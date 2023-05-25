The Jacobson family parlor in 1876, located in the Town of Perry and photographed by A.L. Dahl. The exhibit notes that "even relatively recent immigrants went to great lengths to create the idealized American parlor."
For the last 150 years, a valuable set of stereoscopic photos in the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society’s collection could only be viewed as they’d originally been intended — tiny, and through a handheld contraption known as a stereoviewer. Now those original photos have been blown up and converted into large-scale, modern 3D images called anaglyphs that can be viewed through classic red-and-blue 3D glasses, resulting in a special exhibition unlike any other in Wisconsin.
"Sometimes historical photos can feel flat, and it can be hard to connect with those images from the past,” says Driftless Historium director Destinee Udelhoven. “This special exhibit really brings these early photographs to life and makes it easier to feel like they’re real people, when you see them in three dimensions. You can see local history in a different way that really feels like stepping back in time.”
“History in 3D: The Stereoscopic Sensation” opens to the public on Saturday, May 27 at the Driftless Historium in Mount Horeb, and is expected to run in the special exhibitions hall through early fall 2024. It features more than 30 photographs by four photographers, mostly taken in the Mount Horeb area in the late 19th century when stereoscopic photography was in its heyday. Most of the images are from the museum's existing collection (a handful were borrowed from places like the Stoughton Historical Society and the Norwegian American Historical Society) — they've just never been viewed like this.
“These photographs are so early for this area," says Driftless Historium curator Johnna Buysse, who isn't aware of any other museum using its own collection to create an immersive 3D viewing experience like this one. "They're really the only images we have that document the outside of people's houses, and their family composition, and their clothing at the time. There aren’t many photos of, say, a parlor in the 1870s in rural Dane County. Or a church celebration with a giant table set with all sorts of different food — and now we can see them big, in 3D. They're really unique photographs.”
As detailed in the exhibit and an accompanying newsletter by Arlo Paust, Phoebe Salomon and Christopher Newport, stereoscopic photography became mainstream after it was introduced at the 1851 Great Exhibition of London — within five years, half a million people owned stereoviewers, which soon led to an early version of the "View-Master" that's still in the toy aisle today. At a time when photography itself was just taking off (and before cinema and television would remove some of the novelty from three-dimensional images coming to life), stereoscopic photography allowed many people to see the world for the first time, from the Egyptian pyramids to Niagara Falls. What's unique about Mount Horeb's collection is that, instead of allowing locals to envision faraway places, they get to see historic images of their own backyard in a new way for the first time.
It's admittedly eerie, donning 3D glasses and slipping into the past. Most of the exhibit's images feature outdoor landscapes and the Norwegian immigrants that settled in the area, often highlighting their prized possessions in front of their new homes. Others are commercial-grade images of comedic and even ghostly scenes, intended to be sold in mass quantities as novelty artwork. One stand-out photo feels particularly intimate, offering a rare, indoor glimpse inside the parlor of a rural Town of Perry home.
The 1876 photo of the Jacobson family's parlor of course appears blurry, with tinges of red and blue — but with the 3D glasses on, an intricate lace tablecloth crisps into transparent detail. A plant suspended by a macrame plant hanger reflected in a mirror creates a tunnel effect. The rocking chair looks as if it's just been vacated, as if one of the Jacobsons has just popped out to attend to a shrieking tea kettle or a wandering toddler. You feel as if you're there, and that's the point.
The exhibit also includes newer 3D images produced by Mount Horeb resident Michael Pecosky, an award-winning hobbyist 3D photographer. Steve Grundahl of Mount Horeb-based Midwest Prototyping worked with a local high school student to create and donate the 3D-printed sign at the exhibit’s entrance. The Driftless Historium’s 3D virtual-reality kiosk, produced in partnership with the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery and featuring rare “tours” of a Little Norway church and Springdale Lutheran Church, has also reopened for the first time since the pandemic.
Entrance to the special exhibits gallery is included in the cost of general admission ($7 adults, $5 seniors 60+, $3 children, $18 family, U.S. veterans and active duty military free/members free) and 3D glasses are provided upon entrance. For more information visit mthorebhistory.org/exhibits.
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.
