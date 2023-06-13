In 2016, Michael Sollinger, the owner of Braisin’ Hussies, moved to Madison specifically to open his mobile food business. After learning of the extremes (either too much regulation, or too little government support) that food trucks in other cities encountered, Sollinger decided that Madison was his best option.
“When I was thinking about a food truck business, I was living in Chicago as a temporary thing,” Sollinger says. “There were all of these terrible regulations — I didn’t want to be a political activist and a food business owner.”
In stark contrast, Madison’s regulations and entrepreneurial culture support mobile food businesses. Sollinger reports positive experiences with Madison’s Vending Oversight Committee, which he says does a good job not only as an enforcement agency but also a conduit through which food cart owners can pursue additional business opportunities.
Sollinger’s sentiments are backed up by actual city policies. As a result of several ordinances designed to respond to food cart owners’ needs, mobile vending has flourished. Since the early 1970s, vending has been a legal amenity in Madison. Even during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, food cart licensing remained fairly constant and made a full recovery as businesses began to open back up. It’s a business model that can weather unprecedented times in this city.
“We, first and foremost, have a ‘buy local’ philosophy in our community,” says Meghan Blake-Horst, the street vending coordinator for the city. “A lot of people really want to focus on their local businesses and how they can support them. Our food vendors are like the ‘micro-est’ businesses one can have.”
Blake-Horst works directly with food and other street vendors to learn how to make mobile vending in Madison a beneficial experience for customers and business owners. As far as she knows, Madison is one of the only cities in the country to have a street vending coordinator position. In her role, Blake-Horst assists mobile vendors from inside city government.
Madison has two main “mall concourses” that are considered specialized vending areas — the Capitol Square area and State Street Mall. Food vendors are given site assignments to operate in these high-traffic areas.
“They need two licenses to operate, but they can have their spot and it’s theirs for the year,” Blake-Horst says. “They can be consistent — and one thing food vendors know is consistency is key.”
Blake-Horst also works to provide additional business opportunities to interested vendors. The Carts in Parks initiative — which began as a pandemic recovery project and allowed mobile vendors to sell food in certain Madison parks — was recently approved for a third season.
Together with the Vending Oversight Committee, which provides feedback on new opportunities, Blake-Horst aims to expand vending beyond the downtown area.
To ensure that Madison has first-rate food trucks, owners must go through an in-depth licensing and quality-assurance process. Every year, vendors in the main concourses undergo an annual review to confirm they have functioning equipment and are offering personally prepared food and friendly service. But once they’ve made it through this process, mobile vendors reap the benefits of Madison’s hot market for food trucks.
“I pat myself on the back every time I think that, yes, coming to Madison to open a food cart for me was the right call, 100%,” Sollinger says.
Celia Hiorns is a former editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
