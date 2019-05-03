SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL: Room for Improvement

Dreamhouse Dreamkitchens

DreamHouse DreamKitchens is a full-remodel firm. Its designers and staff are immersed in every aspect of room design and construction and take a controlled approach to try to ensure their customers get their full attention throughout the remodel process.

“We are a hand-holder type of company, wanting the client to have a crew they can always rely on,” says Jenna Mattison, a Dream House Dream Kitchens senior designer.

There many lot of elements to consider when designing interiors. Some of the most important are the client’s lists of wants, needs, likes and dislikes.

“Anyone can design a room, but making a room function and fit the style and budget of the homeowner makes a great space. The client is the one living in the space, so they are the one that needs to be happy in the long run,” Mattison says.

When meeting with a client, the staff at Dream House Dream Kitchens gathers as much information as possible in order to put together the most comprehensive design. The company’s employees ask a lot of questions, including, “What do you like about your current space?” They ask about the current and future function of a room, along with style, color and how much a client wants to invest in the project.

“Design is all about function,” Mattison says. “We prefer to find out what the function of each space needs to be and then design the space to achieve that goal.”

Working closely with clients, builders and suppliers creates a trust and a value of workmanship that is shown throughout the different phases of a Dream House Dream Kitchens project.

“A remodel is a long process from start to finish, and there are a lot of variables going into a space that need to coordinate. Good and consistent communication between all of the parties involved reduces stress and eliminates errors before they happen,” Mattison says.



Floor360

One of the most crucial elements in home design is flooring. A room’s floor “grounds” the design and creates a canvas for the home’s interior. It is also most often the part of the room that gets the most wear and tear, so choosing the perfect product is crucial for both form and function.

“When you decide to redesign a room, always start with the finishes that have the most limited options. Falling in love with a tile, countertop or hardwood is a great way to start,” says Angela Skalitzky, FLOOR360’s vice president of retail sales and design. “Then move to the seemingly unlimited offerings like stain colors and paint. Once you have your more limited finishes selected you have your inspiration for the rest of the room and it will all come together.”

The experts at FLOOR360 will help you choose a floor with variation and movement that can help to mask the wear and tear of the day-to-day “love” your family shows your floor. Their team of professional designers can help you decide which floor will be best suited to pair with more solid selections in cabinetry so that you are not overwhelming the space with too much movement. Choosing a more solid floor will allow you to choose more dynamic cabinets and wall treatments.

“It is important to create a nice balance in your space with solids and patterns just as you would with your clothing,” Skalitzky says.

Since your floor is the platform for just about every activity in your home, durability, cleanability and longevity are important considerations. And with FLOOR360’s commitment to the environment, you also have the advantage of knowing you can choose from many products that are sustainable and natural.

“Just as we want to keep our family healthy by making good choices about what we put in our bodies, we also want to create a healthy home by choosing to surround ourselves with eco-friendly, healthy flooring choices,” Skalitzky says.

Kitchen Tune-up

Tracey Conner, owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Madison, has simple advice for anyone who is about to undertake,a room design project.

“Always start with a plan that includes your needs and your wants, respectively. Then look at what options are out there that will work with your budget,” Conner says.

She never starts a project with a preconceived notion of what the client’s style should be.

“When I go to a client’s home to evaluate an update, the most important thing is to look at their current overall choices and determine, with the client, if that’s the style they want to consider with their new design. Depending on their answer, I work with them to come up with a plan that gives them a fabulous new look. We consider different product styles, materials and colors that complement each other,” Conner says.

Clients often have a certain style they want for their cabinets, such as a modern door style, but have a rustic look overall, with wrought iron and a Southwestern motif, for example. What Conner does in these situations, if the clients really don’t want a different door style, is to encourage them to choose materials that will mesh with their current look, such as a rustic wood like knotty alder or hickory. Whatever the challenge, Conner says it can almost always be overcome if she and the client communicate well and the client trusts her.

“The relationship when working with a client is the most important part of the process,” Conner says. “They should come to trust you based on your interactions with them. When they see that you are really focused on their best interests, including their budget, and are honest with them, the relationship is always strong. Open communication is the key. The design meets their expectations when you really listen to what they want.”

UW Credit Union

In today’s low-inventory housing market, many homeowners who might otherwise have been shopping for new houses are deciding to stay put and focus on home improvements instead. And whether it’s redesigning a room, putting in a new floor, adding a room or building a deck, UW Credit Union members enjoy a bevy of options.

“A lot of people are deciding to ‘love the home they’re in’ and use their home’s equity to finance home improvements,” says Josh Fetting, UW Credit Union’s sales manager for consumer lending. “Rising home prices across the U.S. have boosted homeowners’ equity to record-setting levels. The combination of the housing market, interest rates and high home values with lots of equity makes home equity loans a great option for a lot of people.”

At the same time, homeowners who are planning to sell are looking to home equity loans and home equity lines of credit to finance improvements that can increase a home’s sale price. Still other members are buying their homes with UW Credit Union new home loans, and turning right around and using their equity to make repairs and improvements to the new house before they even move in.

Cash purchases are also becoming popular for homeowners who are selling their homes and moving into smaller houses or condominiums. With a cash purchase, you use your home equity to pay the full cost of the new home so that the sale is not contingent upon selling your existing house.

“We start with a deep conversation with members about their financial goals and plans for the next two, three or even five years,” Fetting says. “Then we work together with the other departments at UW Credit Union to find the best suite of products for the member and their particular situation. We have a lot of resources and staff with decades of experience. There are not many situations we haven’t seen before or can’t handle.” •