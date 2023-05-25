We paint our stories on cave walls, marking our histories in charcoal, berries and blood. We carve our initials into tree bark, school desks and park benches; spray-paint rail cars; and tag the undersides of bridges: We Were Here. We want you to know.
Business signs are different, of course. They serve a purpose beyond ego and the futile pursuit of immortality, directing us where to go and what to buy. King Midas Flour. Gardner Baking Co. Madison Brass Works. And although we’ve moved on to neon and aluminum and all-weather medium-density overlay, there’s just something about hand-painted lettering fading on brick that cries out to be preserved.
We’re particularly fond of this sign on East Doty Street: It’s for the Fess Hotel, and is captured here by Maureen Janson Heintz, who is herself so taken by ghost signs that she’s published a photography book, “Ghost Signs of Madison, Wisconsin.” She captured this image in October 2020 after an adjacent parking garage was demolished, revealing the sign. The Fess operated for 125 years and included a saloon, barbershop, dining room, icehouse and 60-horse stable. Its sign only hints at the former hotel’s glory days — imagine if those 75 rooms could talk — but its mere name conjures memories of the restaurant and bar it became in the ’70s and the office space upstairs that was occupied, for about five years in the ’80s, by none other than Madison Magazine.
“Having a good and fun bar right below was not necessarily conducive to meeting deadlines,” says Doug Moe, who says Jim Selk was editor then. “Damn fun, though.”
The Fess is still fun; it’s now home to The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. There’s no telling whether this sign will stay visible like the 35 or so others around Madison, or slip back out of sight behind the next parking garage. Either way, no matter what, we were here.
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine.
