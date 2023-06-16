Piercing yips from coyotes are followed closely by Juno’s strong, deep bark.
It’s 9 p.m. and dark, but Juno’s white, feathered tail is still visible, swiping through the air as she paces and bellows. This nearly 100-pound Italian Maremma mix has just begun the night shift — safeguarding her flock of chickens from hungry predators.
Juno is the woolly matriarch of a pack of livestock guardian dogs at Rockwell Ridge Farm in Dodgeville, where their job is to protect more than 200 chickens, as well as pigs and guinea fowl, who call this 50-acre farm home.
“I’ve got a series of coops through the farm, and their doors are open and those chickens are allowed to go wherever they want,” says Cliff Gonyer, owner of Rockwell Ridge Farm. “You would think that I would have an issue with fox, coyotes. … I do not. I don’t at all.”
Juno, Zeus, Apollo and Emma are livestock guardian dogs, or LGDs, and are a mix of breeds including the Italian Maremma, Polish Tatra, Turkish akbash and Spanish mastiff. Better-known LGDs include Great Pyrenees and the kuvasz, which has gained wider recognition after winning the Working Group at the 2021 National Dog Show.
Though their coat lengths and coloring vary, LGD breeds are generally extra-large in size and docile in demeanor around livestock. “LGDs are bred to be quiet, mellow dogs who are happy to lie around much of the day, except when they are patrolling the territory — mostly scent-marking — or barking out warnings to coyotes and other dogs,” says Patricia McConnell, a certified applied animal behaviorist and author of numerous books, including “The Other End of the Leash.”
This is in stark contrast to herding dogs, which are also frequently found on farms. “They are highly active dogs,” McConnell says. “They are bred to move [sheep] from place to place and do so, in part, by behaving very much like a hungry predator. Border collies, for example, look like a lion stalking prey when they are working.”
LGDs were selectively bred over centuries throughout Western Asia and Europe to both blend in and protect their herds and flocks. They have the unique ability to be intimidating enough to ward off a pack of wolves while also gentle enough to keep their flock of sheep at ease.
“He is such a gentle giant,” says Clarissa Murphy of her LGD at Dreamfarm, an artisan goat and cow milk cheese farmstead in Cross Plains. Two-year-old Finnegan is 100 pounds of muddled cream and brown fluff who has the curly coat of his mother, Juno, and the blocky head of his dad, Zeus, from Rockwell Ridge Farm.
“There’s something about his temperament that’s just gentle, especially with the baby goats in spring,” Murphy says. “They’ll have milk all over their little snouts, then he’ll lick up the milk from their faces.” Unlike Dreamfarm’s Australian shepherd, whom the goats are skittish around, Finnegan is seen as a member of the hooved herd.
As with his parents, however, Finnegan’s primary job is to protect chickens. Though he received little to no training on how to do this, Dreamfarm has been losing fewer and fewer birds to predators since Finnegan joined their team. His natural instincts to mark the boundaries of his territory and bark throughout the night have proven incredibly effective.
The presence of this family of LGDs at both Rockwell Ridge and Dreamfarm means the chickens can be pasture-raised — living free of both cages and threats from predators. As opposed to chickens raised “cage-free” or “free-range” who live mostly or entirely confined to barns, pasture-raised chickens spend their days outdoors, feeding on grass and bugs, which leads to healthier birds and eggs.
The benefits of LGDs go beyond just their farm family. Increasingly, researchers are finding that large carnivore species with threatened populations are beginning to recover in areas of North America and Central and Eastern Europe where LGDs are used to protect livestock. When LGDs ward off predators with their scent and sounds, lethal livestock-protection methods are unnecessary.
McConnell learned firsthand how LGDs could allow packs of coyotes to coexist near sheep on her western Dane County farm. Thanks to her Great Pyrenees LGDs, McConnell never lost a lamb to predators. “We have coyotes all around us, and they used to come within 50 meters of our newborn lambs,” McConnell says. “Our LGDs would bark them away every time.”
Though historically bred to live fully with their flock, independent of human owners, LGDs at farms around southern Wisconsin have proven they can be both animal guardians and farmer’s best friend. By night, Juno, Zeus, Apollo, Emma and Finnegan are on high alert. By day, they can be seen trotting alongside their smiling farmers, tongues out and tails wagging.
“The days get really long and hot and hard,” says Murphy. “Having a companion by your side is just the best.”
