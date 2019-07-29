Where to park your car or pick up a bike in Madison

Click map to enlarge

Click map to enlarge

Madison's downtown is not that difficult to navigate. The Wisconsin State Capitol building marks the epicenter of our downtown, which is situated on an isthmus. Pinckney, Mifflin, Main and Carroll streets connect to create Captiol Square, or "the Square." Capitol Square and its outlerloop are one-way and run in the same counter-clockwise direction. Note: State Street on the Square's west hand side is closed to vehicle traffic. State Street is a good walking route to get from the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to downtown. The Alliant Energy Center is on the southwest side of Lake Monona and is 11 minutes by car if you take John Nolen Drive.

Electric Bikes

While there are ample parking options downtown, Madison is home to more than 20 electric bikes stations. Madison BCycle just replaced all of the non-electric bikes with electric ones earlier this summer. All BCycle bike stations are marked in the map above with a blue B. A half hour on an e-bike costs $5.

Photo courtesy of BCycle

Photo courtesy of BCycle

Major Downtown Parking Garages (pictured clockwise from left to right on map above)

State Street Campus Garage, 400 N. Frances St. and 400 N. Lake St. entrances

Hourly Rate: $1.50 per hour (accepts Visa, MasterCard and cash)

Nights and Weekends: $8 max

Click here for more info, including garage accessibility, special event rates and motorcycle parking

Overture Center Garage, 300 W. Dayton St. and 300 W. Mifflin St. entrances

Hourly Rate: $1.00 per hour (accepts Visa, MasterCard and cash)

Nights and Weekends: $8 max

Click here for more info, including garage accessibility, special event rates and motorcycle parking

State Street Capitol Garage, 200 N. Carroll St. for hourly parking, 100 W. Dayton St. for short-term parking (25 mins.-2 hours), and 100 W. Johnson St. for short-term parking (25 mins.-2 hours)

Hourly Rate: $1.20 per hour (accepts Visa, MasterCard and cash)

Hourly Metered Rate: $1.80 per hour

Nights and Weekends: $8 max

Click here for more info, including garage accessibility, special event rates and motorcycle parking

Capitol Square North Garage, 100 N. Butler St. (2 entrances), 200 E. Mifflin St. and 100 N. Webster St. entrances

Hourly Rate: $1.20 per hour (accepts Visa, MasterCard and cash)

Nights and Weekends: $8 max

Click here for more info, including garage accessibility, special event rates and motorcycle parking

Government East Garage, 110 E. Wilson St. entrance

Hourly Rate: $1.80 per hour (accepts Visa, MasterCard and cash)

Nights and Weekends: $8 max

Click here for more info, including garage accessibility, special event rates and motorcycle parking

Monona Terrace Convention Center Parking Ramp, 1 W. Wilson St. entrance

0-30 minutes: $1

1-2 hours: $3

After 5 p.m. and weekends: $5

Click here for more info, including garage accessibility, special event rates and motorcycle parking

Check out other parking garages in the downtown area by clicking here.