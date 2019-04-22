Former 'The Bachelorette' contestant to open gym this week in Middleton

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Peter Kraus attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Peter Kraus, who was the runner-up of season 13 of "The Bachelorette," is opening a gym in Middleton starting Wednesday.

According to its website, Peter Kraus Fitness is having a soft opening Wednesday for the first three days. The spot will be closed over the weekend until April 29, when Peter Kraus Fitness will open its doors.

The gym will be open 24 hours a day with new treadmills, stair climbers, stationary bikes, recumbent bikes, dumbbells, free weights, cable machines and more. There will also be daily classes and specialty classes like yoga, kickboxing and rowing.

Only the first 500 members will be accepted for membership. There are both gym memberships and class memberships.

Kraus is a three-time IRONMAN Wisonsin finisher and has been a personal trainer since 2009. Kraus has offered boot camps around the country and in the past hosted outdoor classes in Madison.

The new gym will be at 1826 Aurora St. in Middleton.