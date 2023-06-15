At 6 p.m. — still an hour to showtime — the line outside of the Barrymore Theater was snaking down Atwood Avenue and around the corner. Instead of the usual standing-in-line slouching and scrolling, the queue was a flurry of energy and movement. Hands waved through the air, gesturing excitedly or flagging down friends. Groups sprang into motion to pose in front of the marquee: WISCONSIN BOOK FESTIVAL. A ROOM OF ONE’S OWN. But it’s the two words in the center of the third line that are behind all the buzz. ELLIOT PAGE.
Known for his breakout role in Juno (2007) or for his role in Netflix’s hit series, “The Umbrella Academy”, Elliot Page has lived most of his life in the spotlight. His new memoir, Pageboy, chronicles his painful — and painstaking — journey of self-discovery under pressure from both Hollywood’s elite and society itself. While the event at the Barrymore Theater was slated to be a discussion of the book, the conversation between Page and Theo Germaine (from Netflix’s “The Politician”) ranged from ghost stories to bad dads to a short duet rendition of “Think of Me” from Phantom of the Opera.
Arriving on stage a few minutes past seven to tumultuous cheers from the full-to-capacity theater, Page and Germaine quickly settled into an easy rhythm, alternating between serious reflections and lighthearted bantering. They started off with discussing how he knew he was ready to write the memoir, which he had considered on and off for a while. “Something did just click,” Page explained. “Before stepping into these shoes and being in this body, it really truly would have been impossible. I could never have sat down and had the space in my mind to focus and dig deep enough to put words on the page.”
The two went on to discuss what it means for a story like this to exist. Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Page remembers being preoccupied with gender as a toddler and throughout his childhood. His hometown was not, he admits, a progressive community. Without reference points or representation, he struggled with dysphoria and shame. Germaine and Page remember finding sanctuary in characters and movies (“I’ll never forget stumbling across But I’m A Cheerleader,” said Page, the end of his sentence nearly drowned out with whoops and cheers).
The theater stilled as Page began to describe his relationship with his mother. While he never doubted that his mother loved him, she struggled to accept him initially. In the years since — especially since the release of the book, which has sparked deeper conversations between the two — she has come a long way and now supports Page fully. “I see her becoming more herself. I see her being more confident,” says Page. “It’s a really beautiful thing to witness.”
Germaine and Page shared a few minutes of vulnerable discussion on how to navigate relationships with family members who consistently fail to support them. As they shared stories from their own lives, the event felt less like a formal book talk with more than 800 attendees and more like sitting with a few close friends at a slumber party.
The mood didn't stay serious for long. “Bring out the dog!” an audience member called when Germaine asked about Page’s dog, Mo. Page obligingly brought Mo out for his book tour debut.
Once Mo had been returned backstage (and the audience had calmed down), Germaine focused on Page’s creative choices in writing Pageboy. The memoir is written out of chronological order, a decision that Page explained reflected the “very nonlinear” process of coming out. Pageboy also doesn’t shy away from sex, with “steamy” romantic scenes throughout. For Page, the inclusion was purposeful. Often, sex and romance between queer and trans people is excluded from TV shows, movies, and even most mainstream books. “It felt important to me to talk about those things freely,” he said. “Well, when are you going to start writing erotica?” quipped Germaine.
The laughter subsided in time for Page to tackle the topic of privilege. As his tone became serious, the audience — often studded with whoops, shouted comments, and smatterings of applause — grew still and quiet. Page spoke quietly but deliberately as he addressed the question. In the memoir, he acknowledges his privilege in being able to access gender-affirming care, among other resources. “Trans people disproportionately go on unemployment, experience homelessness, and violence, and incarceration,” he said. “There’s a backlash that comes with visibility. That backlash disproportionately affects the most vulnerable members of our community. In writing the book, I hoped to highlight and illustrate that.”
The duo moved on to discussing the role of music in the memoir. Pageboy includes lyrics from songs and scenes from concerts. Throughout his life, Page found relief in music. “I’d get home from school, put the blinds down…and just dance until I was dripping with sweat,” he remembered. Acting, for both Page and Germaine, was a similar escape — a similar joy. For Page, though, acting lost its appeal in his 20s due to both the intense pressure of Hollywood and his mental health struggles.
“In the last few years, I’ve felt that joy return,” he said slowly. “I’m proud of you!” called an audience member. “Thank you so much,” he said sincerely, looking for the speaker in the crowd.
Coming out, he admitted, was a big factor in renewing his passion. Now, he feels like he’s “overflowing” with creative energy. In addition to Pageboy, he also has started working on a screenplay, which he hopes to turn into a show.
The last few minutes of the event became even more informal, with audience members calling out questions: "How would you describe queer love? Do you have any advice for trans kids? How old is Mo?"
Page gamely addressed each one in turn, even dropping the mic briefly to talk attentively with an audience member in the front row. While we couldn’t hear their question, we got to hear the tail end of Page’s response, just before the event ended.
“This is who I am. This is what I need to do with my full life, and I’m going to do it.”
