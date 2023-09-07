The 22nd annual Wisconsin Book Festival fall celebration's weekend lineup was announced tonight. Taking place Oct. 19-22 at Central Library and other locations, more than 50 authors will present their latest books over the course of four days, including a former presidential speechwriter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and an NCAA Division I swimmer and trans rights advocate.
"Our intention and hope is that there's an event for every kind of reader," said first-year WBF Director Jane Rotonda in a press release. "Festival-goers can expect a Fall Celebration that feels like the premier literary event in Wisconsin they know and love. The programming is robust, diverse, and will celebrate our shared love of authors and books."
The festival weekend kicks off on Thurs. Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. with Brennan Center for Justice President and former presidential speechwriter Michael Waldman presenting his new book, "The Supermajority," followed by award-winning graphic novelist Craig Thompson with "Ginseng Roots" and, at Union South, New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley. Like Boulley's debut YA novel, "Firekeeper's Daughter," her new book "Warrior Girl Unearthed" is also centered on an Ojibwe teen and inspired by her home community of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Friday evening's presenters include Milwaukee-based environmental journalist and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Dan Egan on his new book, "The Devil's Element," at the Discovery Building; record label executive and music writer Nabil Ayers for "My Life in the Sunshine" (free copies available); and Pulitzer Prize finalist, fiction writer and journalist Vauhini Vara for "This is Salvaged."
Saturday's full schedule highlights include Beth Nguyen, the novelist and Dorothy Draheim Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, whose powerful new memoir, "Owner of a Lonely Heart," is a New York Times Editors' Choice pick. Also Chicago-based poet, author and educator José Olivarez for "Promises of Gold," Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Cara Fitzpatrick for "The Death of Public School," short-story writer and educator Jamel Brinkley for "Witness," and NCAA Division 1 swimmer and trans rights advocate, Schuyler Bailar, for "HE/SHE/THEY."
Sunday's line-up includes evolutionary researcher and scholar Cat Bohannon for "Eve," and former president of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, John Scalzi, for his new book "Starter Villain."
The Wisconsin Book Festival's free literary events are made possible by a partnership between the Madison Public Library, the Madison Public Library Foundation, and several sponsors. Books are available for sale, and in some cases, provided to attendees for free because of a gift from the Cheryl Rosen Weston Estate. The festival also hosts free in-person and virtual events throughout the year in addition to the fall celebration weekend. For a full schedule and details, visit wisconsinbookfestival.org.
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and the author of "Still True," the honorable mention selection for the 2022 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award and a 2023 Midwest Book Awards silver medal winner.
