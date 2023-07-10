Dear Editor (from a former editor),
Madison is most certainly building as you and your team chronicled so comprehensively in "We're Building" in the July issue. As someone who has witnessed Madison's growth for more than four decades, and written about it in the very pages of this magazine, I have particular interest, and involvement, in one of the 33 projects under development. I'd like to share that perspective with your readers.
I accepted Rev. Dr. Alex Gee’s invitation to co-chair the capital campaign committee for his Center for Black Excellence and Culture because of decades of respect for Rev. Gee, and because I believe deeply in the transformative nature of his vision of a Black inspired, Black designed, Black led place for gathering, celebrating, sharing and healing.
I took pleasure in the prospect of working with the team Rev. Gee had assembled, including friends, colleagues on past civic projects, and people I’ve interviewed and written about over the years, a group that in itself is a testament to the power of Rev. Gee’s inspiration and vision. But I was also motivated by a personal history of some 40 years of participating in, writing about and reporting on the city of Madison and its citizens. I love this city. And it’s been an honor and a privilege, as well as a responsibility, to talk to the citizens of Madison, share their stories, and advocate for their, and my dreams of, in the words of John Nolen, a model city. But looking back on that work that began in the 1970s and stretched into the 2020s is also a humbling reflection of short-sightedness, missed opportunities, ignorance and unwarranted self-confidence that has been typical of much of this city’s myopic vision of its climate of social justice, equity and full participation in community life.
I had the privilege and the pleasure of getting to know to varying degrees many of the Black citizens, most but not all of them African Americans, who contributed to the city in so many ways; in public service, civic leadership, philanthropy, business and more, and who were routinely and all-to-often ignored, marginalized and discriminated against. For the most part the established, white majority and base of power in Madison did this with “good” intentions and astonishing hubris. And we blindly, or not-so-blindly, perpetuated an environment that let fester the inequities detailed in 2013’s Race to Equity report.
Of all people, I should have known. It is inexcusable that I didn’t. It’s more inexcusable if I did. After all I saw, firsthand, the struggles and roadblocks, clear differences in privilege and access with which our Black citizens were implicitly expected to deal with. Anyone reading the paper, watching or listening to local news saw the same. And anyone could see the negative impact on the health and well-being of Black Madisonians.
Eugene Parks, a Madison native, the first Black member of the Madison City Council, a true Madison legend, was frequently dismissed with the racist label of “angry Black man.” At the same time, the media used Parks as the designated spokesperson for Madison’s entire Black community, an unfair and untenable responsibility he remarkably tried to accept to the detriment of his health. Parks invited me into his home for conversations that were honest, enlightening and infuriating in their expressions of frustration.
Dr. Anthony Brown, who served as executive director of Madison’s Equal Opportunities Commission, whose health was also likely diminished by his tireless advocacy for this city … all of this city … was never given the respect he deserved.
I did know at the time how fortunate I was to have these smart, creative, determined visionaries, including Madison Urban League executive director and Madison Times founder Betty Franklin Hammonds; business leader, writer and Madison School Board member Kwame Salter; civil rights activist and educator John Odom; and pioneering civic leader, educator and journalist Milele Chikasa Anana trust me enough to share with me their wisdom, experiences and advice, (in Odom’s case, LOTS of advice.) But all routinely expressed exasperated frustration at the challenges of being seen and heard.
I listened, and I heard them. I thought, “This isn’t fair. This isn’t right.” But nothing changed — in the media, in government, in business organizations, in civic life. We were, after all, liberal, welcoming, tolerant (an abused and abusive word) and dismissive in our arrogance. A long friendship with the late UW administrator, civil servant and civic leader LaMarr Billups, and long lunches with legendary musician and UW–Madison professor Richard Davis helped me understand the still vexing challenges of creating an inclusive and equitable UW–Madison and the stubborn refusal by the "Town" in Town and Gown to make the changes necessary.
Groundbreakers Judge Paul Higganbotham and his twin brother (former Urban League of Greater Madison CEO and Dane County Board Supervisor Steve Braunginn); Wisconsin’s first elected African American Mayor (and now my co-chair of the Center’s capital campaign committee) Frances Huntley Cooper; former Madison City Council member Mike Shivers; activist Mona Winston; health care professional and educator Gloria Jones Bey; social workers Betty Banks and Gaddi Ben Dan, and so many more graciously and kindly spoke with me, helped me and stuck with me in understanding their work, their lives, and helping others understand their contributions to Madison.
These relationships were as rewarding and meaningful as any in my career and grew to include professional and personal relationships with today’s Black leaders: Kaleem Caire, Noble Wray, Michael Johnson, Dawn Crim, Dr. Gloria Ladsen Billings, Dr. Ruben Anthony, Annette Miller, Henry Sanders, Dr. Jack Daniels, and my colleagues on the Center team, Ray Allen, Huntley Cooper and Rev. Gee.
Collectively, that is an amazing roster of Madisonians — talented, creative, passionate, thoughtful, wise people who helped build this city and more than ever are still building it now. But every one of these people faced and continue to face discrimination, marginalization and racism. They shared their hearts and dreams with me … despite it. They persevered … despite it. They were successful … despite it. But “it” still exists. And “it” is why the Center for Black Excellence and Culture is so desperately needed in Madison.
We claim to now know that the overt, and, worse, covert hostility to Black expressions of frustration and thwarted to engage in civic life on equal footing have negative health impacts. We’ve ignored the truth. Our collective history includes countless examples of Black excellence gifted to us by a rich culture that has always floundered and suffered for lack of a place of recognition, of celebration, of gathering, honoring and healing. It is a history of Black leaders who continued to speak out, to meet with the WISC Editorial Board, to appear on For The Record, to grace the cover of Madison Magazine, to give me their time, their insights, their dreams, as the community they chose to work on behalf of denied them the tangible evidence of appreciation, value and respect they deserved. There are many reasons the Center for Black Excellence and Culture must and will happen. But for me, a large part of helping realize Dr. Gee’s magnificent dream is to honor those from whom I have learned so much, who at a terrible price never experienced a grateful Madison that deserved them.
Neil Heinen
Madison, WI
