An electric saw screams and the smell of cut wood lingers in the air. Tables scattered across a concrete floor hold custom wooden works-in-progress, while tools, supplies and projects fill tall metal shelves along the room’s perimeter.
At the center of this world is Sylvie Rosenthal, a woodworker, artist and educator. Rosenthal is completely at home in woodworking but knows that many others aren’t, and so she runs Lower Astronomy Studios as an intentional safe space for femme, queer and gender-nonconforming makers.
Throughout her life — as a child in Connecticut starting to work with wood, in welding school, while learning woodworking at the Rochester Institute of Technology, while running a shop in North Carolina, while teaching around the country, while earning an MFA in sculpture at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, while making runs to the hardware store — Rosenthal has experienced and witnessed how some people don’t feel welcome or safe in traditional woodworking environments. “Any dude with a beard and a plaid shirt gets more credit than we do walking in the door,” she says.
Her studio changes the game, offering access to and experience in a craft that Rosenthal has loved for as long as she can remember. And it expands the field by creating a wide range of work, from custom cabinetry to kits for kids to sculptures that challenge convention and classification.
Like her own work, Rosenthal’s workshop points to a new future for woodworking — one defined by more voices and fewer limits.
“It’s possibility and potential,” she says. “The exciting thing is where [it] can go.”
FROM THE ARTIST: SYLVIE ROSENTHAL
Early Start | I grew up working at an experimental design education museum. I took my first class when I was 5, and I was hooked. I was 8 or 9 when I started working there three days a week. At 10, my mom got me my first drill and jigsaw. I really grew up just doing and playing and building things.
Financial Balance | I was on a panel recently and people were waxing nostalgic for studios. My shop, this studio, makes no sense in the face of capitalism. I would make more money if I ran a cabinet shop — and I can make some cabinets, but I’m not going to outbid against machine-made cabinetry.
Bigger Picture | I like to give lessons. It’s so empowering to people, which leads to other feelings of value. I know my shop is a resource for my community.
Girl Power | I taught a group of kids during COVID-19. We did leverage lessons using a large teeter-totter and made simple stools. My arborist friend brought a big piece of wood and the girls made a fairy house in a hole. The 4-year-old loved the power drill.
Find Sylvie Rosenthal | lowerastronomystudios.com, sylvierosenthal.com, Instagram: @lower.astronomy, @boat_boat
Katie Vaughn is a former editor and contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.