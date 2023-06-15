ElliotPage

Elliot Page and Theo Germaine take the stage to discuss Page's new memoir and much more.

 Photo by Anna Kottakis

At 6 p.m. — still an hour to showtime — the line outside of the Barrymore Theater was snaking down Atwood Avenue and around the corner. Instead of the usual standing-in-line slouching and scrolling, the queue was a flurry of energy and movement. Hands waved through the air, gesturing excitedly or flagging down friends. Groups sprang into motion to pose in front of the marquee: WISCONSIN BOOK FESTIVAL. A ROOM OF ONE’S OWN. But it’s the two words in the center of the third line that are behind all the buzz. ELLIOT PAGE.

Known for his breakout role in Juno (2007) or for his role in Netflix’s hit series, “The Umbrella Academy”, Elliot Page has lived most of his life in the spotlight. His new memoir, Pageboy, chronicles his painful — and painstaking — journey of self-discovery under pressure from both Hollywood’s elite and society itself. While the event at the Barrymore Theater was slated to be a discussion of the book, the conversation between Page and Theo Germaine (from Netflix’s “The Politician”) ranged from ghost stories to bad dads to a short duet rendition of “Think of Me” from Phantom of the Opera.