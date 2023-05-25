History in 3D main

Driftless Historium curator Johnna Buysse (left) and executive director Destinee Udelhoven (right) view the opening to the "History in 3D" special exhibition through 3D glasses.

 Photo by Maggie Ginsberg

For the last 150 years, a valuable set of stereoscopic photos in the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society’s collection could only be viewed as they’d originally been intended — tiny, and through a handheld contraption known as a stereoviewer. Now those original photos have been blown up and converted into large-scale, modern 3D images called anaglyphs that can be viewed through classic red-and-blue 3D glasses, resulting in a special exhibition unlike any other in Wisconsin.

"Sometimes historical photos can feel flat, and it can be hard to connect with those images from the past,” says Driftless Historium director Destinee Udelhoven. “This special exhibit really brings these early photographs to life and makes it easier to feel like they’re real people, when you see them in three dimensions. You can see local history in a different way that really feels like stepping back in time.”

A church picnic comes life when viewed through 3D glasses.
Most of the exhibits feature outdoor shots of familiar landscape in the Mount Horeb area.
View-Masters were widely circulated as educational tools, allowing people to feel like they were traveling to global landmarks without leaving home.
An early stereoscopic viewer is on display in the exhibition. 
The Jacobson family parlor in 1876, located in the Town of Perry and photographed by A.L. Dahl. The exhibit notes that "even relatively recent immigrants went to great lengths to create the idealized American parlor."
Some stereoscopic photos were produced with commercial quality for mass quantity reselling.

