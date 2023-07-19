If you haven’t heard about the upcoming release of the movie "Barbie" yet — sure to be 2023’s movie of the summer (hitting theaters on Fri., July 21) — then you might be living in oblivion on a beach somewhere with the fashion icon’s considerably less aware boyfriend, Ken.
Although other parts of her trajectory are murky, most sources site her hometown as the fictional Willows, Wisconsin. The official Barbie Media site confirms it. Born on March 9, 1959 (which also coincides with the Barbie doll’s debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York City), Barbara “Barbie” Millicent Roberts grew up in Willows with an engineer father, a stay-at-home mother and seven siblings.
While Willows doesn’t really exist in Wisconsin, there is a Willow, Wisconsin, located just outside of Richland Center in Richland County. Perhaps Barbie came up in small town Wisconsin during the 1960s (when she also met her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Ken). We can only imagine the icon, who was consistently ahead of her time and held some-250 professional positions over the course of her six-decade life, was her class’s valedictorian, student class president, captain of the gymnastics squad and swim team, science camp counselor and the leading lady in every musical, among other things.
It must have been about this time that Barbie caught the fashion bug, because at some point during her high school career, she packed up and left Wisconsin behind for the city where fashion thrives — New York City. Barbie studied at Manhattan International High School for an unidentified period of time. It’s unclear whether she returned to Wisconsin to obtain her high school diploma or if New York City was the last steppingstone before she eventually made her legendary move to Malibu, where she's taken up residence in the Barbie Dreamhouse for most of her adult life.
Now that the certified Renaissance woman is creeping into her golden years, and might be ready to start settling down, maybe she'll consider hopping into her pink Corvette for a cross-country move back to where it all began.
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
