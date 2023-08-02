Living is like exploring space without the shuttle. A rare few get this glimpse of our underworld, which can feel as vast, murky and mysterious as the cosmos. We live on a spectacular planet, but it’s easy to take for granted nature’s everyday wonders when you walk right past them on the way to work or school. Underwater exploration, on the other hand, requires effort, training, intention and access — much like space travel. Maybe curiosity lures you in, or some mystery teases. Maybe you find more than you were looking for. From the sunken cars at the bottom of Madison’s waters to the shipwrecks that litter the Great Lakes to the rare species of fish lurking miles deep in the ocean, there is so much that most of us will never see.
There are an estimated 700 shipwrecks off Wisconsin’s shores, and about as many stories. Take, for example, this 1929 photo from the collection. It captures the efforts of a diver — looking not unlike an astronaut in a space suit — to salvage cargo from a sunken, 2,142-ton steamer called The Wisconsin. The vessel, built in 1881, had already survived a 1907 fire; after she was rebuilt, she was purchased by Milwaukee captain Edward Gifford Crosby, but she outlived him — his last voyage was in 1912 aboard, believe it or not, the Titanic. The Wisconsin went on to serve as a convalescent hospital ship in World War I. Then, on Oct. 29, 1929 — yes, Black Tuesday, the day of the epic stock market crash that launched the Great Depression — The Wisconsin sunk just off the shores of Kenosha, killing nine crew members.
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.