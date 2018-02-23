Best of Madison 2018: Home, Lifestyle and Recreation

The Edgewater won gold for Best Hotel.

Home & Lifestyle

Don’t have it all together like Glinda the Good Witch? Well, neither do we. But that’s where the 100 winners in the Home & Lifestyle section come in. These businesses seem to grant wishes for everything under the sun. Mounds Pet Food Warehouse (voted best pet supplies store) has dog food fit for Toto, while you’ll surely find the right slippers at The Shoe Box (voted best shoe store). And remember how quickly the Wicked Witch of the West melted? That’s how fast your stress may melt away after a massage at Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness (voted best spa).

Alterations

★Binh’s Tailoring

★Right Size Alteration Services

★Altered States Alterations

Assisted Living/Retirement Community

★Capitol Lakes

★Oakwood Village

★Hope & A Future

Auto Dealer

★Zimbrick Inc.

★Smart Motors Toyota

★Wilde East Towne Honda

Auto Repair

★Zimbrick Inc.

★Aeschbach Automotive

★Turn Two Auto Repair LLC

Barber Shop

★The Barbershop, A Hair Salon for Men

★Cha Cha Beauty & Barber

★Dick & Arnie’s Barber Shop

Bed & Breakfast

★Mansion Hill Inn

★Speckled Hen Inn

★The Livingston Inn

Body Shop

★Zimbrick Inc.

★Gates Collision Centers

★Collision Masters of WI Inc.

Bookstore

★A Room of One’s Own

★Frugal Muse (tied for silver)

★Mystery to Me (tied for silver)

★University Book Store

Childcare

★One City Early Learning Centers

★Kids Express Learning Center

★Goodman Community Center

Cleaning Service

★Primavera Cleaning Service

★Clear Vision Cleaning LLC

★Chem-Dry of Madison

Clothing (Men)

★Duluth Trading Co.

★Jazzman

★St. Vincent de Paul Store

Clothing (Women)

★Stori Anne Co.

★Twigs

★McFee on Main

Consignment Store

★Happily Ever After Children’s Resale Boutique

★The Next Generation

★ReThreads

Dry Cleaner

★Klinke Cleaners

★Lake Mills Cleaners & Dryers Inc.

★Best Cleaners

Florist

★Felly’s Flowers

★Sweet Pea Floral LLC

★Klein’s Floral & Greenhouses

Furniture/Home Accessories

★A1 Furniture & Mattress

★The Century House

★Willow Creek Home Décor

Gift Shop/Specialty Store

★Orange Tree Imports

★The Soap Opera

★Burnie’s Rock Shop

Hair Salon

★RZ & Company

★ANiU Salon & Spa

★Ecco Salon

Home Health Care Agency

★SSM Health at Home

★UW Health Home Health Agency

★UnityPoint at Home

Hotel

★The Edgewater

★HotelRED

★AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown

Jeweler

★Chalmers Jewelers

★Goodman’s Jewelers

★TQ Diamonds

Lawn, Garden & Landscape

★The Bruce Company

★Klein’s Floral & Greenhouses

★Olson Toon Landscaping Inc.

Moving Company

★Gorilla Movers of Wisconsin LLC

★Mad City Moving

★Dairyland Movers and Storage LLC

Music Store

★Strictly Discs

★B-Side Records

★MadCity Music Exchange

Musical Instrument Store

★Ward-Brodt Music Co.

★Heid Music

★Farley’s House of Pianos

Nail Salon

★Diamond Nails & Spa

★En Avant Nail Studio

★Polished Nail Studio

Pet Day Care, Boarding & Pampering

★Camp K9 Pet Care Center

★The Dog Den

★Waggin’ Tails Doggie Dude Ranch and Pet Lodge

Pet Supplies Store

★Mounds Pet Food Warehouse

★MadCat Pet Supplies

★bad dog frida

Shoe store

★The Shoe Box

★Morgan’s Shoes

★(shoo)

Spa

★Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness

★Bergamot Massage Therapy & Bodywork

★Therapeutic Massage Center of Middleton

Specialty Spa

★The Skin & Co.

★Float Madison

★Pure Waxing Studio

Tattoo Shop

★Ultimate Arts Tattoo

★Iron Quill Tattoo

★Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge

Veterinarian

★True Veterinary Care

★Sondel Family Veterinary Clinic

★Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic

Recreation & Fitness

The road to the Emerald City is a rather long one, but you’ll surely be prepared for the journey with Madison’s 36 Recreation & Fitness winners. Take a class with Amy Sanborn of MadPower Training Center (voted best personal trainer), or find your center at Dragonfly Hot Yoga (voted best yoga studio). Take your little (or big) dog to Badger Prairie Dog Park (voted best dog park), or get ready to take flight at a Flyght Indoor Cycling class (voted best alternative fitness center).

Alternative Fitness Center

★Flyght Indoor Cycling

★MadPower Training Center

★CrossFit MadTown

Bike Shop

★Machinery Row Bicycles

★Budget Bicycle Center

★The BikeMobile

Bowling Alley

★Ten Pin Alley

★Schwoegler’s Park Towne Lanes

★Bowl-A-Vard Lanes

Dog Park

★Badger Prairie Dog Park

★Prairie Moraine County Park

★Token Creek County Park

Fitness Center

★The Princeton Club

★Prairie Athletic Club

★MadPower Training Center

Golf Course

★Pleasant View Golf Course

★Door Creek Golf Course

★The Oaks Golf Course

Martial Arts Studio

★Silver Lining Taekwon-Do

★Kicks Unlimited

★Wisconsin Martial Arts and Fitness Center

Park

★Olbrich Park

★Pheasant Branch Conservancy

★Tenney Park

Personal Trainer

★Amy Sanborn, MadPower Training Center

★Hans Schiefelbein, Pinnacle Health and Fitness

★Poppy Niosi, Spirit & Fire Personal Training

Running/Biking Trail

★University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum

★Capital City State Trail

★Pheasant Branch Conservancy

Sports & Recreation Shop

★Rutabaga Paddlesports

★Fontana Sports

★Movin’ Shoes

Yoga

★Dragonfly Hot Yoga

★Inner Fire Yoga

★Kula Yoga & Wellness