Ex-Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker in Madison for CrossFit Games

Screenshot from Luke Parker's Instagram account. (Parker pictured on right)

Luke Parker, a former contestant on the current season of The Bachelorette, will presumably be in Madison for the CrossFit Games that take place Aug. 1-4.

In an Instagram post, Parker wrote:

"Appreciation/Hype Post alert to my day 1 dude @tmayer18 want to say thank you for being such a good example Day in and day out of what it means to be a professional athlete and a fierce competitor. I have never seen you not be intentional about warming up, having focus in your workouts, and running your business. You still manage time to build others up and make @trainingthinktank and @crossfitpassion a world class place to train.



Thank you for showing me what it’s like to endure and push through training the way it’s suppose to be done💪 I’m excited to officially meet your twin Trevor and watch you have a blast in Madison! Let the Big Dog EAT!

After getting to know many of the worlds fittest men and women I realize how much hard work and dedication it takes to make it in this sport and I’m thankful to get to know and train with you and build relationships to continue and build one another up! I’m thankful for this community and the examples you all have been to me in life and fitness! I’m super pumped to watch you guys kill it in Madison!!!!!!!!!!!💪😎👍#crossfitgames2019 #roadtothegames #madison"