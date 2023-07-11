Jacknife serving free ice cream on July 16 for National Ice Cream Day

Jacknife (1046 E. Washington Ave.) will offer free ice cream on Sunday, July 16, which is National Ice Cream Day.

 Courtesy of Jacknife

Jacknife, a fast-casual sushi restaurant at 1046 E. Washington Ave., will serve free ice cream on Sunday, July 16 in observance of National Ice Cream Day. 

The restaurant that opened in March 2022 is partnering with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. to give away the free ice cream while supplies last. 