It’s one of the most beautiful sights at the farmers’ market: buckets of bright blooms. You’ll find flowers grown by Yellow Dog Flowers & Produce in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, at the Northside Farmers’ Market. Yellow Dog is also a produce CSA (and delivers flowers to the Madison area). yellowdogproduce.com
Watch For These Food Pop-ups
One of the city’s coolest new spots for pop-up events is The Deliciouser, a spice shop at 931 E. Main St. The cute demo kitchen and bar space is opening its doors more frequently to one-off events, like taco nights and cooking classes with co-owner Patrick O’Halloran. Keep an eye out for the next offering. thedeliciouser.com
Upgrade Your Tablescape
Our latest pottery crush is on Liz Aldag’s candlestick holders. This small-batch ceramic artist, who operates The Lulu Bird on Etsy, creates several different styles of speckled ceramic holders — why not mix and match a few? etsy.com/shop/TheLuluBird
Loominaries
Marianne Fairbanks and Erica Hess have created a portable loom you can use to make fun, on-the-go crafts. Hello! Loom’s little laser-cut boards allow for an easy entry point into weaving. Fairbanks, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, launched the business in 2019 with Hess, one of her former graduate assistants. helloloom.com
Get Your Bagels!
There’s a new bagel purveyor in town: Ben Anderson is hand-rolling bagels that he sells at the Monroe Street Farmers’ Market at the Barrett’s Bagels stand. He uses Meadowlark flour for batches of no-frills bagels that speak for themselves. barrettsbagels.com
