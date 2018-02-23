Home and Lifestyle

Run and bike Madison's 'yellow brick road'

Capital City State Trail is a BOM winner

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 07:00 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 08:21 AM CST

Grab your ruby sneakers and follow the Capital City State Trail.

This paved trail is perfect for bicyclists, runners and inline skaters alike. For 17 miles, the scenic path runs along Madison’s southern border and includes pick-up points at Lake Farm County Park and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources service center in Fitchburg as well as parking at Dawley Conservancy Park and Syene Road.

If you choose to start at Lake Farm Park, where Capital City Trail meets the Lower Yahara River Trail, enjoy the scenic shoreline of Lake Waubesa. Wave to the ducks, sandhill cranes or beavers that call the water’s edge home.

Take up the trail at the DNR service center and walk along Nine Springs Creek, made special by its crystal-clear water and natural springs. The trail also touches Lake Monona.

Be sure to take your family, your friends—and your little dogs, too!

