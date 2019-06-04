Removal for renewal: Capitol Theater's organ gets a complete restoration

PHOTOS: The Grand Barton organ is on its way to complete restoration Larry Chua The 90-year-old Grand Barton organ was removed from the Capitol Theater for a months-long restoration. [ + - ] Larry Chua A fixture of the Capitol Theater since it opened in 1928, the Grand Barton Organ was removed in April for a top-to-bottom restoration to be done by the Crome Organ Co. in Reno, Nevada. [ + - ] Larry Chua The restoration will include fixing keys that don't play, replacing cracked leather and repairing chipped paint [ + - ] Larry Chua [ + - ] Larry Chua [ + - ] Larry Chua [ + - ] Larry Chua The console and out-of-sight pipework were removed by Crome's crew and volunteers, including local organist Jaret Schroeder [ + - ] Larry Chua Rank of pipes [ + - ] Larry Chua It took four days to disassemble all of the parts, including the organ chest (pictured). [ + - ] Larry Chua [ + - ] Larry Chua A crew member holds one pipe that likely produces the sound of an oboe. [ + - ] Larry Chua [ + - ] Larry Chua The wind pipes that feed various parts of the organ were also removed. [ + - ] Larry Chua Ken Crome and a member of his team examine a regulator, which is a bellows-like device that helps maintain constant air pressure between the blower and the organ. [ + - ] Larry Chua The organ includes "toys," which are components that produce sound effects, like mallets and bells. [ + - ] Larry Chua On the Capitol Theater stage the organ components are boxed for shipment. [ + - ] Larry Chua The organ console is loaded on the truck heading for Reno. [ + - ]

It took four days in early April to disassemble the 90-year-old Grand Barton pipe organ in the Capitol Theater at the Overture Center for the Arts before it was loaded onto a semitrailer. The massive instrument was then driven to Reno, Nevada, where it will undergo a complete restoration over the next few months at a cost of $275,000.

"There are bad springs, there are bad gaskets, there is bad felt, there is bad leather. It's just all of the material in it is 90 years old and simply failing or falling apart," says Steve Schroeder, technical director for Overture Center.

The Grand Barton Organ, built by Bartola Musical Instrument Co. in Oshkosh, stood in the orchestra pit in the opulent Capitol Theater when it opened as a silent movie house in 1928. The venue was renamed the Oscar Mayer Theater when the Madison Civic Center opened in 1980. As part of the development of the Overture Center, the theater was renovated and reopened as the Capitol Theater in 2006, with the organ brought out of storage and given its permanent home to the right of the stage.

The restoration project started with the removal of everything from the backstage right and left chambers — the air regulators, sound-effect devices and the hundreds of pipes, ranging from the size of drinking straws to wide-mouthed, 16-foot-tall metal tubes.

Over time, some of the metal pipes were replaced with PVC tubes. Those will not return with the organ. The contract requires Crome Organ Co. in Reno to replace any components only with materials of the time the organ was originally manufactured.

Although refurbished several years ago, the organ's toys, or sound-effect devices — including a bird whistle, snare drum, crash cymbals, train horn and xylophone — will be re-examined, too.

Crome was one of three companies to submit bids to restore the organ, which is one of only three Barton organs in the country that remain in their original historic theaters. A successful fundraising campaign will cover the cost.

Schroeder knows well that organs such as this one are complex instruments that require specific skills and experience to maintain. As it happens, when Schroeder was a teenager, he worked for an itinerant organ tuner who came twice a year to Wisconsin Rapids, Schroeder's hometown, to tune several church organs.

After the restored organ returns in September, it will take about a month to reassemble. But it should be back in working order by Oct. 19 when a 1914 film starring Charlie Chaplin opens the next season of Duck Soup Cinema. And once again, the Grand Barton organ will fill the Capitol Theater with dramatic, timeless music.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.