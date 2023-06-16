Piercing yips from coyotes are followed closely by Juno’s strong, deep bark.

It’s 9 p.m. and dark, but Juno’s white, feathered tail is still visible, swiping through the air as she paces and bellows. This nearly 100-pound Italian Maremma mix has just begun the night shift — safeguarding her flock of chickens from hungry predators.

Juno and Apollo Rockwell Ridge Farm

Juno and Apollo help protect the animals that live on 50 acres at Rockwell Ridge Farm.
Zeus Rockwell Ridge Farm

Zeus at Rockwell Ridge Farm
Clarissa Murphy livestock guardian dogs

Clarissa Murphy of Dreamfarm pets Finnegan, a 2-year-old mixed breed from one of Zeus and Juno's litters.
Finnegan Dreamfarm

At Dreamfarm, a goat and cow milk cheese farm in Cross Plains, the goats treat their protector Finnegan like one of their own.
Finnegan Dreamfarm 2

Finnegan stands guard over the goat herd at Dreamfarm.
Zeus and Apollo Rockwell Ridge Farm

Cliff Gonyer with two of his livestock guardian dogs at Rockwell Ridge Farm.