Wine can be intimidating. With copious varietals and regions of origin — in addition to confusing tasting terminology — even the most seasoned sipper may struggle to understand every nuance. Luckily, southern Wisconsin is home to restaurants, wineries and local businesses that take the guesswork out of wine selection. Madison may not be thought of as a top wine region, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great place to try wines from around the world and top-notch varieties grown in our own backyard. Wine dinners, lessons and tastings give locals a chance to sit back, relax, sip and learn about the vines behind the bottles.
Sip Socially | Wine Dinners
At Harvey House, DelecTable and Porta Bella, all the work is done for you by experts who hand-select meals and pairings at their wine dinners. Harvey House, the downtown modern supper club, has featured a house-curated wine menu since opening in 2021, and it has recently started hosting ticketed events in its vintage train car. Expect a tasting menu prepared by chef Joe Papach, with a wine (or cocktail, beer or spirit) pairing during each course. Wine has been a priority at Porta Bella from the beginning. The 55-year-old Italian eatery has a rotation of 30 wines and frequently hosts dinners that feature a winemaker presenting with a paired meal. It recently hosted a Spanish wine tasting. One unique wine dinner in the area takes place at DelecTable, where it’s as much about the showmanship as it is about the food and wine. The weekly chef’s tasting dinner has a rotating menu of eight to 10 dishes that are each paired with a wine or cocktail. There’s even a blindfolded experience during one of the courses. Harvey House: 644 W. Washington Ave.; Porta Bella: 425 N. Frances St.; DelecTable: 3248 University Ave.
Become an Expert | Wine Lessons
One of the best ways to experience wine is to understand what you’re drinking. Three local spots are trying to make it easier through specialized classes meant for folks of all skill levels. On the eastside is Table Wine, where the owners aim to make wine approachable. The wine shop frequently hosts Wine School classes, which range from beginner sessions to more advanced topics. Owner Molly Moran also hosts private tastings for those interested in diving into a specific topic. To complement its books arranged geographically, Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè is home to wines shelved close to their countries of origin. “It was natural for us to include retail wine as a way to tell a story for the customer and offer goods from all over the world,” says general manager Haley Traun. Leopold’s sommelier, MJ Hecox, leads wine classes once or twice a month on Mondays to teach folks about seasonal trends and what’s currently available at the shop. Barriques in Middleton takes visitors on tours of different categories of wines. If you’re someone who likes a specific grape or region, the frequent tastings are a good way to become acquainted with multiple winemakers who are creating their own spin. Table Wine: 2301 Atwood Ave.; Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè: 1301 Regent St.; Barriques: 1901 Cayuga St., Middleton
From Local Vines | Wine Tastings
September is one of the most beautiful times to visit local vineyards, as the leaves are just beginning to change and many grapes are being harvested. These three destinations require a bit of a drive, so you can enjoy the view as much as you enjoy the wine. First on the tour is Wollersheim Winery, the 51-year-old home to Prairie Fumé. With vineyards surrounding the ivy-covered building that turns orange to red in the fall, it’s truly a sight to see. On Saturdays, special guided tastings and tours can be reserved in advance, or you can visit on any day of the week to enjoy a flight of sips made on-site. Next, travel south to Bailey’s Run Vineyard in New Glarus. There, the tastings are grouped by category. You can try sweet, dry or sparkling wines — or a combination of the three — at the bar while staff members explain each wine along the way. Each September, Bailey’s Run hosts a grape stomp — keep an eye out for the date so you can step into the fun. Finally, stop at Mineral Point’s American Wine Project, one of the few natural winemakers in Wisconsin. Here you can sample wines by the glass in the tasting room or pick up a couple bottles to do your own tasting at home. September is typically grape-harvesting season for American Wine Project as well, so check its social media if you want to take part in picking grapes locally. Wollersheim Winery: 7876 WI-188, Prairie du Sac; Bailey’s Run Vineyard: N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus; American Wine Project: 802 Ridge St., Mineral Point
Office Hours
Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè offers weekly sommelier office hours with wine expert MJ Hecox on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. It’s a chance for customers to ask questions about the wines on the shelf or have a trained sommelier pick out the best option. “It can be overwhelming to walk into a wine shop or liquor store if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, or you know a bit about what you want but can’t decipher how to decide based simply on the bottle or what’s out there on the internet,” says general manager Haley Traun. As Hecox and Leopold’s owner, Sam Brown, curate the available selection, she’s able to answer almost any question about the wide array of global wines at Leopold’s. There are also opportunities to taste wines and learn in a more laid-back setting. “It’s lovely to be able to explore a well-curated selection by country of origin and hear the story of that wine and the history and people behind it,” Traun says.
Extensive Wine Programs | Go to...
Amara for artisan wines with a spotlight on classical and contemporary Italian production methods. 670 N. Midvale Blvd.
Cento for a selection of Italian wines as well as three zero-proof alternatives for your N/A friends. 122 W. Mifflin St.
D’Vino for a glass paired with cicchetti (small snacks) in a cozy downtown restaurant. 116 King St.
Delaney’s Steak | Seafood | Wine for a night out with a bottle of red wine and a steak. 449 Grand Canyon Drive
Eno Vino Downtown for date night with a sensational view and wine list. 1 N. Webster St.
Fairchild for those moments you want to share a bottle alongside a meal prepared by the 2023 James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Midwest winners Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger. 2611 Monroe St.
L’Etoile for an award-winning wine program featuring more than 705 wines selected by sommelier Michael Kwas. 1 S. Pinckney St.
Lombardino’s for a curated selection of picks along with a larger list with ample options. 2500 University Ave.
Rare Steakhouse for a list of almost every kind of wine you could ever desire. 14 W. Mifflin St.
Sardine for wines from around the world or for oyster happy hour and a glass of rosé. 617 Williamson St.
Pairing Tricks for Beginners
If you’ve ever stepped through the doors of a wine shop and thought, “Where do I begin?” you’re not alone. At Table Wine, owner Molly Moran wants to make the wine-buying process easier. Moran and her team will help you pair your meal with a nice wine, but she also shared a few tips for the next time you’d like to do it yourself.
“What grows together goes together.”
The most common way for folks to start is by pairing food and wine from the same region, such as pizza with an Italian rosé, Argentinian chimichurri steak with malbec or bœuf bourguignon with red burgundy.
Learn about the classics.
Impress friends by memorizing a couple common pairings. White wines are often best with seafood or chicken and cabernet sauvignon and malbec pair well with grilled meats. Moran suggests coupling Thai takeout with a sweeter white wine.
Drink what suits your palate.
There are right answers when it comes to pairing, but Moran recommends considering what you actually enjoy drinking. “If you don’t like that type of wine, it’s never going to be the great pairing,” Moran says. “The idea of food and wine pairings is to push yourself and try things you might not otherwise try, but if you only ever drink red wine, you’re unlikely to love a sweet riesling.”
When in doubt, grab a pinot noir or dry riesling.
“If you’re going to a dinner party and you don’t know what they’re making, I think a pinot noir or a dry riesling is probably going to work,” Moran says. One common misconception is that cabernet sauvignon pairs well with all foods, but if you’re looking for something simple, you may want to go with pinot noir, gamay or barbera — light-bodied, high-acid reds that are very food-friendly. On the white side, rieslings can be sweet, dry or somewhere in between and are “every sommelier’s dream.”
Maija Inveiss is a former associate editor and guest contributor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.