Home and Lifestyle

Former 'The Bachelorette' contestant to open gym this week in Middleton

Peter Kraus Fitness is open starting Wednesday

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 10:48 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 11:08 AM CDT

Peter Kraus, who was the runner-up of season 13 of "The Bachelorette," is opening a gym in Middleton starting Wednesday.

According to its website, Peter Kraus Fitness is having a soft opening Wednesday for the first three days. The spot will be closed over the weekend until April 29, when Peter Kraus Fitness will open its doors.

The gym will be open 24 hours a day with new treadmills, stair climbers, stationary bikes, recumbent bikes, dumbbells, free weights, cable machines and more. There will also be daily classes and specialty classes like yoga, kickboxing and rowing.

Only the first 500 members will be accepted for membership. There are both gym memberships and class memberships. 

Kraus is a three-time IRONMAN Wisonsin finisher and has been a personal trainer since 2009. Kraus has offered boot camps around the country and in the past hosted outdoor classes in Madison.

The new gym will be at 1826 Aurora St. in Middleton.

 

Copyright 2019 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

Health Guides

Shopping & Style

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars