SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL: Good as Gold

Heritage Senior Living

Before a senior even decides to move in, the staff at Heritage Monona and Heritage Middleton connects with them and their families on a personal level, with genuine interest in their individual stories and experiences.

“The Heritage staff spends some time learning about residents’ lives so they can offer knowledgeable solutions to their unique and sometimes difficult situations,” says Taylor Powless, director of community relations at Heritage Senior Living, which includes Heritage Monona, Heritage Middleton and a total of 14 senior living communities throughout Wisconsin.

After getting to know a prospective resident a little bit, the Heritage staff prepares a personalized tour of the property, which allows seniors and their loved ones to get a feel for the place and gain an understanding of how it can best meet their needs. This level of personal understanding is necessary in part because Heritage has so much to offer.

“Heritage goes above and beyond the typical senior living community, offering not just a homelike atmosphere, but also truly compassionate and high-quality care,” Powless says. “Heritage utilizes state-of-the-art technologies, innovative partnerships, alternative therapies and highly trained caregivers to provide an all-encompassing, multidisciplinary care approach that prioritizes safety and overall quality of life.”

Heritage offers a full continuum of care, including separate Independent living, assisted living and memory csare communities, making Heritage the perfect place for active seniors, those requiring a little additional help or those experiencing Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

“Heritage communities are designed to make it easy for residents to age in place as their health care needs change over time,” Powless says. “If a resident finds themselves in need of a higher level of care, they don’t have to leave their home and their friends to get it. The transition is simple and designed with residents’ evolving care needs in mind.”

Attic Angel Community

Attic Angel Community is often called “The One and Only.”

At a time when many senior living organizations operate homes in multiple states throughout the nation, Attic Angel has just one hometown location. Its history in Madison dates back 130 years, to when the Attic Angel Association of philanthropic women first began caring for children. In 1953, they expanded their philanthropy to include senior citizens. These “Angels” raised the money to build Madison’s first hospital, pay for its first visiting nurse service and build its first non-publicly owned nursing home.

The 350 members of the Attic Angel Association continue to raise money and volunteer time to serve the community’s residents. Many have done this for decades and have formed true friendships with Attic Angel’s residents.

“We’ve definitely earned the name ‘The One and Only,’” says Kelly DuBois, Attic Angel Community’s director of sales and marketing. “Attic Angel is unlike any other senior living facility.”

Attic Angel hosts a number of events throughout the year that bring seniors into the community to experience life there as a guest and get a sense for what it would be like to live there. These events and other forms of community outreach and marketing help attract residents and make them feel at home, but what is most valuable is the one-on-one communication that takes place between the residents and the Attic Angel Community staff.

“The single most important thing we do is learn about the residents’ lives by listening to their stories,” DuBois says.

Attic Angel Community offers seniors a full spectrum of living options. The Prairie Point community features 123 ranch-style homes with beautiful finishes, full basements and attached garages for those who wish to live independently. Attic Angel Place offers apartments with services and several other assisted living options for residents who need extra assistance. The Health Center provides a beautiful homelike setting for those whose needs are more clinical in nature, and Haven memory care is for seniors living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The community also offers short-term and respite stays in its Health Center for those in need of rehabilitation and physical therapy.

For Summit Financial Advisor David Cutler, saving for retirement is like farming.

“We start planting as soon as we start earning taxable income, and we harvest when we retire and start using the funds and the services available to us,” Cutler says. “Plant the seeds early.”

Summit Financial Advisors conducts Retirement Bootcamps every fall and spring for members of all ages. The bootcamps are a series of seminars on topics such as understanding Medicare and Social Security, and pre-tax and after-tax retirement accounts. They also include one-on-one sessions with experienced financial advisors who dig deeper into each member’s savings options and retirement goals.

Summit’s website, SummitCreditUnion.com/Save-Invest/Investment-Options, houses financial education information and contact opportunities related to investment strategies, insurance strategies, long-term care and investment options that members can access at any time.

Changes in the tax code, new retirement savings products, advancing medical technology and increasing life expectancy make the retirement landscape complex and dynamic, and it is difficult to navigate this territory alone if you don’t happen to be a financial advisor yourself. Each individual can also be quite different when it comes to the life she or he expects to have after retirement and how much money it will require. There are also unplanned events such as health problems and the death of a spouse that might change our goals, but that we must prepare for.

In the end, though, Cutler says the primary goal is the same for just about everyone.

“People want to retire with dignity, on their own terms and not on someone else’s,” Cutler says. “We have a great team that provides members with the knowledge and advice that will help them do that.” •

Securities sold, advisory services offered through CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker/dealer and investment advisor. CBSI is under contract with the financial institution to make securities available to members. Not NCUA/NCUSIF/FDIC insured, may lose value, no financial institution guarantee. Not a deposit of any financial institution. CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., is a registered broker/dealer in all fifty states of the United States of America. FR-2475588.1-0319-0421