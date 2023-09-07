Wisconsin Book Festival 2023

Fall 2023 Wisconsin Book Festival presenting authors include Beth Nguyen, Jamel Brinkley and Angeline Boulley.

 Courtesy of Wisconsin Book Festival

The 22nd annual Wisconsin Book Festival fall celebration's weekend lineup was announced tonight. Taking place Oct. 19-22 at Central Library and other locations, more than 50 authors will present their latest books over the course of four days, including ​a former presidential speechwriter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and an NCAA Division I swimmer and trans rights advocate.

"Our intention and hope is that there's an event for every kind of reader," said first-year WBF Director Jane Rotonda in a press release. "Festival-goers can expect a Fall Celebration that feels like the premier literary event in Wisconsin they know and love. The programming is robust, diverse, and will celebrate our shared love of authors and books."

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.