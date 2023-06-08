Downtown Madison hums with activity at lunchtime. In the mood for a hearty sandwich with a side of people-watching? Head to a deli during the noon rush. Would you rather beeline straight for the Capitol Square lawn and skip the crowds? Bring your own lunch from home. How about popping a squat next to a fountain before biting into a hot empanada? Be prepared to differentiate the delicious smells from State Street Mall’s food trucks. Come summertime, Madison’s street-eats season is in full swing. Let’s do lunch at one of these local favorites.
A La Carts | Choosing One is the Hardest Part
Down on State Street Mall amid the lively buskers and the chatter of students, food carts serve eager lines of hungry customers. For something light and refreshing, grab a panini and a lemonade from Toast. This food cart is inspired by the culture of Israel, both in its name and its unique flavors. In addition to some meat-filled favorites like the pollo panini, you can opt for breakfast or the cart’s vegetarian options. If you’re craving Venezuelan fare, try Caracas Empanadas. Grab something savory, like the fan-favorite shredded beef and cheese empanada, then follow it up with a cinnamon sugar churro. If you happen to be closer to Capitol Square — another food truck hub — don’t miss Common Pasta. True to its name, this mobile restaurant sells a variety of rotating pasta dishes made with fresh, flavorful ingredients. Despite being made inside a miniature kitchen, Common Pasta’s offerings are restaurant-quality. The mac and cheese is particularly popular — it’s made with three different types of cheese, spicy pork sausage and breadcrumbs. Toast: State Street Mall, several days per week; Caracas Empanadas: State Street Mall, weekdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Common Pasta: 1 E. Main St., Mon.-Thurs. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Deli Dash | Everyone loves a sandwich
For a full-on deli experience, stop in for the lunchtime rush. Maybe it’s the hustle and bustle — noises from the kitchen, staff chatter and customer names yelled out when an order is up — that makes that first bite of a club sandwich so satisfying. Just off the Square, Casetta Kitchen and Counter serves a range of guests, from university students to working professionals. Watch for the popular chicken cutlet special on Wednesdays and Fridays. “Those days tend to be like — line out the door,” says Seanna Whalen, a cook at Casetta (who will soon take over as a co-owner). Whalen’s personal favorite is the Monday meatball special made with scratch tomato sauce. For a New York-inspired deli that sources local ingredients, try Stalzy’s Deli & Bakery. Fan favorites include the smoked salmon sandwich and “The Rachel” — pastrami, corned beef or turkey pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on grilled rye. Fraboni’s is a family-owned Italian deli on Madison’s eastside. “Our motto is to try to bring a little bit of the good stuff to everybody,” says owner and manager Bennett Fraboni. Featuring wallpaper, a drop ceiling and Italian tile floor, the Monona deli is heavily reminiscent of the 1980s — the decade it was built in. Fraboni’s serves up a variety of lunch items, including deli salads, cold subs and hot sandwiches, like the classic Italian sub and an exclusive porketta sandwich. Customers can also stock their pantries with grocery items like sausages, imported pastas and olive oils. A tip from Fraboni: Keep up on Instagram for daily specials. Casetta: 222 W. Washington Ave.; Stalzy’s Deli & Bakery: 2701 Atwood Ave.; Fraboni’s: 108 Owen Road, Monona
Lunch Prep | Dust off that lunchbox
Though Madison-area lunch spots have lots of delicious offerings, you might want to try packing a lunch instead. Bringing your own food not only saves money, it also gives you more control over the meals you eat. Camila Martin is a pediatric dietician with UW Health who has tips for preparing nutritious meals when faced with time or budget constraints. “The goal is let’s make this as easy as possible so we can sustain it,” Martin says. She also says it’s best to tailor your meals to your own needs rather than setting unrealistic expectations. The main goal should be to include some fruits, vegetables, grains and protein, but “it doesn’t have to fit perfectly together — it can be bento box-style,” Martin says. Leftovers are great — chicken, rice and vegetables with a piece of fruit on the side make for a balanced meal. Or with a little prep the night before, you could enjoy overnight oats for a small midday meal — Martin says there’s nothing wrong with taking breakfast foods for lunch. Overall, Martin says packing healthy lunches is a fluid process that can be adapted to fit your schedule. “Be realistic [with] what you have the time to do, and then you can make healthy options,” Martin says.
Pack It
In need of supplies to pack your lunch? Madison has local spots where you can stock up. Madison Modern Market offers a variety of kitchen supplies, including sustainable packing materials, like beeswax food wraps and silicone food storage bags. Check out Orange Tree Imports for specialty supplies and basic lunch-packing items. This locally owned home store has lunchboxes, glass storage containers, bag clips and collapsible snack containers. Visit Green Life Trading Co. for sustainable, low-waste goods. This environmentally conscious shop offers a variety of mobile food containers, like silicone pouches, beeswax wraps and reusable beverage containers. Green Life also sells cleaning supplies — sponges, brushes and solutions — so you can clean your lunchbox accessories with eco-friendly materials. Madison Modern Market: 310 State St.; Orange Tree Imports: 1721 Monroe St.; Green Life Trading Co.: 1334 Williamson St.
Snack It
Maybe your lunchtime appetite is better suited to coffee and a pastry, or tea and a light meal. If that’s the case, try Bradbury’s Coffee for a midday pick-me-up. This cozy cafe offers tea, coffee and espresso drinks as well as a light food menu. Enjoy a freshly baked muffin or scone, or choose from sweet and savory crepes. If you’re a bubble tea fan, visit Le C’s Patisserie & Tea House. In addition to its extensive beverage menu — including bubble, oolong, milk and other teas — Le C’s serves Asian baked goods, like red bean mochi buns, matcha souffle cheesecake and custard bread. Or enjoy your lunch break at artsy cafe The Victory, serving standard coffee and espresso drinks, smoothies and milkshakes. Bonus: You can order off the lunch menu throughout the day. Bradbury’s Coffee: 127 N. Hamilton St.; Le C’s Patisserie & Tea House: 411 State St.; The Victory: 2710 Atwood Ave.
Grab It
For a meal that’s ready to go, stop by one of these spots. You probably know Babcock Dairy Store for its ice cream and cheese, but it also serves a variety of prepared sandwiches, melts and quesadillas. Willy Street Co-op has an in-store hot bar serving daily meal specials and global fare. Stop in at any of the three locations on Mondays for comfort foods like macaroni and cheese and chicken tenders, or visit on Fridays for an Indian buffet. Brennan’s Market also offers ready-to-eat sandwiches in its cafe. Try a Cuban with smoked pork and ham or a Philly cheesesteak. While you’re there, pick up some fresh produce, pastries and beverages from the specialty grocery store aisles. Babcock Dairy Store: 1605 Linden Drive; Willy Street Co-op: 1221 Williamson St. and 2817 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, and 6825 University Ave., Middleton; Brennan’s Market: 8210 Watts Road
Go to...
Quick Deli Bites
Crostini Sandwiches for perfectly pressed paninis (plus subs, wraps, soups and more). 231 North St.
Fromagination for a hearty selection of sandwiches from the self-proclaimed “capital of cheese.” 12 S. Carroll St.
Gino’s Italian Deli for pasta meals, subs and grocery items from a family-owned business. 4606 Verona Road; 6509 Century Ave., Middleton
Alimentari for European market and deli specialties with wine, spirits, sandwiches and more. 306 S. Brearly St.
Food Carts
Bulgogi Korean Tacos for burritos, tacos and quesadillas made with chicken, steak or tofu. 715 State St.
Saigon Sandwich for Vietnamese bánh mì. 257-299 N. Charter St.
China Cottage for egg rolls, fried rice and noodle dishes. 715 State St.
Taqueria Sabor Queretano’s food cart for steak, pork and chicken dishes. State Street
Sit-Down Spots
The Old Fashioned for award-winning, Wisconsin-style food. 23 N. Pinckney St.
Banzo for falafel on the outdoor patio. 2105 Sherman Ave.
Mickie’s Dairy Bar for breakfast, brunch and lunch through the early afternoon. 1511 Monroe St.
The Green Owl Cafe for a plant-based menu from Madison’s longest-running vegan and vegetarian restaurant. 1970 Atwood Ave.
Celia Hiorns is a former editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
