It was a bummer couple of seasons for Badgers football. In 1987-88, with former University of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst playing a few snaps at quarterback, the Badgers had won just one conference game — and coming into the Oct. 15, 1988, tilt against the Fighting Illini, they were 0-5. Chryst was now at tight end, and fans were at their wits’ end. Legendary UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone knew just what everybody needed: a circus.

Specifically, a circus-themed halftime show, put on in cooperation with Leckrone’s Zor Shriners friends, whom he’d gotten close to over years of UW Homecoming parades.

Mike Leckrone and Molly the elephant vertical

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.