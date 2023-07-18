They say you could smell it up and down East Washington Avenue throughout the 1940s and ’50s — a delectable, salty aroma wafting from the Red Dot Potato Chip factory. The U.S. snack market really took off in the late ’30s, and after a University of Wisconsin–Madison chemist married to a business major roped in some investors and purchased one of those newfangled continuous chipmaking machines in 1938, a food empire was born. All the Fred J. Meyer Co. needed was a mascot.

Ta-To the Clown vertical

Enter Ta-To the Clown, the face of Red Dot Potato Chips.

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.