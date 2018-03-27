Top Doctors 2018

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Finding the right doctor can be difficult. And in Dane County, home to eight major hospitals employing thousands of doctors, the task can seem daunting. This biennial guide of Top Doctors in the area can assist in the search for the best physicians. More than 200 doctors in 78 categories were chosen by their peers and are listed in this 2018 guide.
Addiction Treatment
Randall Brown
UW Health, Access Community Health Centers
John Ewing
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Aleksandra Zgierska
UW Health
Allergy and Immunology
Reid Olson
SSM Health Dean Medical Group
Christine Virnig
SSM Health Dean
John Kelly
SSM Health Dean
Anesthesiology
Tracy Cotter
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital
Steve Lagman
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Peter Qualey
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Aimee Becker
UW Health
Arthritis and Rheumatology
Christie Bartels
UW Health
Christine Sharkey
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
JoAnne Kriege
SSM Health Dean
Cardiovascular Medicine
Heather Bartlett
UW Health
John Phelan
SSM Health St. Mary's
Gregory Tester
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Complementary and Integrative Medicine
Adam Rindfleisch
UW Health
Jill Mallory
Wildwood Family Clinic
David Kiefer
UW Health
Critical Care Medicine
Michael Wilhelm
UW Health
Pierre Kory
UW Health
William Ehlenbach
UW Health
John McCartney
UW Health
Dermatology
Jining Wang
SSM Health Dean
Daniel Bennett
UW Health
Justin Endo
UW Health
Robert McDonald
SSM Health Dean
Emergency Medicine
Kyle Martin
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Michael Foley
Madison Emergency Physicians
Russell Sharpswain
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Brian Sharp
UW Health
Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism
Clarisse Ethridge
SSM Health Dean
Diane Elson
UW Health
Kenneth Ligaray
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Family Medicine
Jacqueline Gerhart
UW Health
Elizabeth Schaefer
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin
George Leydon
GHC-SCW
Gastroenterology and Hepatology
Michael Allan
SSM Health St. Mary’s and Dean
William Ehrhardt
SSM Health St. Mary’s and Stoughton Hospital
John Rice
UW Health
Geriatric Medicine
Elizabeth Chapman
UW Health
Gregory Motl
SSM Health Dean
Steven Barczi
UW Health
Alexis Eastman
UW Health
Hematology
Roy Kim
SSM Health Dean
Carol Diamond
UW Health
Aric Hall
UW Health
Mark Juckett
UW Health
Hospitalist
Santiago Hernandez
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Leah Zalapa
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Bartho Caponi
UW Health
Matthew Crowe
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Immediate/Urgent Care
Kristen Knoepke
GHC-SCW (Now at the Central Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled)
Steven Tyska
UW Health
Anne-Marie Lozeau
SSM Health Dean
Infectious Disease
James Levin
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Garry Jean-Louis
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Internal Medicine
Judy Chang
GHC-SCW
Albert Musa
SSM Health Dean
Thomas Shiffler
UW Health
Interventional Radiology
Timothy Crummy
Madison Radiologists
John McDermott
UW Health
Medical Genetics
David Wargowski
UW Health
Neonatology
Paola Fliman
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Samip Kothari
SSM Health Dean
Jamie Limjoco
UW Health
Nephrology
Chris Eggert
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Edward Ahrens
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Micah Chan
UW Health
Laura Maursetter
UW Health
Sana Waheed
UW Health
Neurology
Michael Frucht
SSM Health St. Mary’s
H. Steven Block
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Neurosurgery
Jeffery Masciopinto
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Alan Lozier
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Elena Gutierrez
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Gary Waters
SSM Health Dean
Lori Wendricks House
SSM Health Dean
Bryan Hotujec
SSM Health Dean
Thomas Littlefield
SSM Health Dean
Oncology, Surgical
Lee Wilke
UW Health
Daniel Abbott
UW Health
Oncology, Gynecologic
Laurel Rice
UW Health
David Kushner
UW Health
Stephen Rose
UW Health
Oncology, Medical
Alissa Weber
SSM Health Dean
James Heun
SSM Health Dean
Sam Lubner
UW Health
Oncology, Hematological
Roy Kim
SSM Health Dean
Ryan Mattison
UW Health
James Heun
SSM Health Dean
Oncology, Radiation
Michelle Mackay
Turville Bay
Michael Bassetti
UW Health
Paul Harari
UW Health
Ophthalmology
Stephen Boorstein
SSM Health Dean
Cat Burkat
UW Health
Nicole Anderson-Weiss
Anderson Shapiro Eye Care
Heather Potter
UW Health
Mitchell Wolf
SSM Health Dean
Otolaryngology
Justin McNamar
SSM Health Dean
James Schemmel
SSM Health Dean
Jason Isenberg
SSM Health Dean
Pain Management
Thomas Faull
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Greg Love
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Nathan Rudin
UW Health
Palliative Medicine
Eric Marty
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Toby Campbell
UW Health
Bret Benally Thompson
UW Health
Pathology
Joel Mendelin
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Chen-Kang Chang
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Ross Molot
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Erik Ranheim
UW Health
Pathology, Surgical
Chen-Kang Chang
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Kristina Matkowskyj
UW Health
Joel Mendelin
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine
Alison Craig-Shashko
GHC-SCW
Kok-Peng Yu
UW Health
Katherine Moriarty
SSM Health Dean
Pediatric Allergy, Asthma and Immunology
Christine Virnig
SSM Health Dean
Mark Moss
UW Health
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Tracy Cotter
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Lianne Stephenson
UW Health
Maria Fabbrocini
UW Health
Cari Meyer
UW Health
Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology
David Allen
UW Health
Ellen Connor
UW Health
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Michael Yaffe
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Daniel O'Connell
UW Health
Luther Sigurdsson
UW Health
Pediatric Genetics
Gregory Rice
UW Health
David Wargowski
UW Health
Stephen Lo
GHC-SCW
Jessica Scott Schwoerer
UW Health
Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Carol Diamond
UW Health
Kenneth DeSantes
UW Health
Paul Sondel
UW Health
Pediatric Hospitalist
Sabrina Butteris
UW Health
Kristin Shadman
UW Health
Ann Allen
UW Health
Daniel Sklansky
UW Health
Pediatric Nephrology
Allison Redpath Mahon
UW Health
Sharon Bartosh
UW Health
Neil Paloian
UW Health
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Diane Heatley
UW Health
Jason Isenberg
SSM Health Dean
Tony Kille
UW Health
Pediatric Psychiatry
Julianne Brown
SSM Health Dean
William Taft
UW Health
Bhawani Ballamudi
SSM Health Dean
Katherine Schmitt
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Pediatric Pulmonary Disease
Mary Schroth
UW Health
Vivek Balasubramaniam
UW Health
Michael Rock
UW Health
Pediatric Rheumatology
Anna Huttenlocher
UW Health
Dominic Co
UW Health
Judith Smith
UW Health
Perinatology
Jennifer Krupp
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Susan Davidson
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Kara Hoppe
UW Health
Katharina Stewart
UW Health
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Jared Greenberg
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Deborah McLeish
UW Health
Kimberly Arndt
UW Health
Michael Ward
UW Health
Podiatry
David Worth
SSM Health Dean, Stoughton Hospital
Elizabeth Plovanich
University Podiatry Associates
Michelle Schroeder
Associated Podiatrists
Psychiatry
Matthew Sager
SSM Health Dean
Amy Connell
SSM Health Dean
Frederick Langheim
SSM Health Dean
Richard Schramm
SSM Health Dean
Pulmonary Disease
John Wilson
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Charles Weber
UW Health
Radiology
Ronald Dolin
Madison Radiologists
Gregg Bogost
Madison Radiologists
Harold Bennett
Madison Radiologists
Timothy Crummy
Madison Radiologists
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Christina Broadwell
UW Health
Elizabeth Pritts
Wisconsin Fertility Institute
Sleep Medicine
Cami Matthews
UW Health
William Donovan
SSM Health St. Mary’s, Stoughton Hospital
Sports Medicine
David Gronski
SSM Health Dean
Brian Reeder
SSM Health Dean
Stephen Almasi
GHC-SCW
Stroke Medicine
H. Steven Block
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Justin Sattin
UW Health
Marcus Chacon
UW Health
Surgery, Bariatric
Franklin Bendewald
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Surgery, Brain
Alan Lozier
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Mustafa Baskaya
UW Health
Wendell Lake
UW Health
Surgery, Cardiothoracic
Vijay Kantamneni
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Mario Gasparri
SSM Health St. Mary's
Takushi Kohmoto
UW Health
Surgery, Colon/Rectal
Marie Thomas
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Eugene Foley
UW Health
Bruce Harms
UW Health
Charles Heise
UW Health
Surgery, General
Gregory Matzke
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Susan Charboneau
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Susan Toth
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Surgery, Hand/Microsurgery
Matt Boardman
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Amorn Salyapongse
UW Health
Surgery, Orthopedic
James Prosser
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Jason Sansone
SSM Health St. Mary’s
James Bowers
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive
Clifford King
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Cat Burkat
UW Health
Ramzi Shehadi
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Michael Bentz
UW Health
Surgery, Spine
Jeffery Masciopinto
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Surgery, Thoracic
Mario Gasparri
SSM Health St. Mary's
James Maloney
UW Health
Vijay Kantamneni
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Jeffery Masciopinto
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Surgery, Transplantation
Joshua Mezrich
UW Health
Surgery, Vascular
David DeAngeles
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Victor Weiss
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Jon Matsumura
UW Health
Margaret Schwarze
UW Health
Trauma
Ann O’Rourke
UW Health
Angela Gibson
UW Health
Jason Sansone
SSM Health St. Mary's
Travel Medicine
James Levin
SSM Health Dean
Garry Jean-Louis
SSM Health Dean
Kristin Millin
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Urology
Dan Gralnek
UW Health
Adam Tierney
SSM Health Dean, Stoughton Hospital
Andrea Wozniak
SSM Health Dean
Service to Profession
David Olive of Wisconsin Fertility Institute is honored with the Service to Profession award for his work in advancing the practice of medicine in the Madison area as a specialist in infertility, reproductive endocrinology and minimally invasive surgery. He’s also a leader in robotic surgery for gynecological disorders.
Service to Community
Jim Berbee of UW Health is being honored with the Service to Community award for making significant differences in the health and welfare of those living in the Madison community. Berbee is the founder of the Berbee Derby Thanksgiving 10K run and 5K run/walk. He is a clinical assistant professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and an emergency medicine physician at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.
How do you choose the winning doctors?
Madison Magazine does not pick the Top Doctors; Madison-area physicians do. We reached out to medical doctors and doctors of osteopathic medicine (M.D.s and D.O.s) at our local clinics, hospitals and practices and asked them to participate in our online survey. These doctors—and any local doctors who contacted us about the survey—were given access to a secure website where they voted for their peers. Results were tallied after the voting period. Physicians designated as Top Doctors in each specialty category garnered 10 percent or more of votes. In categories where votes were below 10 percent, the top three votegetters were given the designation (or more than three in the case of ties).
Why don't you ask patients to rank the best doctors in Madison?
While the magazine turns to Madisonians to choose winners for its popular Best of Madison survey of restaurants, shops, entertainment, personalities and more each year, we believe the best recommendations for doctors come from within that specific group. Practicing physicians have the most medical knowledge, expertise and perspective from which to judge the qualifications of other doctors.
Are these types of surveys popularity contests?
In a way they are. While we can't control how anyone votes, we trust that the doctors who participate give thoughtful recommendations—as if they were giving a referral to a patient, family member or friend. We hope our readers regard the results as one of many useful tools in choosing a medical professional who is right for them or their families.
Why do you include only M.D.s and D.O.s? Why not nurses, nurse practitioners or other health care providers?
Asking area physicians whom they would choose for medical care for their loved ones has been a reader favorite for nearly two decades. We do feature a variety of health care areas throughout the year and are always looking for ways to highlight other professionals. For instance, we partner with WISC–TV on a feature honoring local nurses. Please watch for that project this December.
Do doctors have to advertise in the magazine to be winners?
Absolutely not. Top Doctors is an editorial project independent of the magazine's advertising department. Doctors who choose to advertise in the magazine have no bearing on who ranks on the Top Doctors list; the winners are chosen solely by their peers.
Why isn't my doctor on the list?
There are many talented professionals in Madison who don't make our list. While our Top Doctors vary from year to year, some enjoy strong name recognition or have been working in Madison longer than others and may rank more often. Additionally, some specialty areas employ a larger pool of doctors, and it can be more difficult for such doctors to receive the needed percentage of the votes in a category that meets our threshold for determining the winners.
How do you know the winning doctors are good?
Ultimately the patient-consumer will be the judge. For our part, we ask survey participants to vote for doctors they would also recommend to their friends, family and loved ones. Magazine staff fact-check all doctors to make sure their names, specialties and affiliated health care organization is correct. Furthermore, we run each winning doctor's name through the Wisconsin Department of Regulation and Licensing to ensure every doctor holds a valid license.
For specific inquiries about Top Doctors, contact Digital Content Editor Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.
