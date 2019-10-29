Quality Care and Wellness Under One Roof

All Saints Neighborhood

Dedicated Wellness Center

All Saints Neighborhood — a campus providing independent apartments, apartments with services and assisted living and memory care — is located on Madison's west side. One of the amenities at All Saints is a dedicated wellness center that is available for all residents as well as those 55 and older

in the greater Madison community.

Wellness Coordinator Justin Athey, a personal trainer and wellness coach, offers specialty exercise classes throughout the week and the center also has exercise equipment, including a NuStep T5 recumbent cross trainer. "For seasoned adults, participating in regular exercise can prevent or delay illness or disability," says Athey. And if you have already been diagnosed with a disease or disability, studies have shown that regular exercise can often improve those conditions."

Classes are structured to improve the neuro-muscular system, which benefits everyday activities like standing and walking. They also aid in memory cognition. But, he says, everyone agrees that the classes are also fun. "It's hard to stay motivated if you go to a class and you find yourself constantly staring at the clock waiting for it to end. We have a great time together, so we have great participation here at All Saints.

Athey says All Saints wellness center doesn't have the intimidation factor some gyms can have, especially with older adults. "It's the perfect fit for anyone who needs a starting point

for improving their wellness," he says.

For non-residents of All Saints, a three-month membership costs $90. Membership includes access to the exercise equipment as well as approximately 175 classes during the three-month session. For more information contact Athey at jathey@elderspan.com.

Inviting Place to Live/Work

The staff members at Saint Mary's Care Center (SMCC) know that investing in their patients — from creating an inviting atmosphere to having state-of-the-art facilities — makes the difference.

"SMCC provides quality nursing care and stellar rehab services in a state of the art rehab gym," says Karen Hayden, administrator of SMCC. "We also have restaurant-style dining in our neighborhoods and in our Café 3401, which is also on site.

The workplace environment and the people make it appealing to work at SMCC, employees say. "We not only get to utilize our own unique professional skills, but we also get to witness on a daily basis what an impact — difference whether big or small — that we make in the life of a patient or their family at often the time when they need it most." says Hayden. "It's the best part of what we do"

At SMCC, employees have gone above and beyond for their patients. Hayden says a staff member recently learned of a resident entering into the last stage of her illness. As they spoke, the resident said there were things she still wanted to do in her life; namely go to the casino. The staff member took this information to the activity director and talked about how they could make it happen.

"What really has people returning to SMCC over and over again is the genuine relationships our staff builds with our patients and their families," says Hayden. "The staff take the time to get to know each patient and to attend to their unique needs, goals and feelings."

Continuous Care Approach

Heritage Senior Living is a Wisconsin based, privately owned company founded by Milo Pinkerton in 2000.Heritage has 16 communities and serves over 2,000 residents. In Pinkerton's words, "I founded Heritage Senior Living to provide residents with the highest quality of care possible, while at the same time promoting independence and maintaining dignity. We offer a unique ‘continuous nursing care approach' that encompasses multiple disciplines and provides our residents with the best possible care on multiple levels. Our residents participate in specialized activities and therapy techniques that emphasize sensory processing, physical activity exercises, memory-focused games, and socializing through arts and recreation."

Heritage offers each resident 24/7 support and its staff is committed to the quality care of residents and their family and friends. "Heritage Senior Living communities offer several levels of care from independent living to assisted living and enhanced assisted living to memory care units," says Pinkerton. "Residents can embrace life's journey from the comfort and convenience of one location that meets all of their physical, mental and emotional needs."

Heritage provides a family environment and family friendly activities and events that residents and staff can enjoy together, which enhances the work atmosphere. "We have an experienced, competent, caring

clinical staff who offer daily training opportunities for all positions," says Pinkerton. "Heritage puts an emphasis on hiring top talent and offers employees a mentorship program, career ladder, and a scholarship fund to continue their education."

Heritage was founded on five principles of person-centered care: independence, individuality, privacy, choice and dignity. "Each day we offer activities to help residents relax, improve interaction and attention spans, and reduce the need for medications," says Pinkerton. "Overall, our goal at Heritage is to help residents lead a full and meaningful life."

In the Heart of Madison

For the active senior, not-for-profit Capitol Lakes is the only continuing care retirement community that offers cultural living in the heart of downtown Madison. Mere steps away from Capitol Square with its nationally recognized Farmer's Market, Overture Center, Monona Terrace and Madison's Central Library branch, the location is right in the middle of it all.

If you prefer downtown living with a view, the15-story high-rise of independent living apartments affords stunning vistas of Lake Monona and points west.

"Being active and staying active is a priority here, which is why we have an on-site Aquatic and Wellness Center with three pools, cardio room, and studio classes run by certified fitness trainers, says Holly Johnson, sales and marketing director at Capitol Lakes. "As for dining, it doesn't get much better than at Capitol Lakes; we are known far and wide for the quality of our food. Between Seasons restaurant and the Henry Street Café, you will not be hard pressed to find a delicious meal here — morning, noon, or night."

Keeping the mind stimulated as well as the palate is something else you will find at Capitol Lakes. Whether it be Madison Symphony and Opera previews, recitals from the UW School of Music, feature films, P.L.A.T.O. classes, choir concerts, or group discussions lead by emeritus professors, Capitol Lakes has a lot to offer.

Multiple Care Options

Waunakee Manor prides itself on the exceptional care provided by staff on a daily basis.

"We have the ability to service multiple levels of care, from basic senior apartments/ independent living to assisted living, and skilled nursing care," says Ron Lindow, marketing director at Waunakee Manor. "With the full continuum of care under one roof, it simplifies the moving process, eliminating multiple moves due to increasing care needs. With that as our focus, that is one of the primary reasons we are adding memory care and ventilator care with our new renovation projects."

Waunakee Manor offers flexibility in scheduling, which allows residents to maintain as much independence as they can. "We have also met state requirements to be a teaching community, which allows us to run certification courses for many things," says Lindow. "We have a nurse educator in house for this purpose."

Lindow says Waunakee Manor is the only community in Waunakee that offers skilled nursing level care. "We are 5-star rated by Medicare, we have 24/7 registered nursing on site, we have an excellent therapy team with over 50 years of combined experience."•