Lao Laan-Xang squash curry
Photo by Nikki Hansen

You can’t miss the maroon-and-gold awning at the corner of Atwood Avenue and Corscot Court. Inside, Lao Laan-Xang transports you to a little piece of Laos — the walls are covered in warm red and apricot tones, and a sleek mahogany bar is adorned with carved, wooden elephants beneath the intricate floral fans and paper lanterns that hang from the ceiling.

Christine Inthachith was a student and her mom, Bounyong, was working full-time when they opened Lao Laan-Xang in 1990 at its original location on Odana Road. It was the first Lao restaurant in Madison.

Lao Laan-Xang
Squash curry
Moak pa
Golden elephants