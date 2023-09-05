You can’t miss the maroon-and-gold awning at the corner of Atwood Avenue and Corscot Court. Inside, Lao Laan-Xang transports you to a little piece of Laos — the walls are covered in warm red and apricot tones, and a sleek mahogany bar is adorned with carved, wooden elephants beneath the intricate floral fans and paper lanterns that hang from the ceiling.
Christine Inthachith was a student and her mom, Bounyong, was working full-time when they opened Lao Laan-Xang in 1990 at its original location on Odana Road. It was the first Lao restaurant in Madison.
“My mom wanted to share our culture and food with Madisonians,” says Inthachith. “And she wanted to have a business of her own.”
The restaurant eventually moved from the westside into two separate eastside locations — the one on Atwood and a spot on Williamson Street. In spring 2022, Bounyong Inthachith retired. Christine’s brother, Sone Inthachith, became co-owner and the duo decided to shutter the Williamson Street location due to staffing shortages and pandemic-related disruptions.
The Atwood location continues to attract first-time diners as well as patrons who have been with the Inthachith family since the beginning. “We have customers whose kids come now; their grandkids are dining with us as well. We’ve had birthdays, graduations, special moments. [These customers] are definitely like family,” says Christine Inthachith.
Without a doubt, the most highlighted (and ordered) item on the menu is the squash curry. Acorn squash, kabocha squash, buttercup squash and zucchini anchor the dish, which also includes Thai eggplant and basil. It then simmers in a creamy, homemade curry sauce enriched with coconut milk.
“It’s a family recipe,” says Christine Inthachith, “but credit also goes to our squash vendors.”
Labor of Love | Moak Pa
Another house specialty on the menu is the moak pa, both a traditional and labor-intensive dish. The chefs filet the catfish themselves, mix it with an array of herbs including galanga, dill and lemongrass, wrap it in banana leaves and steam it. “It’s a long process,” says Christine Inthachith. “A full day of prepping.”
The restaurant used to use frozen banana leaves, but the chefs are now able to source fresh leaves from Midway Asian Foods on Park Street, bringing the dish’s preparation even closer to its traditional style.
Origin Story | Land of a Million Elephants
Pronounced “lah-o lahn sahng,” the restaurant’s name translates to “Laos, Land of a Million Elephants.”
Elephants were once plentiful in the old kingdom of Laos and continue to be a symbol of strength and prosperity. It took strength for Christine and Bounyong Inthachith to open the first Lao restaurant in Madison after fleeing their hometown of Luang Prabang during the second wave of the Lao refugee crisis. But food from home was something that was important to them.
“Mom did a lot of cooking [and] learned her cooking from the Buddhist temple,” says Christine Inthachith. “In Laos, ladies make their finest dishes and bring them to the temple.”
Whatever’s In Season
As a family business, Lao Laan-Xang takes pride in sourcing from local family growers. The restaurant has long-standing relationships with Alsum Sweet Corn, Naeng & Russ Yang Farm and Oakdale Farm, to name a few. The Inthachith family also makes regular visits to both the Dane County and Hilldale farmers’ markets.
“[We have] 20-plus years with some of our Hmong vendors, buying eggplant, cucumbers, peppers — whatever’s seasonal,” says Christine Inthachith. “The [vendors] bring [everything] over to the restaurant; it’s a great relationship. We believe in supporting local.”
Candice Wagener is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
