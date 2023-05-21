A second location for Madison Chocolate Co. opened this morning at 5521 Odana Road, at the intersection of Odana and Whitney Way. Madison Chocolate Co. offers small batch chocolates, gluten-free baked goods and coffee and espresso. The new location will provide the business with expanded gluten-free bakery and chocolate production space.
Owner Megan Hile says, "We basically outgrew our other store so we can't produce as much as we'd like to and the demand for gluten free [baked goods] kind of grew exponentially." Madison Chocolate co. first opened a brick-and-mortar store at 729 Glenway St. around six years ago. The shop on Glenway, about two miles away from the new space, will stay open for business with cafe seating.
Madison Chocolate Co. received a Building Improvement Grant from the City of Madison to update the former Associated Bank space — originally constructed in 1981 — and add energy efficiency improvements. The Odana Road location will offer a drive-thru and expanded cafe seating space. Partners Hile and Bridget Dodge also have future plans to incorporate more food into the menu.
"We were just ready to plant ourselves in another neighborhood and help build a little community hub," says Hile. "We hope for this to be a neighborhood anchor for this business community."
Madison Chocolate Co.'s Odana Road location will be open 7 a.m. to noon from May 21 to 26, and then will follow regular operating hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Memorial Day weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Emma Waldinger (she/her) is an associate editor at Madison Magazine. She started her role in September 2022. Along with managing web and social media content, Emma writes and oversees food and dining coverage for Madison Magazine, including a monthly print column called “Back of House” and the digital BITE newsletter.
Emma graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2020 with degrees in English (creative writing) and Environmental Studies and a certificate in Food Systems. At UW-Madison, she spent a year each leading art and design direction for Alt Magazine and the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Art Committee. Her first published writing was featured in Edible Madison magazine where she also filled in as guest editor for their Spring 2022 issue.
Emma’s life-long experiences with food and gardening have been the catalyst for her fascination with the intersections between art, ecology, agriculture, and good food. She lives on Madison’s near west side with her two cats, Sybil and Elio, and spends her time reading memoirs, baking elaborate cakes, and stewarding her little garden plot at Eagle Heights Community Garden.