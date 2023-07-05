Reunion dining room
Photo by Emma Waldinger

The owners of Homecoming Restaurant in Spring Green open a new venture tonight in the historic bank building on Jefferson Street. Owners Leah Spicer and Kyle Beach, with head chef Chance Spivey, will build on the menu and hospitality experience of Homecoming at Reunion

With indoor and outdoor seating, dine-in and carryout, Reunion will offer full service fine dining with a menu featuring ingredients from local producers, including a variety of garden salads, multiple protein options, fresh pastas and small bites like oysters, tuna crudo and peel-and-eat shrimp. The menu will change to reflect seasonal flavors. Reunion will also grow Homecoming's bar program with an expansion of cocktail, wine and local beer options. 

