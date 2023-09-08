It was a bummer couple of seasons for Badgers football. In 1987-88, with former University of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst playing a few snaps at quarterback, the Badgers had won just one conference game — and coming into the Oct. 15, 1988, tilt against the Fighting Illini, they were 0-5. Chryst was now at tight end, and fans were at their wits’ end. Legendary UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone knew just what everybody needed: a circus.
Specifically, a circus-themed halftime show, put on in cooperation with Leckrone’s Zor Shriners friends, whom he’d gotten close to over years of UW Homecoming parades.
Leckrone and the Shriners looped in Circus World Museum and together they arranged for performances from clowns and acrobats. They even parked a calliope in the end zone. Midway through the band’s performance — surprise! — Leckrone would ride an elephant onto the field.
On that fateful football Saturday in 1988, everything was going according to plan. The clowns clowned, the acrobats cartwheeled and careened, and midway through the marching band’s harmonious wail, Leckrone ducked into the tunnel, donned a circus jacket and hopped on board Molly the Elephant. Together, they lumbered to the 50-yard line. The crowd erupted! Leckrone’s heart swelled! He’d finally given Badgers fans something to cheer about!
And then he smelled it. The crowd had gone wild because, in an apt metaphor for those sad seasons, Molly had taken an enormous dump in front of the Badgers’ bench. Adding insult to injury, after a hurried cleanup that required hoses and shovels, the Badgers were penalized for delay of game. They lost 34-6. The whole thing stunk.
Leckrone recounted this story in his 2022 one-man show at Four Seasons Theatre, and he goes into further detail in a forthcoming book written with Doug Moe, which will be out from the University of Wisconsin Press in late summer/early fall 2024.
Maggie Ginsberg
Maggie Ginsberg