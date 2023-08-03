A year after my marriage ended, my dear friend Rachel flew across the country to check on me. I was living in a fragmented state, grappling with custody logistics and making a second home for my two kids, overwhelmed when I had them and longing for them when I didn’t. I’d been the one to lead the marriage to its end, but still a plea was set to repeat in my head: I want to go home, I want to go home. I made meals, worked, moved into one house and then another, and not-rarely cried into a pillow: I want to go home.
My ex and I had pledged to make it through with love and kindness. We didn’t ignore the anger, but we didn’t let it run the show.
“What do you miss?” Rachel asked me.
Until then, no one had asked about the grief.
His eggs on weekend mornings, his ambitious meals, our backyard movie nights for the neighborhood. The way he held me tight in bed. How every so often he would say, “You’re so pretty,” out of the blue. The way he choked up telling stories about the kids. How he could break out of a mood and bark a loud laugh. Every member of his amazing, loving family, whom I grieved as much as I grieved him.
“And I miss camping,” I moaned.
Rachel was puzzled. “Why can’t you camp?”
“Camping was his,” I told her.
We’d camped together the summer after we met, crammed into a single tent with our mosquito-bitten dog. A few years later, in a bigger tent, our oldest learned to stand and practiced all night long. Once our second was born, the oldest slept beside us on a pool float. After reading them to sleep, we sat together by the fire.
Unlike our domestic life, camping was not a 50-50 proposition. We’d arrive at a campsite and unpack, then he would set up the tent, start the fire, organize the supplies and make dinner, all while I herded the kids. Not only was I no help (kid-wrangling aside), I was scarcely aware of what he was doing. I’d look up from changing a diaper and, voila, camp was made.
I’d camped for the last time, I was certain.
Rachel’s husband — this was news to me — does not camp. He doesn’t like it, period. So when her girls were small, Rachel chose a site, made a list of supplies and set out. She’s been camping with her kids for a decade; they never miss a summer.
This was a revelation. I thought I could probably start a fire, but I wasn’t sure I could put up a tent — alone — or cook a camp meal — alone — or keep the tent clean and the mosquitoes out and the kids entertained.
“You’re wrong,” said Rachel.
I took her word for it. I researched tents and booked a campsite. This was a test. If I could do it, my post-marriage life would be successful and full of joy. If not, I’d made a colossal mistake.
“We’re going camping with you?” my kids asked.
Practice camping, I said. One night only, an hour away in Spring Green, a plush site with a swimming pool and a diner, next to a winding river for tubing. I got the tent up without too much fuss, but when we returned from the pool, a tree had fallen between the car and the fire pit. We moved, we regrouped. It looked like rain, so we headed to the diner.
A storm came up. The river outside the window disappeared. After it passed, we found that the tent had collapsed but the stakes had held, leaving several bent poles and an enormous tear in the fabric. I climbed inside and sat among our soaked belongings, then handed them out one by one.
On the drive home, we were quiet.
I texted a photo of the torn tent to my ex. I told you, he wrote back, that tent is the wrong design.
I texted Rachel. We’ll come out and camp with you! she said.
No, I’d try again on my own. I booked another campsite. I emailed the tent company and sent photos of the bent poles and torn tent. Maybe it was the wrong design, but I was sticking with it.
They sent me a new one.
Our second attempt was farther away, with pretty hills and trails, miles from any restaurant. We subsisted mostly on hummus and PB&Js. The kids had fun, and we returned home exhausted.
The next summer, I drove two hours to spend one night by myself on the shores of Lake Michigan. A month later, I took the kids to a site where we slept in a yurt and ate pizza both nights. This was not fully camping, but it was in the ballpark. A month later, we shared a buggy, cramped site with friends; our new pup played happily with their new pup. I still hadn’t cooked a full camp meal. I looked at the coolers and camp stove and pancakes and bacon, all of which my friend handled capably. Next time, I told myself.
A year later, I booked two nights two hours away. I borrowed my capable friend’s camp stove. I texted my ex: I’m going to cook this time.
I’d like to see that menu, he said.
Burgers, cucumber-tomato salad, breakfast burritos, sandwiches for lunch, I said.
My kids were bigger now, and they liked helping with the tent. My oldest handled the fire and the youngest made the salad. I overcooked the burgers but it didn’t matter. I sent my ex a photo of us at the table; he told me to fix the position of the propane. In the middle of the night, I woke to a loud rustling. I came out of the tent to find a dozen pairs of eyes shining into my headlamp. The largest raccoon squatted over a pile of my dog’s food, bringing handfuls to his mouth and chewing noisily. Rookie mistake, but we got a story out of it.
Why had I been so scared?
The following summer, my ex took the kids for his own camping weekend. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t wonder how mama-camping measured up. Before we split, our kids had every so often revealed their understanding of the imbalance between their parents. They’d look to their father after I’d given an answer, awaiting his confirmation. They’d imitate his semi-playful teasing: Mama can’t work her computer, her bike, her phone, the dishwasher. Mama tried to make a joke, Mama thinks she’s funny. You’re doing it wrong, Mama.
I’m not fragmented anymore. I’m never homesick for any home but the one I own alone. I floundered after leaving my long marriage, yes — but eventually I forged a new life from my own strength and purpose. I’m happy to see my ex when he comes in the door. We share the daily joys and frustrations, swap photos and strategies and concerns, help each other with the scheduling and discipline and chauffeuring. We spend holidays together and eat dinner as a foursome at the end of each week, when our kids switch homes.
I gave away camping, yes, but then I took it back for myself.
Susanna Daniel is the author of the novels “Stiltsville” and “Sea Creatures” and co-founder of the Madison Writers’ Studio. madisonwriters.com
