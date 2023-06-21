Sylvie Rosenthal woodworking
Photo by Mitch Tanis

An electric saw screams and the smell of cut wood lingers in the air. Tables scattered across a concrete floor hold custom wooden works-in-progress, while tools, supplies and projects fill tall metal shelves along the room’s perimeter.

At the center of this world is Sylvie Rosenthal, a woodworker, artist and educator. Rosenthal is completely at home in woodworking but knows that many others aren’t, and so she runs Lower Astronomy Studios as an intentional safe space for femme, queer and gender-nonconforming makers.

Sylvie Rosenthal

Sylvie Rosenthal at Lower Astronomy Studios

Sylvie Rosenthal Creative Process