Madison Night Market to return in 2019

The Madison Night Market is coming back to Madison for its third year in 2019.

Local vendors and restaurants come together on the second Thursday of the month to attract more people downtown. Located along Gilman Street, the Madison Night Market will be May 9, June 13, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12 in 2019.

Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods and fresh produce. There are also live music events, visiting food carts and pop-up restaurants.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone downtown to celebrate our city. As we had hoped, many of the downtown retail stores are staying open later, offering a full shopping experience," Madison's Central Business Improvement District Executive Director Tiffany Kenney says. "Downtown restaurants will again have special offers and we anticipate staying strong at around 100 unique vendors on Gilman Street.”

Last year, more than 5,000 attendees came out to enjoy the market.

Vendors have not been announced yet for the 2019 season. For a full list of past participants, visit the Madison Night Market vendor page.