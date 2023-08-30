Dr. Jeri McCombs, Dr. Eric Feiereisen, Dr. Christine Julian-Hoernke, Dr. Martin Challenger, Dr. Lindsey Heim, Dr. Dylan Donnelly and Dr. Alanna Wirtz
You wouldn’t typically think dentists use creative skills while in a clinical setting. But the practitioners at Madison Family Dental have made creating the best smiles an art — from the inside out. That’s because in addition to putting their expertise in dentistry to work,
the doctors at Madison Family Dental work hard at building trust and forming meaningful relationships with the people they see. According to Dr. Jeri McCombs, one of seven general dentists at the practice, that is evident in the word-of-mouth referrals they get. “I feel comfortable speaking not only for myself but for everyone here when I say we feel very honored to take care of our patients,” she said. “Many of them are our friends and neighbors. I feel we are all very well connected to our communities.” Madison Family Dental offers a variety of dental services, from family and cosmetic dentistry to specialty procedures such as extractions, dentures, orthodontics, and sleep apnea, as well as emergency care across their two locations. McCombs, said the whole team works well together, with each member offering their own specialized expertise. “We are all very much on the same page in terms of treatment and values,” McCombs said. “We are usually able to accommodate patients in a timely matter, as we all cover for each other. I think our patients benefit from the knowledge of all our doctors instead of just one.” And if you are one of the many who are anxious about sitting in the dental chair? Not to worry, McCombs said. “We love to change people’s minds. We are always looking to see how we can modify things to make it a better experience for our patients. We aren’t just a factory turning out patients — we always try to meet our patients where they are at.”
What Our Patients Say: “Just moved back to Wisconsin and was a bit nervous finding a new dentist, but was immediately put at ease as I called to make an appointment. Professional and courteous. During the visit they took care and time to fully review any issues.”