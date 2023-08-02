August Looking Back
Photo courtesy of WHS / Maritime Preservation Program

Living is like exploring space without the shuttle. A rare few get this glimpse of our underworld, which can feel as vast, murky and mysterious as the cosmos. We live on a spectacular planet, but it’s easy to take for granted nature’s everyday wonders when you walk right past them on the way to work or school. Underwater exploration, on the other hand, requires effort, training, intention and access — much like space travel. Maybe curiosity lures you in, or some mystery teases. Maybe you find more than you were looking for. From the sunken cars at the bottom of Madison’s waters to the shipwrecks that litter the Great Lakes to the rare species of fish lurking miles deep in the ocean, there is so much that most of us will never see.

While Madison’s lakes could keep local divers busy for years, nearby Lake Michigan, riddled with shipwrecks, might as well be another planet — and you don’t have to don diving gear to explore the treasure trove of historical photos and accounts at wisconsinshipwrecks.org, an archival effort of the University of Wisconsin’s Sea Grant Institute and the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Maritime Preservation Program.

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.