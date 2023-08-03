Camping essay graphic
Illustration by Tim Burton

A year after my marriage ended, my dear friend Rachel flew across the country to check on me. I was living in a fragmented state, grappling with custody logistics and making a second home for my two kids, overwhelmed when I had them and longing for them when I didn’t. I’d been the one to lead the marriage to its end, but still a plea was set to repeat in my head: I want to go home, I want to go home. I made meals, worked, moved into one house and then another, and not-rarely cried into a pillow: I want to go home.

My ex and I had pledged to make it through with love and kindness. We didn’t ignore the anger, but we didn’t let it run the show.