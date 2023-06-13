Braisin' Hussies
Photo by Christian Grover

In 2016, Michael Sollinger, the owner of Braisin’ Hussies, moved to Madison specifically to open his mobile food business. After learning of the extremes (either too much regulation, or too little government support) that food trucks in other cities encountered, Sollinger decided that Madison was his best option.

“When I was thinking about a food truck business, I was living in Chicago as a temporary thing,” Sollinger says. “There were all of these terrible regulations — I didn’t want to be a political activist and a food business owner.”