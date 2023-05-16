It’s enchanting to me how memories tend to reveal their humor with a little time and distance. Until now, I had never thought about how strange it was that my family sat at wooden picnic tables, with soft serve dripping down our arms, next to a Wausau gentlemen’s club — whose sign featured the silhouettes of two women pointing their toes away from each other.
That memory is tied to summer road trips north from Madison to spend weekends at my grandparents’ house or my family’s cabin, both on Manson Lake in Tomahawk. We’d measure the trip in landmarks: the cheese chalet sign in DeForest, the grocery store in Plover (which we aptly called “pull over”) and most importantly, the stop at Briq’s Soft Serve in Wausau. On those Friday nights we’d exit Highway 51 down the desolate and starkly lit Merrill Avenue, watching the blue and white sign with the towering cone — 11 ice cream swirls high — rise into view. There it was — the “Home of the 1 lb. Cone.”
At the window, I could always count on my dad ordering that famous “pounder,” never forgetting to ask for his 100 Pound Club card, which he’d slip into an already overflowing deck of them in his Jeep Liberty glove compartment. He’d already saved up multiple times over to earn himself a round of unlimited ice cream days. Our chocolate Lab Ginger had a similar zeal for her thimble-sized “pup cone,” endangering the fingers of whoever had to feed it to her as she swallowed it in one bite.
I’ve tried many of Briq’s offerings: the pie crust sundaes, root beer floats, cookie sandwiches, a few licks of my mom’s vanilla with Krunch Kote and toasted coconut, and the nearly unparalleled Oreo Speedwagon flurry (ground coffee and Oreos in vanilla ice cream). Nothing comes close to the classic twist of chocolate and vanilla soft serve in one of those American flag-wrapped cake cones. I can still hear my dad reminding us to lick around the ice cream, passing us a wad of napkins to catch the melting. But my brother always freestyled it, biting from the top with ice cream dripping down his chin and onto his shirt.
Over the years, I made the drive up north and back with friends and relatives plenty of times without stopping for ice cream. Only my dad understood the urgency of the ice cream stop, and we never passed up a convenient opportunity to pull over for Briq’s. Driving into Rhinelander from Tomahawk to pick up sparklers at Walmart or supplies at Menards, my dad’s car could always mysteriously find its way to the Briq’s on North Brown Street. In the same spirit of mischief, he’d hint he was planning to open his own ice cream shop in the now-closed Briq’s on Merrill Avenue in Wausau.
The little shack in that spot is empty now, but it’s still there next to the ever-rebranding yet always present gentlemen’s club. Maybe a decade ago, Briq’s moved into a new building next door with a fancy drive-thru window. These days, I’ll often suggest that we stop at the location at 152505 Menton Lane in Rib Mountain instead. It resembles the old spot with all the memories. I sit at one of those picnic tables covered in melted ice cream splatters and sprinkles and think of my childhood dog and my brother’s chocolate lipstick, and I make sure to lick around my cone to catch the drips.
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
