A new restaurant from the owners of Bloom Bake Shop will open next door at 1859 Monroe St. on August 2. Lallande, which comes from the name of Annemarie Maitri’s maternal grandmother, will serve European bistro foods inspired by the personal family traditions and travels of owners Maitri and Mark Pavlovich.
The baker and pastry chef duo purchased the former Crescendo Espresso Bar space next to their popular Monroe Street bakery last year. “The idea to open a restaurant next to our bakery felt natural,” says Pavlovich. Although Lallande is intended to be a separate experience from Bloom Bake Shop, the restaurant will serve breads, house crackers and gluten-free tarts and breads from the bakery.
“As bakers, [we’ll be] taking our bread and dessert knowledge a step further to create tarte flambée, terrine de campagne and house pâtés,” adds Maitri.
Lallande’s menu will move through the Midwestern growing season to showcase local farms and produce-forward dishes. The restaurant team also planted a small garden behind the building to support ingredient sourcing, including culinary herbs, flowers and tomatoes. Maitri says that menu planning will also prioritize food preservation and limiting waste.
The space has a warm, intimate feeling to it. Maitri and Pavlovich worked with local makers to furnish the restaurant, including Jay Larson and Jim Fortner from The Bodgery, who built the walnut tables and restored the historic doors, and their neighbor, Kurt Amann, who crafted the charcuterie and menu boards.
“[Pavolovich] and I wanted to create a space that felt like an extension of our home, thus the open kitchen and dishes that lend themselves to being passed and shared,” says Maitri.
Lallande will be open weekly Wed.-Sat., 4-10 p.m. Reservations are now open at lallandemadison.com
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
