Best of Madison 2018: Home, Lifestyle and Recreation

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 07:30 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 08:13 AM CST

Home & Lifestyle

Don’t have it all together like Glinda the Good Witch? Well, neither do we. But that’s where the 100 winners in the Home & Lifestyle section come in. These businesses seem to grant wishes for everything under the sun. Mounds Pet Food Warehouse (voted best pet supplies store) has dog food fit for Toto, while you’ll surely find the right slippers at The Shoe Box (voted best shoe store). And remember how quickly the Wicked Witch of the West melted? That’s how fast your stress may melt away after a massage at Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness (voted best spa).

Alterations
Binh’s Tailoring 
Right Size Alteration Services
Altered States Alterations

Assisted Living/Retirement Community
Capitol Lakes
Oakwood Village
Hope & A Future

Auto Dealer
Zimbrick Inc.
Smart Motors Toyota
Wilde East Towne Honda

Auto Repair
Zimbrick Inc.
Aeschbach Automotive
Turn Two Auto Repair LLC

Barber Shop
The Barbershop, A Hair Salon for Men
Cha Cha Beauty & Barber
Dick & Arnie’s Barber Shop

Bed & Breakfast
Mansion Hill Inn
Speckled Hen Inn
The Livingston Inn

Body Shop
Zimbrick Inc.
Gates Collision Centers
Collision Masters of WI Inc.

Bookstore
A Room of One’s Own
Frugal Muse (tied for silver)
Mystery to Me (tied for silver)
University Book Store

Childcare
One City Early Learning Centers
Kids Express Learning Center
Goodman Community Center

Cleaning Service
Primavera Cleaning Service 
Clear Vision Cleaning LLC 
Chem-Dry of Madison

Clothing (Men)
Duluth Trading Co.
Jazzman
St. Vincent de Paul Store

Clothing (Women)
Stori Anne Co.
Twigs
McFee on Main

Consignment Store
Happily Ever After Children’s Resale Boutique
The Next Generation
ReThreads

Dry Cleaner
Klinke Cleaners
Lake Mills Cleaners & Dryers Inc.
Best Cleaners 

Florist
Felly’s Flowers
Sweet Pea Floral LLC
Klein’s Floral & Greenhouses

Furniture/Home Accessories
A1 Furniture & Mattress
The Century House
Willow Creek Home Décor

Gift Shop/Specialty Store
Orange Tree Imports
The Soap Opera
Burnie’s Rock Shop

Hair Salon
RZ & Company
ANiU Salon & Spa
Ecco Salon

Home Health Care Agency
SSM Health at Home
UW Health Home Health Agency
UnityPoint at Home

Hotel
The Edgewater
HotelRED
AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown

Jeweler
Chalmers Jewelers
Goodman’s Jewelers
TQ Diamonds

Lawn, Garden & Landscape
The Bruce Company
Klein’s Floral & Greenhouses
Olson Toon Landscaping Inc.

Moving Company
Gorilla Movers of Wisconsin LLC
Mad City Moving
Dairyland Movers and Storage LLC

Music Store
Strictly Discs
B-Side Records
MadCity Music Exchange

Musical Instrument Store
Ward-Brodt Music Co.
Heid Music
Farley’s House of Pianos 

Nail Salon
Diamond Nails & Spa
En Avant Nail Studio
Polished Nail Studio

Pet Day Care, Boarding & Pampering
Camp K9 Pet Care Center
The Dog Den
Waggin’ Tails Doggie Dude Ranch and Pet Lodge

Pet Supplies Store
Mounds Pet Food Warehouse
MadCat Pet Supplies
bad dog frida

Shoe store
The Shoe Box
Morgan’s Shoes
(shoo)

Spa
Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
Bergamot Massage Therapy & Bodywork
Therapeutic Massage Center of Middleton

Specialty Spa
The Skin & Co.
Float Madison
Pure Waxing Studio

Tattoo Shop
Ultimate Arts Tattoo
Iron Quill Tattoo
Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge

Veterinarian
True Veterinary Care
Sondel Family Veterinary Clinic
Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic

Recreation & Fitness

The road to the Emerald City is a rather long one, but you’ll surely be prepared for the journey with Madison’s 36 Recreation & Fitness winners. Take a class with Amy Sanborn of MadPower Training Center (voted best personal trainer), or find your center at Dragonfly Hot Yoga (voted best yoga studio). Take your little (or big) dog to Badger Prairie Dog Park (voted best dog park), or get ready to take flight at a Flyght Indoor Cycling class (voted best alternative fitness center).

Alternative Fitness Center
Flyght Indoor Cycling
MadPower Training Center
CrossFit MadTown

Bike Shop
Machinery Row Bicycles
Budget Bicycle Center
The BikeMobile

Bowling Alley
Ten Pin Alley
Schwoegler’s Park Towne Lanes
Bowl-A-Vard Lanes

Dog Park
Badger Prairie Dog Park
Prairie Moraine County Park
Token Creek County Park

Fitness Center
The Princeton Club
Prairie Athletic Club
MadPower Training Center

Golf Course
Pleasant View Golf Course
Door Creek Golf Course
The Oaks Golf Course

Martial Arts Studio
Silver Lining Taekwon-Do
Kicks Unlimited
Wisconsin Martial Arts and Fitness Center

Park
Olbrich Park
Pheasant Branch Conservancy
Tenney Park

Personal Trainer
Amy Sanborn, MadPower Training Center
Hans Schiefelbein, Pinnacle Health and Fitness
Poppy Niosi, Spirit & Fire Personal Training

Running/Biking Trail
University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum
Capital City State Trail
Pheasant Branch Conservancy

Sports & Recreation Shop
Rutabaga Paddlesports
Fontana Sports 
Movin’ Shoes

Yoga
Dragonfly Hot Yoga
Inner Fire Yoga
Kula Yoga & Wellness

