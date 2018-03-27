Top Doctors 2018

Finding the right doctor can be difficult. And in Dane County, home to eight major hospitals employing thousands of doctors, the task can seem daunting. This biennial guide of Top Doctors in the area can assist in the search for the best physicians. More than 200 doctors in 78 categories were chosen by their peers and are listed in this 2018 guide.

Addiction Treatment

Randall Brown

UW Health, Access Community Health Centers

John Ewing

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Aleksandra Zgierska

UW Health

Allergy and Immunology

Reid Olson

SSM Health Dean Medical Group

Christine Virnig

SSM Health Dean

John Kelly

SSM Health Dean

Anesthesiology

Tracy Cotter

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

Steve Lagman

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Peter Qualey

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Aimee Becker

UW Health

Arthritis and Rheumatology

Christie Bartels

UW Health

Christine Sharkey

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

JoAnne Kriege

SSM Health Dean

Cardiovascular Medicine

Heather Bartlett

UW Health

John Phelan

SSM Health St. Mary's

Gregory Tester

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Complementary and Integrative Medicine

Adam Rindfleisch

UW Health

Jill Mallory

Wildwood Family Clinic

David Kiefer

UW Health

Critical Care Medicine

Michael Wilhelm

UW Health

Pierre Kory

UW Health

William Ehlenbach

UW Health

John McCartney

UW Health

Dermatology

Jining Wang

SSM Health Dean

Daniel Bennett

UW Health

Justin Endo

UW Health

Robert McDonald

SSM Health Dean

Emergency Medicine

Kyle Martin

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Michael Foley

Madison Emergency Physicians

Russell Sharpswain

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Brian Sharp

UW Health

Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism

Clarisse Ethridge

SSM Health Dean

Diane Elson

UW Health

Kenneth Ligaray

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Family Medicine

Jacqueline Gerhart

UW Health

Elizabeth Schaefer

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin

George Leydon

GHC-SCW

Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Michael Allan

SSM Health St. Mary’s and Dean

William Ehrhardt

SSM Health St. Mary’s and Stoughton Hospital

John Rice

UW Health

Geriatric Medicine

Elizabeth Chapman

UW Health

Gregory Motl

SSM Health Dean

Steven Barczi

UW Health

Alexis Eastman

UW Health

Hematology

Roy Kim

SSM Health Dean

Carol Diamond

UW Health

Aric Hall

UW Health

Mark Juckett

UW Health

Hospitalist

Santiago Hernandez

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Leah Zalapa

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Bartho Caponi

UW Health

Matthew Crowe

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Immediate/Urgent Care

Kristen Knoepke

GHC-SCW (Now at the Central Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled)

Steven Tyska

UW Health

Anne-Marie Lozeau

SSM Health Dean

Infectious Disease

James Levin

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Garry Jean-Louis

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Internal Medicine

Judy Chang

GHC-SCW

Albert Musa

SSM Health Dean

Thomas Shiffler

UW Health

Interventional Radiology

Timothy Crummy

Madison Radiologists

John McDermott

UW Health

Medical Genetics

David Wargowski

UW Health

Neonatology

Paola Fliman

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Samip Kothari

SSM Health Dean

Jamie Limjoco

UW Health

Nephrology

Chris Eggert

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Edward Ahrens

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Micah Chan

UW Health

Laura Maursetter

UW Health

Sana Waheed

UW Health

Neurology

Michael Frucht

SSM Health St. Mary’s

H. Steven Block

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Neurosurgery

Jeffery Masciopinto

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Alan Lozier

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Elena Gutierrez

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Gary Waters

SSM Health Dean

Lori Wendricks House

SSM Health Dean

Bryan Hotujec

SSM Health Dean

Thomas Littlefield

SSM Health Dean

Oncology, Surgical

Lee Wilke

UW Health

Daniel Abbott

UW Health

Oncology, Gynecologic

Laurel Rice

UW Health

David Kushner

UW Health

Stephen Rose

UW Health

Oncology, Medical

Alissa Weber

SSM Health Dean

James Heun

SSM Health Dean

Sam Lubner

UW Health

Oncology, Hematological

Roy Kim

SSM Health Dean

Ryan Mattison

UW Health

James Heun

SSM Health Dean

Oncology, Radiation

Michelle Mackay

Turville Bay

Michael Bassetti

UW Health

Paul Harari

UW Health

Ophthalmology

Stephen Boorstein

SSM Health Dean

Cat Burkat

UW Health

Nicole Anderson-Weiss

Anderson Shapiro Eye Care

Heather Potter

UW Health

Mitchell Wolf

SSM Health Dean

Otolaryngology

Justin McNamar

SSM Health Dean

James Schemmel

SSM Health Dean

Jason Isenberg

SSM Health Dean

Pain Management

Thomas Faull

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Greg Love

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Nathan Rudin

UW Health

Palliative Medicine

Eric Marty

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Toby Campbell

UW Health

Bret Benally Thompson

UW Health

Pathology

Joel Mendelin

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Chen-Kang Chang

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Ross Molot

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Erik Ranheim

UW Health

Pathology, Surgical

Chen-Kang Chang

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Kristina Matkowskyj

UW Health

Joel Mendelin

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine

Alison Craig-Shashko

GHC-SCW

Kok-Peng Yu

UW Health

Katherine Moriarty

SSM Health Dean

Pediatric Allergy, Asthma and Immunology

Christine Virnig

SSM Health Dean

Mark Moss

UW Health

Pediatric Anesthesiology

Tracy Cotter

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Lianne Stephenson

UW Health

Maria Fabbrocini

UW Health

Cari Meyer

UW Health

Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology

David Allen

UW Health

Ellen Connor

UW Health

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Michael Yaffe

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Daniel O'Connell

UW Health

Luther Sigurdsson

UW Health

Pediatric Genetics

Gregory Rice

UW Health

David Wargowski

UW Health

Stephen Lo

GHC-SCW

Jessica Scott Schwoerer

UW Health

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Carol Diamond

UW Health

Kenneth DeSantes

UW Health

Paul Sondel

UW Health

Pediatric Hospitalist

Sabrina Butteris

UW Health

Kristin Shadman

UW Health

Ann Allen

UW Health

Daniel Sklansky

UW Health

Pediatric Nephrology

Allison Redpath Mahon

UW Health

Sharon Bartosh

UW Health

Neil Paloian

UW Health

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Diane Heatley

UW Health

Jason Isenberg

SSM Health Dean

Tony Kille

UW Health

Pediatric Psychiatry

Julianne Brown

SSM Health Dean

William Taft

UW Health

Bhawani Ballamudi

SSM Health Dean

Katherine Schmitt

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Pediatric Pulmonary Disease

Mary Schroth

UW Health

Vivek Balasubramaniam

UW Health

Michael Rock

UW Health

Pediatric Rheumatology

Anna Huttenlocher

UW Health

Dominic Co

UW Health

Judith Smith

UW Health

Perinatology

Jennifer Krupp

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Susan Davidson

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Kara Hoppe

UW Health

Katharina Stewart

UW Health

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Jared Greenberg

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Deborah McLeish

UW Health

Kimberly Arndt

UW Health

Michael Ward

UW Health

Podiatry

David Worth

SSM Health Dean, Stoughton Hospital

Elizabeth Plovanich

University Podiatry Associates

Michelle Schroeder

Associated Podiatrists

Psychiatry

Matthew Sager

SSM Health Dean

Amy Connell

SSM Health Dean

Frederick Langheim

SSM Health Dean

Richard Schramm

SSM Health Dean

Pulmonary Disease

John Wilson

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Charles Weber

UW Health

Radiology

Ronald Dolin

Madison Radiologists

Gregg Bogost

Madison Radiologists

Harold Bennett

Madison Radiologists

Timothy Crummy

Madison Radiologists

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Christina Broadwell

UW Health

Elizabeth Pritts

Wisconsin Fertility Institute

Sleep Medicine

Cami Matthews

UW Health

William Donovan

SSM Health St. Mary’s, Stoughton Hospital

Sports Medicine

David Gronski

SSM Health Dean

Brian Reeder

SSM Health Dean

Stephen Almasi

GHC-SCW

Stroke Medicine

H. Steven Block

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Justin Sattin

UW Health

Marcus Chacon

UW Health

Surgery, Bariatric

Franklin Bendewald

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Surgery, Brain

Alan Lozier

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Mustafa Baskaya

UW Health

Wendell Lake

UW Health

Surgery, Cardiothoracic

Vijay Kantamneni

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Mario Gasparri

SSM Health St. Mary's

Takushi Kohmoto

UW Health

Surgery, Colon/Rectal

Marie Thomas

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Eugene Foley

UW Health

Bruce Harms

UW Health

Charles Heise

UW Health

Surgery, General

Gregory Matzke

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Susan Charboneau

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Susan Toth

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Surgery, Hand/Microsurgery

Matt Boardman

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Amorn Salyapongse

UW Health

Surgery, Orthopedic

James Prosser

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Jason Sansone

SSM Health St. Mary’s

James Bowers

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive

Clifford King

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Cat Burkat

UW Health

Ramzi Shehadi

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Michael Bentz

UW Health

Surgery, Spine

Jeffery Masciopinto

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Surgery, Thoracic

Mario Gasparri

SSM Health St. Mary's

James Maloney

UW Health

Vijay Kantamneni

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Jeffery Masciopinto

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Surgery, Transplantation

Joshua Mezrich

UW Health

Surgery, Vascular

David DeAngeles

SSM Health St. Mary’s

Victor Weiss

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Jon Matsumura

UW Health

Margaret Schwarze

UW Health

Trauma

Ann O’Rourke

UW Health

Angela Gibson

UW Health

Jason Sansone

SSM Health St. Mary's

Travel Medicine

James Levin

SSM Health Dean

Garry Jean-Louis

SSM Health Dean

Kristin Millin

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Urology

Dan Gralnek

UW Health

Adam Tierney

SSM Health Dean, Stoughton Hospital

Andrea Wozniak

SSM Health Dean

Service to Profession

David Olive of Wisconsin Fertility Institute is honored with the Service to Profession award for his work in advancing the practice of medicine in the Madison area as a specialist in infertility, reproductive endocrinology and minimally invasive surgery. He’s also a leader in robotic surgery for gynecological disorders.

Service to Community

Jim Berbee of UW Health is being honored with the Service to Community award for making significant differences in the health and welfare of those living in the Madison community. Berbee is the founder of the Berbee Derby Thanksgiving 10K run and 5K run/walk. He is a clinical assistant professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and an emergency medicine physician at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Frequently asked questions about the Top Doctors selection process

How do you choose the winning doctors?

Madison Magazine does not pick the Top Doctors; Madison-area physicians do. We reached out to medical doctors and doctors of osteopathic medicine (M.D.s and D.O.s) at our local clinics, hospitals and practices and asked them to participate in our online survey. These doctors—and any local doctors who contacted us about the survey—were given access to a secure website where they voted for their peers. Results were tallied after the voting period. Physicians designated as Top Doctors in each specialty category garnered 10 percent or more of votes. In categories where votes were below 10 percent, the top three votegetters were given the designation (or more than three in the case of ties).

Why don't you ask patients to rank the best doctors in Madison?

While the magazine turns to Madisonians to choose winners for its popular Best of Madison survey of restaurants, shops, entertainment, personalities and more each year, we believe the best recommendations for doctors come from within that specific group. Practicing physicians have the most medical knowledge, expertise and perspective from which to judge the qualifications of other doctors.

Are these types of surveys popularity contests?

In a way they are. While we can't control how anyone votes, we trust that the doctors who participate give thoughtful recommendations—as if they were giving a referral to a patient, family member or friend. We hope our readers regard the results as one of many useful tools in choosing a medical professional who is right for them or their families.

Why do you include only M.D.s and D.O.s? Why not nurses, nurse practitioners or other health care providers?

Asking area physicians whom they would choose for medical care for their loved ones has been a reader favorite for nearly two decades. We do feature a variety of health care areas throughout the year and are always looking for ways to highlight other professionals. For instance, we partner with WISC–TV on a feature honoring local nurses. Please watch for that project this December.

Do doctors have to advertise in the magazine to be winners?

Absolutely not. Top Doctors is an editorial project independent of the magazine's advertising department. Doctors who choose to advertise in the magazine have no bearing on who ranks on the Top Doctors list; the winners are chosen solely by their peers.

Why isn't my doctor on the list?

There are many talented professionals in Madison who don't make our list. While our Top Doctors vary from year to year, some enjoy strong name recognition or have been working in Madison longer than others and may rank more often. Additionally, some specialty areas employ a larger pool of doctors, and it can be more difficult for such doctors to receive the needed percentage of the votes in a category that meets our threshold for determining the winners.

How do you know the winning doctors are good?

Ultimately the patient-consumer will be the judge. For our part, we ask survey participants to vote for doctors they would also recommend to their friends, family and loved ones. Magazine staff fact-check all doctors to make sure their names, specialties and affiliated health care organization is correct. Furthermore, we run each winning doctor's name through the Wisconsin Department of Regulation and Licensing to ensure every doctor holds a valid license.

For specific inquiries about Top Doctors, contact Digital Content Editor Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.