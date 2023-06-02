Looking Back: Throw like the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League
It began as part moneymaking scheme, part patriarchal joke: What if we charge people to watch cute girls in short skirts play baseball while the boys are off at war, ba dum tsss? But Chicago Cubs owner Philip K. Wrigley, the chewing gum magnate who started it all, probably didn’t bet on the women being bona fide athletes capable of attracting a million fans to the stands at the peak of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which operated from 1943 to 1954.
Pictured here is Sophie Kurys, the Racine Belles second basewoman known for stealing more than 1,000 bases in her legendary eight-season career. (The sand burn had to be equally legendary, given the impractical uniform she was forced to wear.) Wisconsin’s Racine Belles and Kenosha Comets were two of the first four teams formed in the new league. Wrigley (who left after the first season) and others built an impressive, if somewhat patronizing, organization. They scoured the country for women who played softball — a sport in which the “girls” could at least wear pants — then put the recruits through charm school and enforced strict rules: lipstick at all times, smoking and drinking never. Despite significant sexism and the pressures of war, 60 women played 108 games that first year, making $45-$85 per week. The Belles won the 1943 world championship, besting the Comets in five. Over the league’s 11-year run, 545 women across 10-15 teams played at the highest level of professional baseball.
Most of us can thank late Hollywood actor Penny Marshall (Laverne of “Laverne & Shirley,” a sitcom set in Milwaukee) for finally bringing this herstory to a wider audience. Marshall produced and directed the 1992 blockbuster film “A League of Their Own,” which featured stars like Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna playing members of the real-life Rockford Peaches. The Peaches play the Belles several times in the movie, and a costume of the Belles uniform like the one worn by Kurys is now preserved at the Wisconsin Historical Society. The nonprofit AAGPBL Players Association continues to celebrate history — including lobbying for National Baseball Hall of Fame recognition, which finally came in 1988 — and to support female players across the country. Their annual reunion will be in Kenosha in August.
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine. Her long-form features have garnered numerous honors since 2006 including from the National City Regional Magazine Association, the Milwaukee Press Club and the American Society of Journalist and Authors. In addition to helping edit the work of Madison Magazine's contributing writers, freelancers and essayists, she writes features and the monthly Looking Back historical photo department page. Online, Maggie conducts monthly author Q&As and covers the local literary scene with her Sunday Reads monthly e-newsletter. Her own debut novel, "Still True," was published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022 and was the honorable mention selection for the 2022 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award, as well as a 2023 Midwest Book Award honoree.