The owners of Homecoming Restaurant in Spring Green open a new venture tonight in the historic bank building on Jefferson Street. Owners Leah Spicer and Kyle Beach, with head chef Chance Spivey, will build on the menu and hospitality experience of Homecoming at Reunion.
With indoor and outdoor seating, dine-in and carryout, Reunion will offer full service fine dining with a menu featuring ingredients from local producers, including a variety of garden salads, multiple protein options, fresh pastas and small bites like oysters, tuna crudo and peel-and-eat shrimp. The menu will change to reflect seasonal flavors. Reunion will also grow Homecoming's bar program with an expansion of cocktail, wine and local beer options.
Spicer and Beach opened Homecoming in 2021 in the old White School house on Lexington Street in Spring Green. Known for its pizza nights in the garden, pop-up concepts and brunch, Homecoming will continue to operate on Fridays and Saturdays.
Homecoming's setting in a historic building pairs with Reunion's new setting. The bank building that Reunion occupies was originally built in 1914 in the neoclassical style and renovated in 2007 to accommodate a restaurant set-up. Several restaurants have occupied the space ahead of Reunion, including The Bank Restaurant and Wine Bar, Freddy Valentine's and Last Leaf Public House.
Spicer and Beach hope to build a welcoming dining atmosphere open to all ages.
Reunion will be open Mon. to Thurs., 4:30-9 p.m. weekly. Reservations are recommended.
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
