Reebok's Fit Barge provides free fitness classes on Lake Monona during the CrossFit Games

Work out in the middle of the lake

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 11:05 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

If you've driven on John Nolen Drive the past couple of days, you might have noticed a floating platform in the waters of Lake Monona.

For the second year in a row, Reebok has teamed up with Brittingham Boats to bring back the Fit Barge.

The Reebok Fit Barge is offering free fitness classes, athlete appearances and social gatherings from sunrise to sunset throughout the CrossFit Games.

The Reebok Fit Barge is a 15-minute paddle from Brittingham Boats. To get there, guests will go to Olin Park to check in and will get a free shuttle 30 minutes before a class to the barge or can also use paddle crafts to get to the barge.

 

To participate in a fitness class, you must pre-register. All of the equipment and tools will be included, so there is no need to bring anything apart from an ID and water bottle.

Classes include yoga, SUP yoga, CrossFit, Barre and HIIT. For a full schedule, click here.

Classes start Monday and continue through Aug. 5. 

