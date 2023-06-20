They’ve called him one of the greatest architects of all time — a genius and visionary with a staggering eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York and Taliesin in Spring Green.
They’ve also called him, to paraphrase, a womanizing, self-aggrandizing, thieving egomaniac.
The latter sentiments have not received as much attention as the former, but that’s changing in our modern culture as we grapple with the question of whether art should be separated from the artist. These days it’s not unusual for a legendary figure to face a posthumous comeuppance he escaped in life.
Wright didn’t necessarily escape it. Milwaukee author Kristine Hansen has a new travel book coming out this month called “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin: How America’s Most Famous Architect Found Inspiration in His Home State.” It focuses on Wright’s designs and not his character, but Hansen did encounter negative sentiments while conducting interviews. “He had a nickname — Frank Lloyd Wrong,” says Hansen, who heard it from a tour guide at a famous Wright-designed property in Madison. “He was known for not paying his bills at restaurants, or for walking out of local department stores with a stack of dress shirts — also not paid for,” Hansen says.
And then there were the murders. Not Wright’s fault, but his actions in the aftermath don’t help settle the question. In 1914, Mamah Borthwick Cheney — the married woman Wright famously left his first wife and six kids (and built Taliesin) for — was, along with her two children, slaughtered by a groundskeeper, who then set fire to Taliesin, killing four more people. While rebuilding, Wright found love again with a third woman, whom he left for a ballet dancer six months after marrying. (In fairness, that last marriage stuck until Wright’s death in 1959. And Taliesin has more than stood the test of time.)
Wisconsinites are admittedly partial to Wright, our hometown hero. We have the rare and remarkable privilege of seeing a great many of his 425-plus works (or work inspired by his works) anytime we want — kind of like how we can find world-class cheese at the gas station. He was a once-in-several-lifetimes talent whose priceless contributions are unquantifiable. But at some point, the more you know about Wright’s character, the ickier the fawning feels.
There is likely not a right or wrong answer here — and maybe there shouldn’t be. One antidote is to shed more light on those who lived in Wright’s formidable shadow, which is exactly what another new book — “A Brave and Lovely Woman: Mamah Borthwick and Frank Lloyd Wright” by Mark Borthwick — has done. It reclaims Cheney not simply as a Wright mistress, but as a fascinating, complicated, highly educated translator, feminist and force in her own right.
6 of 10 Frank Lloyd Wright Designs in Madison
Eugene A. Gilmore House (“Airplane House”) in University Heights
First Unitarian Society Meeting House on University Bay Drive
Van Tamelen House on Anchorage Avenue
John C. Pew House in Shorewood Hills
Robert M. Lamp House on North Butler Street
Walter and Mary Ellen Rudin House on Marinette Trail
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine.
