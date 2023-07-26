Lallande 1
Courtesy of Peyton Medick/Lauren Breukink

A new restaurant from the owners of Bloom Bake Shop will open next door at 1859 Monroe St. on August 2. Lallande, which comes from the name of Annemarie Maitri’s maternal grandmother, will serve European bistro foods inspired by the personal family traditions and travels of owners Maitri and Mark Pavlovich.

The baker and pastry chef duo purchased the former Crescendo Espresso Bar space next to their popular Monroe Street bakery last year. “The idea to open a restaurant next to our bakery felt natural,” says Pavlovich. Although Lallande is intended to be a separate experience from Bloom Bake Shop, the restaurant will serve breads, house crackers and gluten-free tarts and breads from the bakery.

Lallande gallery