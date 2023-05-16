Briq's ice cream cone
Photo by Emma Waldinger

It’s enchanting to me how memories tend to reveal their humor with a little time and distance. Until now, I had never thought about how strange it was that my family sat at wooden picnic tables, with soft serve dripping down our arms, next to a Wausau gentlemen’s club — whose sign featured the silhouettes of two women pointing their toes away from each other.

That memory is tied to summer road trips north from Madison to spend weekends at my grandparents’ house or my family’s cabin, both on Manson Lake in Tomahawk. We’d measure the trip in landmarks: the cheese chalet sign in DeForest, the grocery store in Plover (which we aptly called “pull over”) and most importantly, the stop at Briq’s Soft Serve in Wausau. On those Friday nights we’d exit Highway 51 down the desolate and starkly lit Merrill Avenue, watching the blue and white sign with the towering cone — 11 ice cream swirls high — rise into view. There it was — the “Home of the 1 lb. Cone.”

