We asked one of our interns to try CrossFit for the first time

Photo by Nikole Gessler Madison Magazine intern Logan Rude (pictured back row center in white T-shirt) poses with his CrossFit Recursive group after his first ever CrossFit workout.

If you would have told me that my internship with Madison Magazine would involve a high-octane CrossFit workout, I probably would have had second thoughts about accepting the position (I don't workout much.) Nonetheless, I survived, and learned a lot.

I recently went to CrossFit Recursive Fitness & Nutrition on Williamson Street to figure out what CrossFit is all about and to try one of the workouts for myself. Located right along the bike path just a block away from Lake Monona inside an unassuming storefront, CrossFit Recursive has three separate workout spaces jam-packed with equipment.

CrossFit Recursive owner and trainer Nikole Gessler says that the workout and lifestyle is “based on functional fitness,” originally popularized by first responders who needed to make sure their bodies were ready for the “unknown and unknowable.” Each day brings a new workout meant to improve overall strength and mobility.

Photo by Logan Rude The entrance of CrossFit Recursive, located at 600 Williamson St.

“The beauty of CrossFit is everything is modifiable and scalable," Gessler says. "The needs of the olympic lifter and your grandma vary by degree, not kind. Both need to be able to squat, right?”

It's this modification and scalability that made it possible for me to do the workout in the first place. By offering alternative movements and levels of intensity that still work the same muscle groups, CrossFit workouts allow people of all body types and levels of physical ability to participate. Gessler says that also makes it a sport that’s appealing to all types of people. Former collegiate athletes, first-time exercisers, your grandma, pregnant women and people with physical limitations might all be in the same class doing variations of the same exercise that best fit their abilities. At the end of the day, everyone is equally as tired.

Even though everyone in the 12-person class I attended was able to do the workouts at a higher intensity and frequency than I was able to, I definitely felt as though we all were equally as wiped out post-workout.

Photo by Logan Rude CrossFit Recursive, 600 Williamson St.

Typically, CrossFit Recursive has a robust on-boarding process to make sure everyone has their needs met and that the workouts can be scaled to individual physical abilities. The process starts with “No-Sweat Intros,” followed by five one-on-one foundation training sessions to help newcomers familiarize themselves with the movements and exercises that are common in the workouts. I didn’t have any of those sessions, so before the workout started, Gessler introduced me to Kyle James, another trainer at CrossFit Recursive. He was meant to be my “super friend” during the workout. In other words, he was there to make sure I didn’t die.

Luckily, James and Stephanie Lehmann, the lead trainer for that afternoon’s class, both know what they’re doing, which made things manageable. But it was without a doubt the hardest workout of my life. (I’d be willing to bet a big part of that is my lack of recent physical activity, but, I digress.) The warm up alone, which consisted of three rounds of kettlebell lunges, a shuttle run and bear crawls, left my limbs sore within the first 10 minutes.

Photo by Logan Rude One of CrossFit Recursive's Workout of the Day, or WOD , boards.

From there, exercises got exponentially harder. Next up was a 10-minute workout called Every Minute On the Minute, or EMOM. For each of the odd-numbered minutes, we were instructed to do handstand holds or handstand walks, but since I have no experience (or physical ability) to do either of those, I did a 40-pound dumbbell hold where I held the weights above my head for the entirety of each of the odd-numbered minutes. On the even-numbered minutes, we all did a 100-meter run. Once the 10 minutes were up, we got another much needed break.

After the warm-ups and the EMOM, it was finally time for the actual Workout of the Day, or WOD.

Spread across six three-minute rounds, we all embarked on a workout called As Many Reps As Possible, or AMRAP. (CrossFitters love acronyms, by the way.) The concept behind this one is pretty simple: start with five handstand push ups (or dumbbell push presses for those of us who can’t do a regular handstand), then do 10 plate ground-to-overheads, and then move on to a 50-meter sprint. The goal is to work through this rotation as many times as possible during six separate three-minute intervals. Finishing one set of each equals one full rotation. After each three-minute interval comes to an end, you get one minute to rest, breathe. Once the minute is over, you pick up exactly where you left off.

Photo by Logan Rude One of three gyms at CrossFit Recursive

The exercises themselves weren't very difficult, but what became abundantly clear very quickly was how impactful the rapid-fire nature of the rotations was. From my experience, a traditional workout plan typically focuses on a specific area each day: arms and shoulders one day, legs the next, so on and so forth. With CrossFit however, everything is being pushed all at once, so while the movements themselves aren't terribly challenging, the summation of all of them together in such rapid succession makes the practice progressively more difficult as time goes on. It seems as though finding a solid pace and rhythm is even more important here.

Unfortunately I didn’t realize the importance of pacing until halfway through the actual workout, which meant exhaustion creeped in quick. After the second of the six rounds came to an end, I found myself panting like a dog in the hot summer sun. The number of reps I was able to finish in each round plummeted as I struggled to keep up with the constant onslaught of exercises.

Photo by Logan Rude The main gym at CrossFit Recursive

With that being said, my spirits remained high, largely due to the intermittent calls of encouragement from Lehmann. Hard work is recognized in these classes, so when I occasionally found the strength to push through one of the movements with a bit more power, she would call out “Great job Logan!” Just like that, I’d feel reinvigorated to make it through one more rotation.

Once the six rounds finally came to an end, the entire workout was finished. After numerous high fives to celebrate everyone’s hard work, we all parted ways. Most of the people in my class would likely be back the next day to subject themselves to an entirely different workout. I was repeatedly told by other classmates that that day’s workout was one of the “fun” ones. If that’s really the case, I can’t even imagine what a challenging workout would entail.

Though the physical intensity of CrossFit became abundantly clear immediately after the workout, I also realized another potential appeal: the community within the gym. Gessler says it’s one of the biggest draws not only for CrossFit Recursive, but for CrossFit as a whole.

“People notice when you’re not in classes, and there’s more accountability than just going to the 24-hour gym and putting your headphones on and running on the treadmill,” Gessler says.

It’s that accountability that makes the classes feel more like a close-knit group of friends than a random group of strangers sharing a gym. Before and after each class, people are chatting about their day, reminiscing on the rigor of the previous day’s workout and cracking jokes. It’s a fun environment filled with people who are focused on bettering themselves.

Photo by Nikole Gessler Madison Magazine intern Logan Rude (pictured back row center in white T-shirt) poses with his CrossFit Recursive group after his first ever CrossFit workout.

Despite this class being my first ever, I felt a sense of camaraderie unlike anything I had ever experienced in another gym setting. Not only are people bonded through the grueling exercises, but everyone is welcomed with genuine warmth. Gessler says it’s a principle that they hold on to closely.

“We don’t care what you believe in or, you know, who you voted for or any of those things. As long as you treat everybody with respect while you’re here, then that’s cool,” Gessler says. “If not, then we just help people find a different gym that’s a better fit for them.”

From an outsider’s perspective, I saw what appears to be a group of people from a multitude of different backgrounds all coming together for self-improvement while encouraging each other along the way. With the CrossFit Games quickly approaching — Sept. 29 through Aug. 4 — Gessler says the community in their gym explodes in size during the two weeks surrounding the games. Despite the influx of professional-tier CrossFit athletes, she says the gym remains a place for everyone to workout without the fear of discouragement or intimidation. Just because the guy next to you might be lifting 200 pounds doesn’t mean you lifting 25 is any less significant.

“I think it’s something that everybody can do. Somewhere along the line, CrossFit got the wrap of being this really intense, hard, insane workout, and you’ll see that in class ... really anybody can do it,” Gessler says.

I didn’t think I’d be able to do it, but here I am, alive and well (though still a bit sore). If I can do it, so can you.