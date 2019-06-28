SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL: Faces of Madison 2019

Area professionals are contributing to all aspects of our community. Get to know some of our local faces.

The Face of Exceptional Senior Living

Oakwood Village

As executive director of Oakwood Village University Woods campus, Julie Holden oversees the operation of a campus offering apartment homes, assisted living, memory care support and short-term rehabilitation services to older adults. The community stands out due to its setting on a wooded, beautifully landscaped 36-acre campus. "It's a privilege to serve as the executive director of University Woods," Holden says. "This campus has built a reputation as a wonderful place to live and work since it was established in 1948. It's my job to ensure we remain a thriving community, while also preparing for the next 70 years of serving Madison." University Woods is finalizing a comprehensive campus redevelopment plan, which includes adding new apartment homes overlooking Oakwood's 9-acre nature preserve, new assisted living and short-term rehabilitation suites, and investing in Oakwood's already-impressive campus amenity spaces and life enrichment programs. "These are exciting times for Oakwood," Holden says. "We are evolving to ensure we protect what so many of us see as a Madison treasure." 6205 Mineral Point Road, 230-4699 ​​​​​​

The Faces of Madison Dentistry

Dental Health Associates of Madison

Celebrating their 50th year and a new location just outside of Sun Prairie, Dental Health Associates of Madison (DHA) continues to be a patient-centered, full-service dental group with dozens of doctors across convenient locations. Together, they partner to serve patients — general and family dental, orthodontics, periodontics, implant services, endodontics and cosmetic dentistry — all in the same practice. "Even though we are a group practice, our doctors collaborate to provide comprehensive dental care to each patient," says Greg Sobczak, President of Dental Health Associates of Madison. "By having the specialties within one organization, the doctors can come together to provide a complete plan that best benefits each patient. With our great staff retention, our patients are comfortable seeing the same faces when they come for treatment." DHA's mission is to provide the highest quality compassionate care, and that extends beyond practice walls to the greater community, particularly through volunteer efforts such as More Smiles Wisconsin, Give a Kid a Smile, and Donated Dental Services. "We know not everyone loves coming to the dentist, so we strive to make our patients comfortable in a stress-and-judgment-free environment," says Sobczak, adding that patients leave with more than a clean, healthy mouth. "We feel that by improving our patients' dental health and appearance, we're also helping them build confidence and overall well-being." 284-5400 ​​​​​​

The Faces of Your Remodeling Superstore

DreamHouse DreamKitchens

Jerry and Keven Schmidt are familiar faces if you have hired DreamHouse, DreamKitchens to remodel your kitchen, bath or any room in your home in the last 30 years. They direct the company and the projects. The work is not farmed out to some other, faceless company. "When you hire DreamHouse, DreamKitchens, you get the A Team from start to finish," says Jerry Schmidt. "That means our designers, our project managers, and our carpenters and support staff. It is crucial that we understand exactly what you want, and we don't take shortcuts." Jerry Schmidt appreciates the trust that goes into letting him and his team into your home to discuss, plan and create your dream project: "It's a privilege to be invited into people's homes and into their lives. Getting to know people helps us get everything just right. It is also a big part of what makes this work rewarding and meaningful for us." 5117 Verona Road, 204-7575

The Face of Auto Collision Repairs

Collision Masters

After a collision, it's hard to keep a level head. The insurance process can be even more stressful — but it doesn't have to be. Jeff Swafford, owner of Collision Masters of Wisconsin, says people should choose their body shop before they need it. "You've got to know where your car is going the moment it's on that tow truck," Swafford says. "Decide ahead of time and choose somebody that is certified, trained and equipped." Collision Masters technicians draw on decades of training and experience, performing complete repairs to manufacturer guidelines using only original manufacturer parts to preserve resale value and ensure safety. Collision Masters is an I-CAR Gold Class body repair center and Best of Madison winner five years in a row. "No insurance company has the right to tell you where your car should be repaired," Swafford says. "I'm a strong advocate for my customers. That's what drives our business." 606 Cooper Road, Waunakee, 849-7140

The Faces of Wisconsin Aesthetic Leader

Robertson Cosmetic Center

Robertson Cosmetic Center's Practice Manager Angie Wing says forming long-term relationships with clients is just one way the practice stands out in its field. "Robertson Cosmetic Center is unlike any other medical office in our area," Wing says. "We provide such a niche service. It's our job to tailor customized treatment plans for our patients based on what their goals are." The center's owner, Dr. Kevin Robertson, is an on-site double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. "In the days of aesthetic clinics popping up in strip malls, patients need to be careful when selecting a provider," Wing says. "Having the knowledge and expertise all under one roof like we do at Robertson Cosmetic Center is invaluable." Robertson Cosmetic Center will be expanding soon. "We are excited to share our upcoming expansion in Sun Prairie," Wing says. "Located at Grand on Main, the new space allows us to expand our growing staff to better serve our patient demand." 8391 Greenway Blvd., Suite 200, 836-4044

The Faces of Interior Design

Interiors by JW

Interiors by JW is the place for your remodeling and interior design needs. JW has been in the remodeling business for over 20 years, and eighteen months ago, opened a brand new storefront. "We have a brand new store on Main Street in Sun Prairie to incorporate interior design," says Lindsey Blum, interior designer at JW. "You can come for remodeling needs, but we're also open for the everyday shopper, whether looking for your own home or a great place to find a quick gift."Blum says the new store offers customers items such as furniture, rugs, pillows and candles; things you get during the ‘what's next' phase of home remodeling projects. "Our storefront goes well past our walls," Blum says. "Working with a JW designer will help you pick selections that are tailored to your needs and style." Blum says JW is Wisconsin's only Cambria quartz premier dealer. "In our store we have a lot of Cambria quartz countertops on display. If you're looking to switch out your kitchen or bathroom countertops, come check out our beautiful displays." 537 W Main St., Sun Prairie, 960-7600

The Faces of Classical Theater

American Players Theatre Front: Tracy Michelle Arnold, Gavin Lawrence, Melisa Pereyra , Marcus Truschinski , Artistic Director – Brenda DeVita ; Middle: David Daniel, Nate Burger, Colleen Madden, Sarah Day, Kelsey Brennan, Brian Mani; Back: James Ridge, Jim DeVita , Tim Gittings . Photo by: Hannah Jo Anderson Front: Tracy Michelle Arnold, Gavin Lawrence, Melisa Pereyra , Marcus Truschinski , Artistic Director – Brenda DeVita ; Middle: David Daniel, Nate Burger, Colleen Madden, Sarah Day, Kelsey Brennan, Brian Mani; Back: James Ridge, Jim DeVita , Tim Gittings . Photo by: Hannah Jo Anderson

A must-see theatrical venue set against a backdrop of trees and meadows near Spring Green, the American Players Theatre draws audiences of more than 100,000 annually to a village with a population of less than 2,000. "The experience of seeing theatre out in the woods in rural Wisconsin is pretty special," says APT Managing Director Carrie Van Hallgren. Van Hallgren believes American Players Theatre's actors make the experience. "The Core Company actors are remarkable artists," Van Hallgren says. "They have decades of experience with performing these plays at APT. They are instrumental in teaching young actors. They are leaders in rehearsal. They are essential to who we are as a company."

American Players Theatre has a big lineup this summer, including James DeVita directing "Macbeth," starring core company members Melisa Pereyra and Marcus Truschinski. The company will also present August Wilson's "Fences." Van Hallgren says the company is excited to perform its first August Wilson play as part of APT's 40th anniversary season. 5950 Golf Course Rd, Spring Green, 588-2361

The Faces of Senior Activities

Madison Senior Services Front Row: (L-R) Ben Obregon , Volunteer; Laurie Bibo , Intergenerational Program Coordinator; Karen Cator , Office Manager; Laura Hunt, Program Coordinator; Kathy Yaun , Volunteer; Jeff Thompson, Custodian Back Row Row : (L-R) John Weichelt , Volunteer Coordinator; Gary Flesher, Reception Coordinator; Sally Jo Spaeni , Senior Center Director; Jeganathan Sriskandarajah , Volunteer Front Row: (L-R) Ben Obregon , Volunteer; Laurie Bibo , Intergenerational Program Coordinator; Karen Cator , Office Manager; Laura Hunt, Program Coordinator; Kathy Yaun , Volunteer; Jeff Thompson, Custodian Back Row Row : (L-R) John Weichelt , Volunteer Coordinator; Gary Flesher, Reception Coordinator; Sally Jo Spaeni , Senior Center Director; Jeganathan Sriskandarajah , Volunteer The Madison Senior Center is a gathering place that offers an interesting mix of programs and activities and offers many of them free to its residents who are 55 and older. "Where else can you attend a class to learn to paint with acrylics, participate in a discussion about living well with a chronic condition, and do some yoga, all in the same day?" says Sally Jo Spaeni, senior services manager for the Madison Senior Center. Spaeni says the center is the perfect spot for residents to learn from their fellow Madisonians. "Our city is full of talented people who have rich life experiences and are ready to share with others," Spaeni says. "Many of them come here to teach classes, volunteer in leadership roles and socialize." 330 W. Mifflin St., 266-6581

The Faces of Retirement Planning

Retirement Income Planning LLC Front Row: (L-R) Deb, Janet, Sherry, Kayla; Back Row: (L-R) Len, Mark, Kevin Front Row: (L-R) Deb, Janet, Sherry, Kayla; Back Row: (L-R) Len, Mark, Kevin

Your team specialists in retirement planning and investment management. We have 148 years of combined knowledge and experience in financial services and serving people's needs. 2310 Crossroads Drive, Suite 4700, 807-1100