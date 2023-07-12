MadLit1
Photo by Hedi LaMarr Photography

This free outdoor event brings Madison’s community together to celebrate local musicians, artists and small business owners. Since its start in 2021, Mad Lit has supported more than 150 people of color by creating a space for their work to be showcased.

The 100 block of State Street will be “lit up” — literally — with live music from a DJ as well as by diverse performers from around the city. The area’s sidewalk pop-up shops will also spotlight vendors and artists of color — in addition to bringing unique products from local, lesser-known small businesses to the center of the city.

