Barbie Wisconsin girl

If you haven’t heard about the upcoming release of the movie "Barbie" yet — sure to be 2023’s movie of the summer (hitting theaters on Fri., July 21) — then you might be living in oblivion on a beach somewhere with the fashion icon’s considerably less aware boyfriend, Ken.

At Madison Magazine HQ, the Barbie movie has been a hot topic for a few weeks now. Plenty of local businesses have been getting in on the fun of the impending film rendition by releasing limited-edition, Barbie-inspired collections, Barbie-fying storefronts and hosting one-off events related to the Barbie movie. And, it turns out, Barbie is a born and bred Wisconsinite herself. (A much younger doll in the Mattel family, the American Girl, also calls the Madison area home.)