Fess Hotel ghost sign
Photo by Maureen Janson Heintz

We paint our stories on cave walls, marking our histories in charcoal, berries and blood. We carve our initials into tree bark, school desks and park benches; spray-paint rail cars; and tag the undersides of bridges: We Were Here. We want you to know.

Business signs are different, of course. They serve a purpose beyond ego and the futile pursuit of immortality, directing us where to go and what to buy. King Midas Flour. Gardner Baking Co. Madison Brass Works. And although we’ve moved on to neon and aluminum and all-weather medium-density overlay, there’s just something about hand-painted lettering fading on brick that cries out to be preserved.

Fess Hotel full size

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine. Her long-form features have garnered numerous honors since 2006 including from the National City Regional Magazine Association, the Milwaukee Press Club and the American Society of Journalist and Authors. In addition to helping edit the work of Madison Magazine's contributing writers, freelancers and essayists, she writes features and the monthly Looking Back historical photo department page. Online, Maggie conducts monthly author Q&As and covers the local literary scene with her Sunday Reads monthly e-newsletter. Her own debut novel, "Still True," was published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022 and was the honorable mention selection for the 2022 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award, as well as a 2023 Midwest Book Award honoree. 

