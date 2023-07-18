They say you could smell it up and down East Washington Avenue throughout the 1940s and ’50s — a delectable, salty aroma wafting from the Red Dot Potato Chip factory. The U.S. snack market really took off in the late ’30s, and after a University of Wisconsin–Madison chemist married to a business major roped in some investors and purchased one of those newfangled continuous chipmaking machines in 1938, a food empire was born. All the Fred J. Meyer Co. needed was a mascot.
Enter Ta-To the Clown, the face of Red Dot Potato Chips.
While Hollywood and Stephen King haven’t been kind to clowns in recent years, Ta-To (as in potato) was a source of joy. Grade school classes took field trips to the factory and, who knows, maybe some of them even got a glimpse of the friendly clown. The cartoon version of Ta-To’s face graced the iconic yellow cans and white bags featuring the red dot, signaling, some said, the best chips around — which could have something to do with the fact that Red Dot enlisted UW researchers to develop the ultimate chipping potato. Very few photos of the Red Dot clown remain in circulation, but Madison’s Robin Good shared this family snapshot taken by her late aunt, Barbara R. Good. Pictured is her uncle, Jon Good, now in his 80s, who took great pride in the role, and whose father, Don Good, had a long and successful career with the potato chip company. “The clown represented fun and happiness,” Robin Good says.
At its 1961 peak, Fred J. Meyer Co.’s Red Dot owned eight factories, two potato farms and 83 branch warehouses throughout the country — after that, the story takes a tragic turn. Meyer sold Red Dot to Atlanta’s H.W. Lay & Company on May 5, 1961, then died by suicide four days later. Lay became Frito-Lay, but some say those Red Dot potato chips were never the same. In 1970, Frito-Lay unloaded Red Dot onto yet another company, which shut the brand down in 1973. But those memories of the best chips ever — and the thrill of seeing Ta-To the Clown out and about in Madison — remain crisp in the minds of a generation.
Maggie Ginsberg is senior editor at Madison Magazine.
