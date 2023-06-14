Meat Demystified
Conscious meat-eaters, home cooks and backyard livestock owners might wonder what it takes to get meat to their plates. Maybe they’re curious about digging deeper into the process of making sausage and curing pork — or graduating from producing eggs to harvesting chicken.
While Winterfell Acres in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, is better known for its organic vegetable harvest, Travis and Bethanee Wright also offer home-scale butchery workshops for just these kinds of learners.
The pair started sharing their knowledge with friends and eventually saw interest from the public. “There are a lot of people that do eat meat and want to know where it’s raised, how it’s processed, that it’s dispatched humanely and treated properly, and that’s what we’re all about,” says Travis Wright, who leads the workshops.
Participants in these butchery workshops — one focused on chickens and the other on pigs — are taught the basics of humane slaughter and the process that goes into creating meat that can be eaten. “It’s taking a really mysterious process [and turning it] into something you can do where you walk away and feel confident,” says Wright.
Bethanee Wright adds that the classes are offered in the spirit of sharing knowledge and the harvest: “We’re all about eating really good food and serving people really good food, so this is just kind of an extension of that.”
The Details:
Chicken Harvest 101: Take a four-hour workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to practice slaughtering, eviscerating and processing chickens multiple times. You'll come out of the workshop with two packaged and processed organic, pasture-raised chickens. 2023 dates: June 17, 18; July 15, 16; Aug. 12, 13; Sept. 16, 17; Oct. 14, 15
Pig Harvest and Preservation: This two-day workshop covers ethical harvest, scald-and-scrape, evisceration, organ processing, breakdown and butchering. The focus is on how to cook with your harvest, including starting dry cures and wet cures, rendering lard and making sausage. The workshop includes one celebratory meal at the end of each day. 2023 dates: Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 28-29
Like A CSA, But For Meat
Enos Farms can keep your freezer stocked with high-quality, pasture-raised local meat products. Sign up for a three-, six- or 12-month subscription to a meat share box, which includes 15 pounds of familiar and unique cuts of responsibly sourced chicken, beef, pork and sometimes fish, duck and lamb. Have it delivered or pick it up at Giant Jones Brewery in Madison. Enosfarms.com
Farm-to-Fork and Knife
Know exactly where your meat is coming from when you purchase from one of these Wisconsin farms.
Willow Creek Farms, Prairie du Sac | Offerings: Locally produced Berkshire pork products | Find it: Have it delivered within 10 miles of Madison or order for pick-up at Heritage BBQ in Fitchburg or at 895 19th St. | willowcreekpork.com
Seven Seeds Farm, Spring Green | Offerings: Organic, grass-fed beef and pastured pork and chicken | Find it: Have it delivered or order for pick-up at Seven Seeds Farm, 5079 County Road Z | sevenseedsorganicfarm.com
Vitruvian Farms’ Online Store, McFarland | Offerings: Locally sourced meat and seafood | Find it: Have it delivered or order for pick-up at the farm, 2727 US-51 | vitruvianfarms.com
Fischer Family Farm, Cambria | Offerings: Dry-aged beef and pastured pork and chicken raised with regenerative practices | Find it: Order it for pick-up at Karben4 Brewing in Madison | fischerfamilyfarmwi.com
Cates Family Farm, Spring Green | Offerings: Grass-fed and grass-finished Jersey and Angus beef | Find it: Have it delivered or order it for pick-up on the farm, 5992 County Highway T; email eric.r.cates@gmail.com to check for cuts and availability; also find select products at Brix Cider in Mount Horeb | catesfamilyfarm.com
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.