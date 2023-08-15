We’re not sure what we adore most: the sincerity on the doe’s face, the morel mushroom popping out of the beetle’s backpack or the bike helmet on that muskellunge. Bicycling enthusiasm meets native animals in Madison-based artist Hailey McLaughlin’s whimsical “Bike Madison” print, available on her website. haileymclaughlin.com
Anniversary Year: Madison’s Iconic Rug Shop
Albert Borokhim marks 50 years of operation at Borokhim’s Oriental Rugs, the Persian rug store at 1801 Monroe St. Rolls upon rolls of heirloom-quality rugs envelop you inside his shop, which has occupied the same spot on Monroe Street since 1972.
Hang In There
If your office’s team morale is hanging by a thread, swap that thread for a climbing rope during a teambuilding course offered by Madison School & Community Recreation. You can book an outing at one of two locations — one at Madison School Forest Campground and the other near Kennedy Elementary School and Kennedy Park (pictured). mscr.org/our-programs/outdoor/elements-ropes-course
Pizza at the Park
At Tower Hill State Park in Spring Green, you can use a restored, historic brick pizza oven from an early 1900s Unitarian camp to make your own bread or wood-fired pizza. The oven, located near campground site 7, is open to the general public (no need to reserve it), and there’s usually a pizza paddle and coal rake available for you to borrow at the park office. dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/towerhill
A 50th-Year Tribute
Terese Allen’s “The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook” is a celebration of the market’s 50th anniversary in 2022 and the local ingredients that have filled its vendor booths for over five decades. Published by Little Creek Press, the cookbook was released July 8. tereseallen.com
