Ishnala Supper Club, voted Best Supper Club, Best Destination Restaurant, and Best Old Fashioned, is just minutes from Wisconsin Dells. Perched among the tall Norway Pines overlooking the majestic Mirror Lake in the middle of Mirror Lake State Park, Ishnala Supper Club conjoins fine dining with nature to create a unique and memorable dining experience.
Ishnala’s Menu includes traditional favorites such as naturally aged, slow-roasted Prime Rib, Roasted Wisconsin Duck, Rack of Lamb, and Cold Water Lobster Tails, to name just a few. Ishnala’s most popular entree is the featured Dinner for Two, available every evening - a 24-ounce Ribeye Steak cooked to your liking with Twin Lobster Tails. Pair your meal with Ishnala’s white or red blend wine or an Ishnala Brandy Old Fashioned!
And leave room for dessert! You’ll never forgive yourself if you don’t try the “Death by Chocolate” flourless chocolate cake!
While Ishnala does not take reservations, there’s plenty to explore while you wait for your table. You can grab cocktails and apps at one of four bars where over 100,000 Old Fashioneds were served last season. Be sure to check out the new Tomahawk Bar with a spectacular view of Mirror Lake, or head down to the beach to enjoy live music every Thursday through Sunday! You can also visit the Ishnala Gift Shop and take a little piece of Ishnala home to commemorate your experience!
Ishnala Supper Club is open through October 22nd, 2023, for its 70th season. To check out the menu, get directions, or learn more about Ishnala, go to ishnala.com.
“At Ishnala Supper Club, the only thing we overlook is Mirror Lake!”