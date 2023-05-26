Ice skate for free on the frozen lagoon, hockey rink or general ice rink at Vilas Park. The park has a warming shelter with skate rentals, concessions and restrooms. Try skating at night for lit views of Lake Wingra. 1602 Vilas Park Drive
Out on the ice
For a view of the Capitol like none other, walk out onto Lake Mendota when it’s frozen over. Park near the Porter Boathouse on campus for an easy path out onto the ice. Once you make it out there, you’ll be standing in the same spot where legendary folk singer Joni Mitchell once glided around on ice skates. The moment is captured on the cover of her 1976 album “Hejira.”
Inside the pyramid
Soak in some tropical heat and plant life at Olbrich Garden’s Bolz Conservatory, where temperatures stay between 65 and 95 degrees year-round. Tip: The glass pyramid is free for everyone on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. 3330 Atwood Ave.
Keep it steamy
Even when the snow refuses to melt, you can let your mind melt inside a Finnish sauna at Bergamot Massage & Bodywork. Add to the experience with a scrub add-on for your 30-to 60-minute session. 8392 Globe Drive
Cave climate
Head west to Cave of the Mounds during the winter, where the caves naturally maintain a temperature around 50 degrees year-round. This way you also avoid the summer crowds at this popular tourist destination. 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds
Celia Hiorns is a former editorial intern at Madison Magazine. Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.