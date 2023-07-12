This free outdoor event brings Madison’s community together to celebrate local musicians, artists and small business owners. Since its start in 2021, Mad Lit has supported more than 150 people of color by creating a space for their work to be showcased.
The 100 block of State Street will be “lit up” — literally — with live music from a DJ as well as by diverse performers from around the city. The area’s sidewalk pop-up shops will also spotlight vendors and artists of color — in addition to bringing unique products from local, lesser-known small businesses to the center of the city.
This season’s events will take place every other Friday starting July 14 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. until September 29, 2023. These events are open to people of all ages and from all backgrounds.
Being inclusive isn't just a part of Mad Lit's ethos — it's the inspiration for the event series. Founder Rob "Dz" Franklin was inspired by the social justice murals on State Street in 2020. "Seeing people from all walks of life taking in the area at the time was pretty much the most diverse and inclusive that I have seen in our downtown, ever," Franklin says. "My hope was to continue to show that we can all interact and coexist downtown through music and art."
Performers from across Madison take the stage in this free outdoor event series.
Photo by Hedi LaMarr Photography.
The events — which are open to people of all ages — aim to bring Madison's community together.
Photo by Hedi LaMarr Photography.
Mad Lit’s third season starts off strong on with performances from some of Madison’s most-loved acts.
Local singer Rey Cruz will kick off the event. His most recent album, “Golden Kingdom,” which offers more of his unique urban Latin style, was released on July 1. The Rebulú Group — another favorite from Madison’s Latin dance scene — will take the stage next. Their soulful blend of Cuban, Puerto Rican and African music (plus, powerful vocals) promises to get everyone’s feet moving. Finally, Grupo Candela, a 12-piece tropical band, will close out the night with their diverse and dance-oriented repertoire, which includes salsa, merengue, cumbia, bachata and more.
Lilada Gee, the founder of Madison non-profit Black Woman Heal, will be the season’s inaugural visual artist. Her art — like her other work in Madison — focuses on highlighting and healing Black girls and women.
Can’t make it this Friday? Take a look at the rest of the season (which includes a special 50-year celebration of hip hop on August 11) on Mad Lit’s website. Each event features a different lineup of performers and vendors, and each is an opportunity to find a new favorite band or local shop — all while enjoying some of the most creative Madison has to offer.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
