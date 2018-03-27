Home and Lifestyle

Top Doctors 2018

A look at the best doctors nominated by peers

By:

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 07:00 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 04:11 PM CDT

Finding the right doctor can be difficult. And in Dane County, home to eight major hospitals employing thousands of doctors, the task can seem daunting. This biennial guide of Top Doctors in the area can assist in the search for the best physicians. More than 200 doctors in 78 categories were chosen by their peers and are listed in this 2018 guide. 

Addiction Treatment
Randall Brown 
UW Health, Access Community Health Centers
John Ewing 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Aleksandra Zgierska 
UW Health

Allergy and Immunology
Reid Olson 
SSM Health Dean Medical Group
Christine Virnig 
SSM Health Dean
John Kelly 
SSM Health Dean

Anesthesiology
Tracy Cotter 
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital
Steve Lagman 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter 
Peter Qualey
UnityPoint Health - Meriter 
Aimee Becker 
UW Health

Arthritis and Rheumatology
Christie Bartels 
UW Health
Christine Sharkey 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
JoAnne Kriege 
SSM Health Dean

Cardiovascular Medicine
Heather Bartlett 
UW Health
John Phelan 
SSM Health St. Mary's
Gregory Tester 
SSM Health St. Mary’s

Complementary and Integrative Medicine
Adam Rindfleisch 
UW Health
Jill Mallory 
Wildwood Family Clinic
David Kiefer 
UW Health

Critical Care Medicine
Michael Wilhelm 
UW Health
Pierre Kory 
UW Health
William Ehlenbach 
UW Health
John McCartney 
UW Health

Dermatology
Jining Wang 
SSM Health Dean
Daniel Bennett 
UW Health
Justin Endo    
UW Health
Robert McDonald
SSM Health Dean

Emergency Medicine
Kyle Martin 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Michael Foley 
Madison Emergency Physicians
Russell Sharpswain
SSM Health St. Mary’s 
Brian Sharp 
UW Health

Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism
Clarisse Ethridge 
SSM Health Dean
Diane Elson 
UW Health
Kenneth Ligaray 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Family Medicine
Jacqueline Gerhart 
UW Health
Elizabeth Schaefer 
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin
George Leydon
GHC-SCW

Gastroenterology and Hepatology
Michael Allan 
SSM Health St. Mary’s and Dean
William Ehrhardt 
SSM Health St. Mary’s and Stoughton Hospital
John Rice 
UW Health

Geriatric Medicine
Elizabeth Chapman 
UW Health
Gregory Motl 
SSM Health Dean 
Steven Barczi 
UW Health
Alexis Eastman
UW Health 

Hematology
Roy Kim 
SSM Health Dean
Carol Diamond
UW Health
Aric Hall 
UW Health
Mark Juckett
UW Health 

Hospitalist
Santiago Hernandez 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Leah Zalapa 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Bartho Caponi 
UW Health
Matthew Crowe 
SSM Health St. Mary’s

Immediate/Urgent Care
Kristen Knoepke
GHC-SCW (Now at the Central Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled)
Steven Tyska
UW Health
Anne-Marie Lozeau
SSM Health Dean

Infectious Disease
James Levin 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Garry Jean-Louis 
SSM Health St. Mary’s

Internal Medicine
Judy Chang 
GHC-SCW
Albert Musa 
SSM Health Dean
Thomas Shiffler 
UW Health

Interventional Radiology
Timothy Crummy
Madison Radiologists
John McDermott 
UW Health

Medical Genetics
David Wargowski 
UW Health

Neonatology
Paola Fliman 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Samip Kothari 
SSM Health Dean
Jamie Limjoco
UW Health

Nephrology
Chris Eggert 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Edward Ahrens 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Micah Chan
UW Health
Laura Maursetter 
UW Health
Sana Waheed 
UW Health

Neurology
Michael Frucht 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
H. Steven Block 
SSM Health St. Mary’s

Neurosurgery
Jeffery Masciopinto 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Alan Lozier 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Elena Gutierrez 
SSM Health St. Mary’s

Obstetrics and Gynecology
Gary Waters 
SSM Health Dean
Lori Wendricks House
SSM Health Dean
Bryan Hotujec 
SSM Health Dean
Thomas Littlefield
SSM Health Dean 

Oncology, Surgical
Lee Wilke 
UW Health
Daniel Abbott 
UW Health

Oncology, Gynecologic
Laurel Rice 
UW Health
David Kushner 
UW Health
Stephen Rose 
UW Health

Oncology, Medical
Alissa Weber 
SSM Health Dean
James Heun 
SSM Health Dean
Sam Lubner 
UW Health

Oncology, Hematological
Roy Kim 
SSM Health Dean
Ryan Mattison 
UW Health
James Heun 
SSM Health Dean

Oncology, Radiation
Michelle Mackay 
Turville Bay
Michael Bassetti 
UW Health
Paul Harari 
UW Health

Ophthalmology
Stephen Boorstein 
SSM Health Dean
Cat Burkat 
UW Health
Nicole Anderson-Weiss 
Anderson Shapiro Eye Care
Heather Potter
UW Health
Mitchell Wolf
SSM Health Dean 

Otolaryngology
Justin McNamar 
SSM Health Dean
James Schemmel 
SSM Health Dean
Jason Isenberg 
SSM Health Dean

Pain Management
Thomas Faull
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Greg Love
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Nathan Rudin 
UW Health

Palliative Medicine
Eric Marty
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Toby Campbell
UW Health
Bret Benally Thompson
UW Health

Pathology
Joel Mendelin 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Chen-Kang Chang
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Ross Molot
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Erik Ranheim
UW Health 

Pathology, Surgical
Chen-Kang Chang
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Kristina Matkowskyj
UW Health
Joel Mendelin 
SSM Health St. Mary’s  

Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine
Alison Craig-Shashko
GHC-SCW
Kok-Peng Yu
UW Health
Katherine Moriarty 
SSM Health Dean

Pediatric Allergy, Asthma and Immunology
Christine Virnig
SSM Health Dean
Mark Moss
UW Health

Pediatric Anesthesiology
Tracy Cotter
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Lianne Stephenson
UW Health
Maria Fabbrocini
UW Health
Cari Meyer 
UW Health

Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology
David Allen
UW Health
Ellen Connor
UW Health

Pediatric Gastroenterology
Michael Yaffe
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Daniel O'Connell
UW Health
Luther Sigurdsson
UW Health

Pediatric Genetics
Gregory Rice
UW Health
David Wargowski
UW Health
Stephen Lo
GHC-SCW
Jessica Scott Schwoerer
UW Health

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Carol Diamond
UW Health
Kenneth DeSantes
UW Health
Paul Sondel
UW Health

Pediatric Hospitalist
Sabrina Butteris
UW Health
Kristin Shadman 
UW Health 
Ann Allen
UW Health
Daniel Sklansky
UW Health

Pediatric Nephrology
Allison Redpath Mahon
UW Health
Sharon Bartosh
UW Health
Neil Paloian
UW Health

Pediatric Otolaryngology
Diane Heatley 
UW Health
Jason Isenberg 
SSM Health Dean
Tony Kille 
UW Health

Pediatric Psychiatry
Julianne Brown 
SSM Health Dean
William Taft
UW Health
Bhawani Ballamudi 
SSM Health Dean
Katherine Schmitt 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter 

Pediatric Pulmonary Disease
Mary Schroth 
UW Health
Vivek Balasubramaniam 
UW Health
Michael Rock 
UW Health

Pediatric Rheumatology
Anna Huttenlocher 
UW Health
Dominic Co 
UW Health
Judith Smith 
UW Health

Perinatology
Jennifer Krupp 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Susan Davidson 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Kara Hoppe 
UW Health
Katharina Stewart 
UW Health

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Jared Greenberg 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
Deborah McLeish 
UW Health 
Kimberly Arndt 
UW Health
Michael Ward 
UW Health 

Podiatry
David Worth 
SSM Health Dean, Stoughton Hospital
Elizabeth Plovanich 
University Podiatry Associates
Michelle Schroeder
Associated Podiatrists 

Psychiatry
Matthew Sager 
SSM Health Dean
Amy Connell 
SSM Health Dean
Frederick Langheim 
SSM Health Dean
Richard Schramm 
SSM Health Dean

Pulmonary Disease
John Wilson 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Charles Weber 
UW Health

Radiology
Ronald Dolin 
Madison Radiologists
Gregg Bogost 
Madison Radiologists
Harold Bennett 
Madison Radiologists
Timothy Crummy 
Madison Radiologists

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Christina Broadwell 
UW Health
Elizabeth Pritts 
Wisconsin Fertility Institute 

Sleep Medicine
Cami Matthews 
UW Health
William Donovan 
SSM Health St. Mary’s, Stoughton Hospital

Sports Medicine
David Gronski 
SSM Health Dean
Brian Reeder 
SSM Health Dean
Stephen Almasi 
GHC-SCW

Stroke Medicine
H. Steven Block 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Justin Sattin 
UW Health
Marcus Chacon 
UW Health

Surgery, Bariatric
Franklin Bendewald 
SSM Health St. Mary’s

Surgery, Brain
Alan Lozier 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Mustafa Baskaya 
UW Health
Wendell Lake 
UW Health

Surgery, Cardiothoracic
Vijay Kantamneni 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Mario Gasparri 
SSM Health St. Mary's
Takushi Kohmoto
UW Health

Surgery, Colon/Rectal
Marie Thomas 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Eugene Foley 
UW Health
Bruce Harms 
UW Health
Charles Heise
UW Health 

Surgery, General
Gregory Matzke 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Susan Charboneau 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Susan Toth 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter 

Surgery, Hand/Microsurgery
Matt Boardman
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Amorn Salyapongse
UW Health

Surgery, Orthopedic
James Prosser 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Jason Sansone
SSM Health St. Mary’s 
James Bowers 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive
Clifford King 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Cat Burkat 
UW Health 
Ramzi Shehadi
SSM Health St. Mary’s 
Michael Bentz 
UW Health

Surgery, Spine
Jeffery Masciopinto 
SSM Health St. Mary’s

Surgery, Thoracic
Mario Gasparri 
SSM Health St. Mary's
James Maloney 
UW Health
Vijay Kantamneni 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Jeffery Masciopinto 
SSM Health St. Mary’s 

Surgery, Transplantation
Joshua Mezrich 
UW Health

Surgery, Vascular
David DeAngeles 
SSM Health St. Mary’s
Victor Weiss 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter 
Jon Matsumura 
UW Health
Margaret Schwarze 
UW Health

Trauma
Ann O’Rourke 
UW Health
Angela Gibson 
UW Health
Jason Sansone 
SSM Health St. Mary's

Travel Medicine
James Levin 
SSM Health Dean
Garry Jean-Louis 
SSM Health Dean
Kristin Millin 
UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Urology
Dan Gralnek 
UW Health
Adam Tierney 
SSM Health Dean, Stoughton Hospital
Andrea Wozniak 
SSM Health Dean

Service to Profession
David Olive of Wisconsin Fertility Institute is honored with the Service to Profession award for his work in advancing the practice of medicine in the Madison area as a specialist in infertility, reproductive endocrinology and minimally invasive surgery. He’s also a leader in robotic surgery for gynecological disorders.

Service to Community
Jim Berbee of UW Health is being honored with the Service to Community award for making significant differences in the health and welfare of those living in the Madison community. Berbee is the founder of the Berbee Derby Thanksgiving 10K run and 5K run/walk. He is a clinical assistant professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and an emergency medicine physician at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Frequently asked questions about the Top Doctors selection process

How do you choose the winning doctors?
Madison Magazine does not pick the Top Doctors; Madison-area physicians do. We reached out to medical doctors and doctors of osteopathic medicine (M.D.s and D.O.s) at our local clinics, hospitals and practices and asked them to participate in our online survey. These doctors—and any local doctors who contacted us about the survey—were given access to a secure website where they voted for their peers. Results were tallied after the voting period. Physicians designated as Top Doctors in each specialty category garnered 10 percent or more of votes. In categories where votes were below 10 percent, the top three votegetters were given the designation (or more than three in the case of ties).

Why don't you ask patients to rank the best doctors in Madison?
While the magazine turns to Madisonians to choose winners for its popular Best of Madison survey of restaurants, shops, entertainment, personalities and more each year, we believe the best recommendations for doctors come from within that specific group. Practicing physicians have the most medical knowledge, expertise and perspective from which to judge the qualifications of other doctors.

Are these types of surveys popularity contests?
In a way they are. While we can't control how anyone votes, we trust that the doctors who participate give thoughtful recommendations—as if they were giving a referral to a patient, family member or friend. We hope our readers regard the results as one of many useful tools in choosing a medical professional who is right for them or their families.

Why do you include only M.D.s and D.O.s? Why not nurses, nurse practitioners or other health care providers?
Asking area physicians whom they would choose for medical care for their loved ones has been a reader favorite for nearly two decades. We do feature a variety of health care areas throughout the year and are always looking for ways to highlight other professionals. For instance, we partner with WISC–TV on a feature honoring local nurses. Please watch for that project this December.

Do doctors have to advertise in the magazine to be winners?
Absolutely not. Top Doctors is an editorial project independent of the magazine's advertising department. Doctors who choose to advertise in the magazine have no bearing on who ranks on the Top Doctors list; the winners are chosen solely by their peers.

Why isn't my doctor on the list?
There are many talented professionals in Madison who don't make our list. While our Top Doctors vary from year to year, some enjoy strong name recognition or have been working in Madison longer than others and may rank more often. Additionally, some specialty areas employ a larger pool of doctors, and it can be more difficult for such doctors to receive the needed percentage of the votes in a category that meets our threshold for determining the winners.

How do you know the winning doctors are good?
Ultimately the patient-consumer will be the judge. For our part, we ask survey participants to vote for doctors they would also recommend to their friends, family and loved ones. Magazine staff fact-check all doctors to make sure their names, specialties and affiliated health care organization is correct. Furthermore, we run each winning doctor's name through the Wisconsin Department of Regulation and Licensing to ensure every doctor holds a valid license.

For specific inquiries about Top Doctors, contact Digital Content Editor Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.

Copyright 2018 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

Health Guides

Shopping & Style

E-Newsletter Registration

This Week's Circulars