS ONE: The music of Marques Bovre and The Evil Twins — a popular Madison-area rock band dating back to the 1990s — will make a rare return to a live outdoor stage from 2-5 p.m. on June 4 at Hop Garden in Paoli. Frontman Bovre died in 2013, but standing in his spot (alongside two of the band’s original members) will be Bovre’s son, Quintin Bovre.

Tori's Trinkets
Cosmic Delights crystals
Alex Molzahn and Sid