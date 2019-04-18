50 things that give Madison color

Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23.

Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23.

#CORE_rendSocialEmbed_Story($storyBody)

Madison emerged this spring from the dreary shades of winter with a sense of renewal. This reawakening of the colorful growing season inspired us to celebrate the many things that give Madison its glorious color.

In kaleidoscopic hues and tones, color helps define a place and its people. Color can help us understand the world and has the power to influence. Take the case of the Albanian mayor who helped paint his town’s buildings in a rainbow of colors. Now the prime minister of Albania, Edi Rama transformed the industrial cityscape of Tirana, Albania, into a work of art.

Since then, crime has declined in the town, and Rama credits the project for bringing about the positive change.

Color not only sparks creativity and imagination, it can also be inspiring.

“As we become more sophisticated about health and well-being, people will embrace [color] more,” says Jane Earl, an experienced color consultant living in Madison. “One of the things that makes you feel better is surrounding yourself with the right colors.”

In this story, learn about Earl and her award-winning universal design concept, plus others who use color in their respective industries. Meet an artist who captures the black aesthetic in her portraits, a clothing line founder who is digging the 2019 color of the year and a partially colorblind man who doesn’t let his disability deter him from working with color. Also discover some of the city’s brightest food offerings and most eye-catching artwork.

These examples signify the exceptionally diverse and distinctive qualities that make Madison the place that it is. Feast your eyes upon the many vibrant shades that define Madison.

1. Terrace Chairs

Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow.

Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow.

QUICK — can you name the three colors of the Wisconsin Union’s iconic terrace chairs? If you said orange, yellow and green, you’re only partially correct. In 1981, Wisco Industries Inc. in Oregon, Wisconsin, was commissioned to create the sunburst chairs. At that time, the three colors were named John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. The John Deere, Allis Chalmers (both farm equipment manufacturers) and sunshine colors are an ode to Wisconsin’s farming traditions, but they also represent the fall, summer and spring seasons when the chairs can be found on the terrace along Lake Mendota. The lake also inspired a limited-edition chair color in 2012 — “Mendota Blue” chairs were on the terrace for a single season to raise awareness and donations for the union’s renovation project, which was completed in 2017. The three signature colors were trademarked in 1988, so you won’t find chairs painted in those three colors anywhere else in the world. Click here for a behind-the-scenes look at how the terrace chairs are made.

2. Rainbow Latte

3 Photos Photo courtesy of Cafe Domestique Café Domestique created this rainbow latte just for our May color story. Café Domestique's rainbow latte Photo courtesy of Cafe Domestique Café Domestique created this rainbow latte just for our May color story. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Cafe Domestique Café Domestique created this rainbow latte just for our May color story. The trendy drink is a social media superstar, but not many rainbow lattes have appeared in Madison. Café Domestique owner Dan Coppola says he and his staff shy away from adding food coloring to the drink just for the sake of giving it color, but he says staff is experimenting with Fruity Pebble-infused milk for Domestique’s “over the rainbow” drink, so watch for that as a May special. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Cafe Domestique Café Domestique created this rainbow latte just for our May color story. The trendy drink is a social media superstar, but not many rainbow lattes have appeared in Madison. Café Domestique owner Dan Coppola says he and his staff shy away from adding food coloring to the drink just for the sake of giving it color, but he says staff is experimenting with Fruity Pebble-infused milk for Domestique’s “over the rainbow” drink, so watch for that as a May special. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Café Domestique created this rainbow latte just for our color story. The trendy drink is a social media superstar, but not many rainbow lattes have appeared in Madison. Café Domestique owner Dan Coppola says he and his staff shy away from adding food coloring to the drink just for the sake of giving it color, but he says staff is experimenting with Fruity Pebble-infused milk for Domestique’s “over the rainbow” drink, so watch for that as a May special.

3. Sunflower Days

Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton

The town of Middleton is bringing back Sunflower Days at Pope Farm Conservancy after a yearlong absence, providing one of the brightest and largest displays of nature’s gorgeous colors. Feast your eyes on thousands of bright yellow sunflowers at the Middleton farm this year from July 26 to Aug. 4. The event drew about 90,000 people over a 10-day period in 2017.

4. Watercolor Tattoos

5 Photos Photo courtesy of Madison Tattoo Co. Madison Tattoo Co. owner and tattoo artist Oliver Kalkofen has fun adding a watercolor effect to some of his clients’ tattoos. PHOTOS: Madison Tattoo Co. artist creates watercolor tattoos Photo courtesy of Madison Tattoo Co. Madison Tattoo Co. owner and tattoo artist Oliver Kalkofen has fun adding a watercolor effect to some of his clients’ tattoos. [ + - ] Oliver Kalkofen is a tattoo artist and owner of Madison Tattoo Co. [ + - ] Madison Tattoo Co. owner and tattoo artist Oliver Kalkofen has fun adding a watercolor effect to some of his clients' tattoos. "I use ink diluted with water to make different variations of one color and make the color richer in places," he says. "I can change the saturation of the color depending on the mood of the tattoo." A color tattoo heals differently than black-and-gray tattoos, Kalkofen says. The skin gets worked more in the process, so it needs more care after the appointment [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Madison Tattoo Co. Madison Tattoo Co. owner and tattoo artist Oliver Kalkofen has fun adding a watercolor effect to some of his clients’ tattoos. “I use ink diluted with water to make different variations of one color and make the color richer in places,” he says. “I can change the saturation of the color depending on the mood of the tattoo.” A color tattoo heals differently than black-and-gray tattoos, Kalkofen says. The skin gets worked more in the process, so it needs more care after the appointment. He recommends adding color later to a tattoo if you aren’t sure, doing your homework on the style you go with and using SPF 50+ sunscreen after you get a color tattoo to prevent fading. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Madison Tattoo Co. Madison Tattoo Co. owner and tattoo artist Oliver Kalkofen has fun adding a watercolor effect to some of his clients’ tattoos. “I use ink diluted with water to make different variations of one color and make the color richer in places,” he says. “I can change the saturation of the color depending on the mood of the tattoo.” A color tattoo heals differently than black-and-gray tattoos, Kalkofen says. The skin gets worked more in the process, so it needs more care after the appointment. He recommends adding color later to a tattoo if you aren’t sure, doing your homework on the style you go with and using SPF 50+ sunscreen after you get a color tattoo to prevent fading. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Madison Tattoo Co. owner and tattoo artist Oliver Kalkofen has fun adding a watercolor effect to some of his clients’ tattoos. “I use ink diluted with water to make different variations of one color and make the color richer in places,” he says. “I can change the saturation of the color depending on the mood of the tattoo.” A color tattoo heals differently than black-and-gray tattoos, Kalkofen says. The skin gets worked more in the process, so it needs more care after the appointment. He recommends adding color later to a tattoo if you aren’t sure, doing your homework on the style you go with and using SPF 50+ sunscreen after you get a color tattoo to prevent fading.

5. This Artist's 'Tactile Meditations'

Caryn Ann Bendrick has always been bold and loud with her color choices for her artwork. “When I look out into the art world, it’s artists who work without color that I envy, because I don’t find an ability to express myself that way,” says the Madison-area tactile artist. Read more about this artist's work by clicking here.

6. Sarah Van Dyke

4 Photos Photo by Marla Bergh Sarah Van Dyke is bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels. PHOTOS: Sarah Van Dyke is a colorful character Photo by Marla Bergh Sarah Van Dyke is bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels. [ + - ] Photo by Marla Bergh Sarah Van Dyke is the personification of her business, Revel. Her style and personality are as colorful and fun as the crafts she offers at her downtown workshop. She’s bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels. “We all love to surround ourselves with things that bring us joy and make us feel comfortable and happy,” Van Dyke says. For her, pink is often the color that sparks joy. After talking about doing it for 10 years, Van Dyke decided to dye her hair pink. “It’s been really fun,” she says. [ + - ] Photo by Marla Bergh Sarah Van Dyke is the personification of her business, Revel. Her style and personality are as colorful and fun as the crafts she offers at her downtown workshop. She’s bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels. “We all love to surround ourselves with things that bring us joy and make us feel comfortable and happy,” Van Dyke says. For her, pink is often the color that sparks joy. After talking about doing it for 10 years, Van Dyke decided to dye her hair pink. “It’s been really fun,” she says. [ + - ] Photo by Marla Bergh Sarah Van Dyke is the personification of her business, Revel. Her style and personality are as colorful and fun as the crafts she offers at her downtown workshop. She’s bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels. “We all love to surround ourselves with things that bring us joy and make us feel comfortable and happy,” Van Dyke says. For her, pink is often the color that sparks joy. After talking about doing it for 10 years, Van Dyke decided to dye her hair pink. “It’s been really fun,” she says. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Sarah Van Dyke is the personification of her business, Revel. Her style and personality are as colorful and fun as the crafts she offers at her downtown workshop. She’s bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels. “We all love to surround ourselves with things that bring us joy and make us feel comfortable and happy,” Van Dyke says. For her, pink is often the color that sparks joy. After talking about doing it for 10 years, Van Dyke decided to dye her hair pink. “It’s been really fun,” she says.

7. Hot Hair

Photo by Marla Bergh (main); Courtesy of Katlynn Werner (inset) Sarah Van Dyke (main), Katlynn Werner (inset) Photo by Marla Bergh (main); Courtesy of Katlynn Werner (inset) Sarah Van Dyke (main), Katlynn Werner (inset)

Katlynn Werner is the hairdresser at Rejuvenation Spa in Sun Prairie who helped Sarah Van Dyke get the exact shade of pink she was looking for. “I knew she could pull off pink hair with her fun, bubbly personality,” Werner says. Bright hair colors are definitely trending this year, she says. “This season I’ve been seeing a lot of darker roots with a fun color on the ends, or pops of color for a more subtle look.” Another salon, THORPS Haircuts & Color, reports that pink and all of its shades are way “in” right now. Rose gold, coral, cotton candy, bold magenta — “we love it all!” reads a THORPS Instagram post. Click here to see more pictures of Sarah Van Dyke and Katlynn Werner's work.

8. Funky Socks Photo courtesy of Stance Stance socks from Jazzman

Photo courtesy of Stance Stance socks from Jazzman

The easiest way to add a pop of color to your suit? Add bright, fun dress socks. “That’s really becoming big,” says Craig Butenhoff, co-owner of the downtown men’s attire store Jazzman. Jazzman carries Tallia and Stance socks that come in off-the-wall colors and different themes and patterns, from florals to sports to Star Wars.

9. Queens of Color

Bryanna Banx$, Bianca Lynn Breeze and Anya Knees are serving looks and slaying the drag scene in Wisconsin. We asked these fabulous performers a few questions about how they give color to their characters from their makeup to their outfits to their personas. Click here to read the full interview.

10. Bright Beer



6 Photos Photo courtesy of Delta Beer Lab "We always intended to offer our guests a wide variety of beer styles and with the styles come colors from a range," says Delta Beer Lab founder Tim "Pio" Piotrowski. Malted barley provides the color for the beer (along with sugar for fermentation and flavor), he says. Two-row barley base malt lends a very pale yellow color, caramel/crystal malt provides amber to red colors, chocolate malt and roasted barley give brown to black colors. "Beer color is definitely a factor when designing a new beer recipe," Piotrowski says. PHOTOS: 5 bright beers you can find in Madison Photo courtesy of Delta Beer Lab "We always intended to offer our guests a wide variety of beer styles and with the styles come colors from a range," says Delta Beer Lab founder Tim "Pio" Piotrowski. Malted barley provides the color for the beer (along with sugar for fermentation and flavor), he says. Two-row barley base malt lends a very pale yellow color, caramel/crystal malt provides amber to red colors, chocolate malt and roasted barley give brown to black colors. "Beer color is definitely a factor when designing a new beer recipe," Piotrowski says. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Delta Beer Lab The wall mural at Delta Beer Lab was an idea from Delta's architect (Angus-Young) after Delta founder Tim "Pio" Piotrowski requested color to warm up the rest of our laboratory-themed taproom design. "I wanted a subtle rainbow to celebrate the diversity in beer, society, and ideas," Piotrowski says. From there, Delta's graphic designer Bryan Dunn transformed the piece into the hexagon pattern now showcased in the brewery, which ties the artwork into [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Vintage Brewing Co. Vintage Brewing Co. debuts its Bouquet Pink IPA this month on Mother’s Day. [ + - ] Nicole Peaslee Untitled Art's beers are colorful inside and out. The beer collaboration label brings to town the hazy/juicy/milkshake IPAs of New England, the pastry stouts of Florida and German-style sour ales that Wisconsinites might not have tried before. [ + - ] Courtesy of Funk Factory Geuzeria Many of Funk Factory Geuzeria's lambic-inspired beer is bright and bold. Its beers are often aged extensively and infused with fruits that give them a sharp, fruity bite. [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss You can find Short's flagship fruit ale, Soft Parade, at HopCat in Madison. It's brewed with pureed strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Beer has branched out in the color category. Sour, fruited and other specialty beers produce red, pink, orange and other bright shades that shine just a little brighter than the traditional golden brew. Vintage Brewing Co. debuts its Bouquet Pink IPA this month on Mother’s Day. Brewed with edible flowers, the limited-edition pour will be available at Vintage locations and Tangent, which is Vintage’s new brewpub on East Washington Avenue. Vintage also plans to partner with Food Fight Restaurant Group to offer Bouquet on tap at some Food Fight locations, with $1 per pint going to local breast cancer charities. Another spot to find bright brews is at Delta Beer Lab, the new south side brewery that has a line of beers on tap that mirror the rainbow molecular design on the brewery’s wall. “I wanted a subtle rainbow to celebrate the diversity in beer, society and ideas,” says Delta founder Tim “Pio” Piotrowski. Read more about Delta's mural and how its brewers create a rainbow of colors with beer by reading the captions in the gallery above.

11. A Red, White and Blue Capitol



It doesn’t happen often, but the lights that shine on the Wisconsin State Capitol building sometimes change color for certain occasions. The last time the lights changed from their usual white color was in recognition of the State Capitol’s 100th Anniversary in 2017 — the dome was lit up red, white and blue for the July 5 Concerts on the Square.

12. Farmers' Market Fare

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Baskets of bright red peppers, rows of purple cauliflower heads, bouquets of vibrant blooms and golden sunflowers turn Capitol Square into a living art exhibit during the Dane County Farmers’ Market. The summer season offers some of Wisconsin’s brightest and most colorful produce options, best showcased in Madison’s nationally top-ranked farmers’ market. The 2019 Saturday market season started on April 13 and will run through Nov. 16. For some tips, tricks and more info about the Madison area’s farmers’ markets, check out the “Meet Us at the Market” by clicking here.

13. Pasture and Plenty's Pigments Photo by Sunny Frantz Pasture and Plenty's seasonal daily market salad

Photo by Sunny Frantz Pasture and Plenty's seasonal daily market salad

Christy McKenzie, owner of Pasture and Plenty, lets seasonal produce do the work adding color to the dishes she offers at her meal kit service/catering company/farm-to-table deli on University Avenue. Pasture and Plenty’s seasonal daily market salads feature different tomatoes based on what’s in season, from green zebras to black beauties. At certain times of the year, you might find deep red beets, orange melons, golden sweet potatoes, rainbow chards or pink radishes in your bowl. McKenzie also loves using edible flowers that come from local farms or from Mushroom Mike, a Milwaukee-based forager. She often uses chive flowers, borage, honeysuckle, violets, pansies, zucchini blossoms, nasturtiums and rose petals as garnish. “Just like herbs, edible flowers can add a bright flavor to a dish,” McKenzie says. Click here to see "9 of Madison's most colorful dishes."

14. A Chameleon Skyline Photo by Kenton Fowler Kenton Fowler took this shot the evening of July 15, 2017.

Photo by Kenton Fowler Kenton Fowler took this shot the evening of July 15, 2017.

Every time Kenton Fowler lifts his lens to take a picture of Madison’s skyline, he captures a unique image of the same subject that looks completely different depending on how a sunrise or sunset decides to paint the scene. “I think my favorite thing about shooting the skyline over and over again is never knowing what it’s going to look like,” says the Madison-based photographer, who runs the popular Instagram account @fowlerkenton. Mornings are his favorite times to capture skyline pictures, he says, especially in the spring and fall. He has documented cotton candy-colored sunsets that appear above and below the Capitol as the sky reflects off the lake; giant blood moons that burst with orange and red light, stealing the Capitol’s spotlight on the backdrop of a purple sky; and deep-blue and red palettes that bounce off puffy clouds as the sun rises. Each shot is a gorgeous reminder of nature’s beauty. “[There’s] something very peaceful about starting the day outside before the hustle and bustle of the day takes over,” Fowler says. To see Fowler's uncropped version of the photo above, click here.

15. The Curious Case of UW–Madison's School Colors

Statue flickr photo by benet

Statue flickr photo by benet

Don’t call it red — the University of Wisconsin–Madison school colors are white and cardinal. But how those school colors came to be still puzzles campus archivists today. Click here to read more about the story behind the school colors in a short article by Haidee Chu.

16. Modelish Makeup

Photo by Andrea Behling (main); Timothy Hughes (inset) Arch Apothecary makeup artist Cassie Frey applies makeup to model Danielle Lawry ahead of the April cover shoot for Madison Magazine. Photo by Andrea Behling (main); Timothy Hughes (inset) Arch Apothecary makeup artist Cassie Frey applies makeup to model Danielle Lawry ahead of the April cover shoot for Madison Magazine.

Makeup artist Cassie Frey and stylist Mikaela Schroeder beautified our cover model for the April story “Adventurous Eats.” The Arch Apothecary professionals gave our model an evening look with a bold lip and loose curls, but they also chatted with us about some daytime makeup color trends they’ve seen recently. “Soft matte eye shadows have been a huge thing over the last two years,” says Frey. “And we’ve been noticing that burnt oranges, browns, purples and rose colors have been so big.” Frey says to pair those colors with long lashes or a bushy eyebrow to be on-trend in 2019. Another hot color Frey is loving this year — skin color! Luminizing products like highlighters and rosy/peachy cheeks help emphasize glowing skin and “really show off how beautiful all our imperfections are — freckles, moles, etc.” says Frey. Click here for more behind-the-scenes pictures from the April cover shoot.

17. Capitol Tulips

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin State Capitol building

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin State Capitol building

It’s a sure sign of spring when the tulips surrounding the Wisconsin State Capitol start to bloom. About 29,000 tulips pop up every year in a variety of colors and heights. Garden beds surrounding the walkways and balustrade contain a mix of flowering perennials, annuals and shrubbery that offer a plethora of color against the backdrop of the Capitol’s white granite dome.

18. 'The Black Aesthetic'



8 Photos Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. PHOTOS: 'The Black Aesthetic' exhibit on display all summer at UW–Madison Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. [ + - ] Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. [ + - ] Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. [ + - ] Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. [ + - ] Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. [ + - ] Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. [ + - ] Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. [ + - ] Photo by Rita Mawuena Benissan Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan's photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic” is on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Ghanaian-American Rita Mawuena Benissan showcases the stunning colors of black culture in her photography exhibit “The Black Aesthetic,” on display now through this summer on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in Ingraham Hall, Room 206. Click here to read more about the exhibit.

19. African Accouterment Photo courtesy of African American Store African American Store is located at 2750 E. Johnson St. in Madison.

Photo courtesy of African American Store African American Store is located at 2750 E. Johnson St. in Madison.

When you step inside the African and American Store at 2750 E. Johnson St. in Madison, you get that same glimpse of the vivid colors of Africa. Store owners Mamadou and Mariama Diallo of Guinea, West Africa, sell African clothing, jewelry and cooking items. Read more from Fabu Phillis Carter by clicking here.

20. Macarons

Courtesy of Crystal Jones Crystal Jones of the Madison-based Mac-A-Holics Macarons plays with flavor and color for her macarons.

Courtesy of Crystal Jones Crystal Jones of the Madison-based Mac-A-Holics Macarons plays with flavor and color for her macarons.

Color almost always corresponds with flavor when it comes to macarons. Crystal Jones of the Madison-based Mac-A-Holics Macarons business has fun playing with shades and flavors for her pint-sized confections. Her “celebration” macaron is a funfetti birthday cake-inspired variety that’s filled with chocolate or vanilla buttercream. She’s offered a pink Neapolitan macaron in the past that had a chocolate shell and a strawberry buttercream filling. She uses Americolor gel food color for most of her macarons. Next on her list is to explore natural coloring from freeze-dried fruits.

21. L'Etoile's Edible Art



4 Photos Photo by Keni Rosales Letoile's herbed lavish and beet dish made with PinnOak Ridge lamb, cauliflower and lentils 4 L'Etoile dishes that are edible art Photo by Keni Rosales Letoile's herbed lavish and beet dish made with PinnOak Ridge lamb, cauliflower and lentils [ + - ] Photo by Keni Rosales Letoile's bouillabaisse with swordfish, shrimp and mackerel [ + - ] Photo by Keni Rosales Letoile "Badger Flame Beets" featuring salsify, cherries and peanut butter [ + - ] Photo by Keni Rosales Letoile's festival squash with capri feta, snug haven spinach and cranberry garnished with badger flame beets [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

The intricate beauty of L’Etoile's well-constructed dishes are often enhanced with striking color, and it’s all intentional, says chef Tory Miller. “We definitely don’t set out to make a dish a certain color or highlight a certain color,” says the James Beard Award-winning chef. “Color for us is really about focusing on what comes natural — showcasing the natural beauty of a raw golden beet or the bright green of spinach.” They don’t add green or red oils just to give a dish color, he says. “I think that’s a mistake.” But Miller says it’s also a mistake to overlook color as part of the guest’s experience. “In the end it is still true that you eat with your eyes, so proper colors can make people excited to eat your dish even before they taste it,” Miller says. Click here to see "9 of Madison's most colorful dishes."

22. The City Flag Photo by Noah Willman (inset) Madison's city flag; Maurice Cheeks (inset)

Photo by Noah Willman (inset) Madison's city flag; Maurice Cheeks (inset)

We’re wondering if we can find anyone who loves Madison’s city flag more than Madison Common Council Alder Maurice Cheeks. “The design and colors of our flag inspire me to remember that for many generations now, people have found themselves in this place — that was once swamp land — and have endeavored to see that this place can become a uniquely beautiful community, in this uniquely beautiful place,” says Cheeks. Read more about Cheeks’ involvement in reviving the flag’s popularity by clicking here.

23. Colorblind Pressman

Photo by Kaia Calhoun Rick Smith has worked at the Wisconsin State Journal as a pressman for 30 years.

Photo by Kaia Calhoun Rick Smith has worked at the Wisconsin State Journal as a pressman for 30 years.

Rick Smith, who has worked for USA Today and has been in the pressroom at the Wisconsin State Journal for 30 years, has his color-setting methods down to a science. But he has had to work harder than many other press managers for one peculiar reason. “I am actually colorblind,” Smith says. Read more about Smith and how he gets the job done by clicking here.

24. A Vibrant Statement



4 Photos Photo by Nikki Hansen Year-round at Bloom Bake Shop, you’ll find a “Love Is Love” cake and cupcake, supporting gay marriage. PHOTOS: Bloom Bake Shop has a 'Love is Love' philosophy Photo by Nikki Hansen Year-round at Bloom Bake Shop, you’ll find a “Love Is Love” cake and cupcake, supporting gay marriage. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Bloom Bake Shop Bloom Bake Shop, a cafe and bakery on Monroe Street, celebrates National Coming Out Day every Oct. 11 by giving the entire case of baked goods a rainbow theme. June is pride month, and Bloom donates proceeds from pride-themed sugar cookies to a local LGBTQ organization. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Bloom Bake Shop Bloom Bake Shop has always been about embracing community, including the LGBTQ community, says Bloom owner Annemarie Maitri. "From our all gender bathroom signs, to the inclusive stickers on our front door, to our dedicated dessert, we are very intentional," she says. "The message we are sending out? At Bloom ALL are welcome, safe and embraced, whether you are an employee, purveyor or patron." [ + - ] Photo by Katie Gardner Year-round at Bloom Bake Shop, you’ll find a “Love Is Love” cake and cupcake, supporting gay marriage. The Love Is Love cake is citrus-scented and filled with silky ganache and lavender buttercream, and it’s coated with a rainbow buttercream frosting. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Many restaurants dedicate food items and a percentage of sales to support the LGBTQ community. Year-round at Bloom Bake Shop, you’ll find a “Love Is Love” cake and cupcake, which were created as a way to support gay marriage. “ALL love IS love,” says Bloom Bake Shop owner Annemarie Maitri. “We spread much joy through our food, our dessert and through sharing a meal together in our cafe. Why not spread an even deeper message through our creations?” Her cafe and bakery on Monroe Street celebrates National Coming Out Day every Oct. 11 by giving the entire case of baked goods a rainbow theme. June is pride month, and Bloom donates proceeds from pride-themed sugar cookies to a local LGBTQ organization. Read more about Bloom's commitment to being inclusive by clicking here.

25. The Color of the Year

3 Photos Photo by Amandalynn Jones Krystle Marks is founder and CEO of Lev Apparel, a newly launched clothing line based in Madison. Marks offered us a few suggestions on how to work Pantone's "Color of the Year" into your outfit, like big bold earrings or a ballet flat paired with a neutral outfit. PHOTOS: Krystle Marks dons Pantone's 'Color of the Year' Photo by Amandalynn Jones Krystle Marks is founder and CEO of Lev Apparel, a newly launched clothing line based in Madison. Marks offered us a few suggestions on how to work Pantone's "Color of the Year" into your outfit, like big bold earrings or a ballet flat paired with a neutral outfit. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones Krystle Marks is founder and CEO of Lev Apparel, a newly launched clothing line based in Madison. Marks offered us a few suggestions on how to work Pantone's "Color of the Year" into your outfit, like tucking a coral colored T-shirt into an accordion skirt with a leather jacket. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones Krystle Marks dons chunky hoop earrings in the color living coral, which Pantone named 2019's "Color of the Year." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

This year, it’s all about “living coral,” Pantone’s 2019 color of the year. The Pantone Color Institute — the business unit within Pantone that highlights top seasonal runway colors, forecasts color trends and helps businesses choose colors for products and brands — has named the “vibrant, yet mellow” shade this year’s “it” color. Krystle Marks, founder and CEO of the Madison-based women’s clothing line Lev Apparel, says she’s a fan of living coral from a fashion standpoint. “That color is good on pretty much all skin types,” says Marks, who was a personal stylist for seven years before starting her own line along with co-owner and COO Abby Felix Winzenried. Click here for tips from Marks on how to work living coral into your wardrobe, plus more info about Lev Apparel.

26. Mike Poke Bowls

Courtesy of Food Fight Inc. A poke bowl from Miko Poke, located at 2701 Monroe St.

Courtesy of Food Fight Inc. A poke bowl from Miko Poke, located at 2701 Monroe St.

A poke bowl filled with bright pink ahi tuna, black sesame seeds and shades of green in avocado, edamame, sliced cucumber and julienned scallions might be one of the brightest meals you can eat in Madison. You can build your own bowl and make it as colorful as you want at Miko Poke on Monroe Street. Click here to see "9 of Madison's most colorful dishes."

27. Madison's New Soccer Team Logo

Courtesy of Forward Madison FC The Forward Madison FC soccer team logo features a bright pink flamingo on a backdrop that mimics the light blue color of Madison’s city flag.

Courtesy of Forward Madison FC The Forward Madison FC soccer team logo features a bright pink flamingo on a backdrop that mimics the light blue color of Madison’s city flag.

The designers behind Forward Madison FC’s logo decided to go with a nontraditional sports color and mascot, and the city of Madison couldn’t be more smitten with the outcome. A bright pink flamingo takes center stage on a backdrop that mimics the light blue color of Madison’s city flag. “There’s a lot of pride in the Madison flag, and we really liked the idea of maintaining that palette as much as possible,” says Kevin Longino, creative director at Planet Propaganda, the local design company that developed the logo. Longino and his team, including designer Alex Perez and account executive Karmin Arnold, kept coming back to the idea of incorporating the pink flamingo, Madison’s official bird, into the design. The plastic pink flamingo came to be a symbol of Madison after campus prankster Leon Varjian led a prank in 1979 that involved planting more than a thousand plastic flamingos on Bascom Hill. The prank later became an annual tradition and fundraiser for UW–Madison. “We were really excited about it being a really insider thing,” Longino says. Click here to see if you caught all eight hidden meanings in the logo.

28. The Red Gym

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Red Gym

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Red Gym

The striking brick exterior of the University of Wisconsin Armory and Gymnasium, commonly referred to as the Red Gym, has a distinctive color that defines the iconic University of Wisconsin–Madison building on Langdon Street. Inside, you’ll find a kaleidoscope of cultures that add color.

Since its time as a gymnasium and armory for male students training for the military between the 1890s and 1970s, the Red Gym has been transformed as a gathering place for students of color. While the Romanesque Revival style that characterizes the castle-like building may signal that the Red Gym is a relic of the past, it is anything but. It is rather a place where students of color, LGBTQ students and international students can find resources and community.

More than 30 years after the establishment of the Multicultural Student Center, the Red Gym now also houses International Student Services, the Black Cultural Center, the Gender and Sexuality Center and the startup spaces for the Latinx Cultural Center and Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Student Center, which were inaugurated earlier this year.

UW–Madison student Riley Tsang is one student who advocated for the APIDA Cultural Center. “The thing with APIDA culture is that it’s less of a ‘we’re celebrating things in the past’ [and more of] a ‘we’re recognizing a shared community that’s on campus currently,’” Tsang says. Click here to read a longer version of this article written by Haidee Chu.

29. AC Hotel's Waterfall of Light

Photo courtesy of AC Hotel The color-changing wall at AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown pulsates and swirls constantly.

Photo courtesy of AC Hotel The color-changing wall at AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown pulsates and swirls constantly.

“Eye-catching” hardly scratches the surface in describing the light fixture inside the AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown.

In mesmerizing fashion, the color-changing wall pulsates and swirls constantly. Visible from the corner of North Webster Street and East Washington Avenue through the hotel’s window-wrapped facade, the nearly floor-to-ceiling display features 1,248 cut crystal components backlit by about 7,000 individual LEDs. The piece is called the Dynamic Ridge Stone Wall, or the KUF wall, which is named after the Kufic alphabet, an old calligraphy form of Arabic letters that are written in long horizontal and vertical lines. The wall was created specifically for the AC Hotel, owned by North Central Group.

Manufactured by Preciosa Lighting out of the Czech Republic, the installation cost about $100,000 to create. Due to its design, the wall must be disassembled from the top down to repair an individual panel, and each stone must be dusted and cleaned individually, which takes about seven hours to complete, says Dennis Clark, AC Hotel Madison’s regional general manager.

But it seems the work is worth it. “Overall, the guests have loved it,” Clark says. “We have people taking pictures of it all the time.”

And the 45 preset colors and pattern options make for a jaw-dropping experience. “The design possibilities are virtually unlimited,” Clark says.

30. Canteen



3 Photos Photo courtesy of Food Fight Inc. The Food Fight team did much of the interior decorating of Canteen (111 S. Hamilton St.) themselves, from painting the bar, to making the tassled decor and most of the wall art, says Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight’s chief creative officer and a certified sommelier. PHOTOS: Canteen interior is a burst of bright colors Photo courtesy of Food Fight Inc. The Food Fight team did much of the interior decorating of Canteen (111 S. Hamilton St.) themselves, from painting the bar, to making the tassled decor and most of the wall art, says Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight’s chief creative officer and a certified sommelier. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Food Fight Inc. Canteen's floral wallpaper is from Anthropology and the Food Fight team printed a zig zag wallpaper they used in the space. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Food Fight Inc. If you think the interior of Canteen is bright and beautiful, wait until your frozen strawberry margarita and burrito get to the table. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Canteen might be Madison’s brightest restaurant. Food Fight Restaurant Group’s Mexican kitchen and bar near Capitol Square features fun wallpaper, bright paint, tassled decor and pottery that offer a different color everywhere you look. “My intention from the beginning was to make the restaurant colorful — I was inspired by the colors and funky decor found in Sayulita, Mexico,” says Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight’s chief creative officer and a certified sommelier. And if you think the interior of Canteen is bright and beautiful, wait until your frozen strawberry margarita and tacos get to the table.

31. Parades & Fests

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

City parks and concrete streets of Madison burst into full color when a parade or festival rolls through. Here are a few parades and a festival that offer a colorful feast for the eyes and ears.

Monona Memorial Day Parade | May 27

Fourth of July Children’s Parade at Westmorland Park | July 4

Fête de Marquette parade | July 13

AtwoodFest parade | July 27

Africa Fest Parade of Nations at McPike Park | Aug. 17

OutReach magic Festival at Warner Park | Aug. 18

Willy Street Fair parade | Sept. 15

32. A Green Wedding Photos courtesy of Wood Violet Events + Styling Arch floral arrangement by Flora Designs by Jamae (photo by Abbots Lane); Dominique Zube (pictured right) is owner, lead designer and stylist of Wood Violet Events + Styling (photo by Natural Intuition Photography).

Photos courtesy of Wood Violet Events + Styling Arch floral arrangement by Flora Designs by Jamae (photo by Abbots Lane); Dominique Zube (pictured right) is owner, lead designer and stylist of Wood Violet Events + Styling (photo by Natural Intuition Photography).

It’s likely one of the first things engaged couples need to decide on during wedding planning — the color palette. And it influences so many aspects of the big day, from attire to flowers to hair and makeup to decor to centerpieces. Dominique Zube, owner, lead designer and stylist at Wood Violet Events + Styling, helps her clients create a color palette from which many decisions are made. Zube says she loves using a lush green base. “It’s a neutral base that you can easily build off of,” she says. “It complements virtually every color and you can incorporate an assortment of greenery to add texture and visual interest.”

33. Art-itecture

Photo by Sharon Vanorny Zach Bartel created the mural at Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen in Sun Prairie.

Photo by Sharon Vanorny Zach Bartel created the mural at Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen in Sun Prairie.

Murals bring color to the sides of Madison buildings and inside restaurants and businesses. One mural artist who has completed murals all over the Madison area is Zach Bartel, who most recently painted the large, colorful mural at Sun Prairie’s Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen. This mural is one of his most colorful recent works. Many of his murals use only two or three colors, but the Full Mile artwork of a woman raising a beer is full of wavy patterns and lines featuring burnt oranges, mustard yellows, dark reds and light blues. “Sometimes it’s good to get forced out of your natural groove,” Bartel says of his use of color in this piece.

34. Wall Color is Key

6 Photos Color consultant Jane Earl offers her suggestions for a few color combos you might consider for a living space using Hallman Lindsay paint for the walls and Annie Sloan chalk paint for an accent piece. Hallman Lindsay has five locations in the Madison area, and you can find Annie Sloan chalk paint at Kate & Co. on Fitchrona Road and at Studio 184 in Stoughton. Color consultant Jane Earl's condo color choices Color consultant Jane Earl offers her suggestions for a few color combos you might consider for a living space using Hallman Lindsay paint for the walls and Annie Sloan chalk paint for an accent piece. Hallman Lindsay has five locations in the Madison area, and you can find Annie Sloan chalk paint at Kate & Co. on Fitchrona Road and at Studio 184 in Stoughton. [ + - ] Color consultant Jane Earl offers her suggestions for a few color combos you might consider for a living space using Hallman Lindsay paint for the walls and Annie Sloan chalk paint for an accent piece. Hallman Lindsay has five locations in the Madison area, and you can find Annie Sloan chalk paint at Kate & Co. on Fitchrona Road and at Studio 184 in Stoughton. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Jane Earl Jane Earl's kitchen with artificial lighting. The yellow paint is Sherwin Williams' SW 9012, Polvo de Oro. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Jane Earl The color in Jane Earl's master bath and bedroom is Sherwin Williams' SW 6542 Vesper Violet. The neutral “thread color” — SW 6073, Perfect Greige — is a color Earl used in every room to tie everything together. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Jane Earl The colors in the bathroom are blue-green. The bath is Sherwin Williams' SW 6479 Drizzle. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Jane Earl The living room wall color is a bit deeper version of blue-green: Sherwin Williams' SW 6487, Cloudburst. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Jane Earl wouldn’t dream of having a white wall in her condo.

“White is a color to pass through,” she says. “White is not a neutral.”

Earl is trained in the human response to color in living spaces, which she has incorporated into her award-winning universal design concept. Wall color is an important part of creating a positive, uplifting home or work environment, but many designers overlook wall color when planning a space, she says.

She and her husband redid their condo in Madison and their remodeling contractor, TZ of Madison, entered their condo in the National Associate of the Remodeling Industry competition. It won first place locally, regionally and nationally in the universal design category, and Earl says their intentional use of color is one of the reasons it likely stood out.

Her condo features a vibrant yellow in the kitchen, a blue-green in the bathroom and a soft violet in the master bedroom and bathroom. “No matter how creative paint mixing and technology gets, we still respond most positively to colors you find in nature,” Earl says.

While part of the human response to a space’s wall color can be subconscious, it’s very much something you feel when you walk into a room, she says. And there’s data behind it — certain colors have been proven to affect people positively in a given environment. Earl, a former president of the North American Chapter of International Association of Color Consultants, is passionate about sharing her universal design concept with others to help them create better living spaces, and she advocates for universal design and the use ofcolor in affordable housing.

"Color is absolutely huge in impacting your psyche,” Earl says.

In the above photo gallery, Earl offers her suggestions for a few color combos you might consider for a living space using Hallman Lindsay paint for the walls and Annie Sloan chalk paint for an accent piece. There are also a few pictures of Earl's choices for her own condo. Click here for the printable chart. Hallman Lindsay has five locations in the Madison area, and you can find Annie Sloan chalk paint at Kate & Co. on Fitchrona Road and at Studio 184 in Stoughton.

What colors sell

Careful color choice goes beyond wall color — marketers use color to their advantage, too. “It’s really taking the idea of marketing along with the idea of how our brains are built,” says Nicole Kahl, digital campaign manager for Phase 3 Digital, a Madison marketing agency. There are certain colors that marketers and graphic designers agree stir certain emotions: Red gets people’s attention and signifies power. Blue is a trustworthy color. Green often denotes health, goodwill or the environment — it’s also the color of money and can connect to the idea of wealth. Purple is a royal color that signifies elegance or prestige. Subconsciously scary as it may be, color theory is noticeable in ads, billboards and commercials.

35. Three Fluorescent Festivals



22 Photos Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." PHOTOS: Holi celebration in Fitchburg on March 23, 2019 Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

The Hindu Festival of Color, otherwise known as Holi, is one of the loudest, brightest and happiest days of the year in Indian culture. It marks the arrival of springtime and celebrates love, triumph over evil and color itself. In Hindu mythology, using color in Holi symbolizes when the god Krishna fell in love with Radha, but was concerned about the difference in their skin color. So they painted their faces with bright colors so they would appear the same. Madison, a melting pot of cultures, races, ethnicities, nationalities and religions, is one place where the annual holiday is honored. Every spring, there are celebrations at many local temples, including the March 23 Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg (pictured in the above gallery). Learn more about Holi, plus two other festivals — Navaratri and Diwali — by clicking here.

36. Designs That Make a Difference



5 Photos Photo courtesy of FLOOR360 The Rainbow Project after its FLOOR360 remodel FLOOR360's Designs That Make a Difference projects Photo courtesy of FLOOR360 The Rainbow Project after its FLOOR360 remodel [ + - ] Photo courtesy of FLOOR360 Every year for the past five years, FLOOR360, a local flooring service, has selected a local nonprofit to receive a free interior makeover. The initiative, called Design for a Difference, has given RISE Wisconsin Inc.’s Respite Center (pictured), The Rainbow Project, Centro Hispano and the East Madison Community Center beautifully redesigned spaces — all bursting with color. Thirty-plus interior designers work together to volunteer their time and talents to make the projects a reality. Interior designer Angela Skalitzky was the project manager for all four makeovers, and she says color is a wonderful tool in giving energy and life to a space. “The colors used were inspired by their logos, cultural influences or existing items or murals that were to stay in the space,” Skalitzky says. “The colors can quickly transform the space, but always make it more reflective of the spirit and personality of the staff and the kids and families who use the space.” [ + - ] Photo courtesy of FLOOR360 Every year for the past five years, FLOOR360, a local flooring service, has selected a local nonprofit to receive a free interior makeover. The initiative, called Design for a Difference, has given RISE Wisconsin Inc.’s Respite Center, The Rainbow Project, Centro Hispano(pictured) and the East Madison Community Center beautifully redesigned spaces — all bursting with color. Thirty-plus interior designers work together to volunteer their time and talents to make the projects a reality. Interior designer Angela Skalitzky was the project manager for all four makeovers, and she says color is a wonderful tool in giving energy and life to a space. “The colors used were inspired by their logos, cultural influences or existing items or murals that were to stay in the space,” Skalitzky says. “The colors can quickly transform the space, but always make it more reflective of the spirit and personality of the staff and the kids and families who use the space.” [ + - ] Photo courtesy of FLOOR360 Every year for the past five years, FLOOR360, a local flooring service, has selected a local nonprofit to receive a free interior makeover. The initiative, called Design for a Difference, has given RISE Wisconsin Inc.’s Respite Center, The Rainbow Project, Centro Hispano and the East Madison Community Center (pictured) beautifully redesigned spaces — all bursting with color. Thirty-plus interior designers work together to volunteer their time and talents to make the projects a reality. Interior designer Angela Skalitzky was the project manager for all four makeovers, and she says color is a wonderful tool in giving energy and life to a space. “The colors used were inspired by their logos, cultural influences or existing items or murals that were to stay in the space,” Skalitzky says. “The colors can quickly transform the space, but always make it more reflective of the spirit and personality of the staff and the kids and families who use the space.” [ + - ] Photo courtesy of FLOOR360 Every year for the past five years, FLOOR360, a local flooring service, has selected a local nonprofit to receive a free interior makeover. The initiative, called Design for a Difference, has given RISE Wisconsin Inc.’s Respite Center, The Rainbow Project, Centro Hispano and the East Madison Community Center (pictured) beautifully redesigned spaces — all bursting with color. Thirty-plus interior designers work together to volunteer their time and talents to make the projects a reality. Interior designer Angela Skalitzky was the project manager for all four makeovers, and she says color is a wonderful tool in giving energy and life to a space. “The colors used were inspired by their logos, cultural influences or existing items or murals that were to stay in the space,” Skalitzky says. “The colors can quickly transform the space, but always make it more reflective of the spirit and personality of the staff and the kids and families who use the space.” [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Every year for the past five years, FLOOR360, a local flooring service, has selected a local nonprofit to receive a free interior makeover. The initiative, called Design for a Difference, has given RISE Wisconsin Inc.’s Respite Center, The Rainbow Project, Centro Hispano and the East Madison Community Center beautifully redesigned spaces — all bursting with color. Thirty-plus interior designers work together to volunteer their time and talents to make the projects a reality. Interior designer Angela Skalitzky was the project manager for all four makeovers, and she says color is a wonderful tool in giving energy and life to a space. “The colors used were inspired by their logos, cultural influences or existing items or murals that were to stay in the space,” Skalitzky says. “The colors can quickly transform the space, but always make it more reflective of the spirit and personality of the staff and the kids and families who use the space."

37. This Color-Coding System

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In the context of trying to shape recycling behaviors, small adjustments can lead to big changes. For University of Wisconsin–Madison professors Karen Schloss and Laurent Lessard, that change starts with making recycling bins the right color. Combining their expertise in cognitive psychology and engineering, the two researchers developed a method for designing color-coding systems that serve as self-explanatory visual cues — meaning viewers could correspond items with the right recycling bin based solely on color. They found shades of white to work most effectively with paper, red with plastic, pale blue-green with glass, and black with trash, for example. “This study was a springboard for a larger project aiming to automate creation of easily interpretable color-coding systems, with the goal of making visual communication more effective and efficient,” Schloss says. –Haidee Chu

38. Synesthesia Research Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Synesthesia is a phenomenon in which people experience a sort of mixing of the senses. The most common examples include seeing colors for letters, numbers and music, but also include variants like feeling touch for taste or having spatial locations for months of the year or days of the week.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Synesthesia is a phenomenon in which people experience a sort of mixing of the senses. The most common examples include seeing colors for letters, numbers and music, but also include variants like feeling touch for taste or having spatial locations for months of the year or days of the week.

University of Wisconsin–Madison assistant professor Edward Hubbard — one of the leading synesthesia researchers in the world — calls Madison home. Synesthesia is a phenomenon Hubbard describes as a sort of mixing of the senses, in which one thing in the world causes two experiences instead of one experience. The most common examples include seeing colors for letters, numbers and music. Other variants include feeling touch for taste or having spatial locations for months of the year or days of the week. “Synesthesia was one of these things that captured my imagination,” says Hubbard, who has been studying it for almost 20 years and co-authored “The Oxford Handbook of Synesthesia.” Read more about Hubbard’s work and a possible synesthesia conference coming to Madison by clicking here.

39. Wisconsin's Fall Colors

Photo by Andrea Behling

Photo by Andrea Behling



Autumn Woman

A poem by Fabu

I sit on the back door stoop

more beautiful than I have felt in many years.

My aqua sundress billows in puffs

around glazed brown legs

while my mind reflects the clarity

of the crisp, early autumn day.

Colors are vibrant, distinct, even defiant

before the death called winter comes.

I embrace my cloth-covered knees

and lean forward smiling into life

exactly like the black & white photograph

of my mother and aunts in 1956 Mississippi.

There is a glorious redgold tree shining brighter

than the barely warming three o’clock sun.

Wind blown leaves bless my head

as they swirl and get caught in the plaited braids

of a satisfied woman who sits

on the back door stoop.

Originally published in Hybrid 43 Poets and 39 Cabs

40. Mood Lighting at The Sylvee



5 Photos Photo by Joseph Dunst PHotography Dillon Francis x Alison Wonderland perform at The Sylvee on Jan. 31, 2019. PHOTOS: Mood Lighting at The Sylvee Photo by Joseph Dunst PHotography Dillon Francis x Alison Wonderland perform at The Sylvee on Jan. 31, 2019. [ + - ] Photo by Chris Lotten Photography Lake Street Dive performs at The Sylvee on Oct. 20, 2018. [ + - ] Photo by Chris Lotten Photography Great Van Fleet performs at The Sylvee in October 2018. [ + - ] Photo by Joseph Dunst Photography Dillon Francis x Alison Wonderland perform at The Sylvee on Jan. 31, 2019. [ + - ] Photo by Chris Lotten Photography Great Van Fleet performs at The Sylvee in October 2018. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

When done well, the light show at a concert can be just as awe-inspiring as the performance. If performers at The Sylvee, one of Madison’s newest concert venues off of East Washington Avenue, don’t have their own lighting director, Dan Edwards will run the house system and its 40 fixtures that light The Sylvee stage. “I will listen to some of the songs before show day to get a feel for the type of music it is,” says Edwards, technical manager. Then he talks to the tour or production manager the day of the show to see if there are any lighting requests. “Besides that, you just feel out each song and do everything on the fly, picking colors that fit the mood.”

41. Wine



The shade of the wine in your glass can hint at how it was made, which grape variety was used and where it is from. Square Wine Co. owner Andrea Hillsey offers background you can use at your next tasting. Click here for five things you can learn from the color of your wine.

42. Bold Designs

3 Photos Photo by Shanna Wolf This project's bright color palette of pinks, blues and greens was influenced by the Maple Bluff homeowner's rugs and artwork, says interior designer Erica Meier, who has worked in the design world for more than 25 years and currently works at Zander's Interiors. PHOTOS: Zander's Interiors helps Maple Bluff client design home with bright color palette Photo by Shanna Wolf This project's bright color palette of pinks, blues and greens was influenced by the Maple Bluff homeowner's rugs and artwork, says interior designer Erica Meier, who has worked in the design world for more than 25 years and currently works at Zander's Interiors. [ + - ] Photo by Shanna Wolf This project's bright color palette of pinks, blues and greens was influenced by the Maple Bluff homeowner's rugs and artwork, says interior designer Erica Meier, who has worked in the design world for more than 25 years and currently works at Zander's Interiors. [ + - ] Photo by Shanna Wolf This project’s bright color palette of pinks, blues and greens was influenced by the homeowner’s rugs and artwork, says interior designer Erica Meier, who has worked in the design world for more than 25 years and currently works at Zander's Interiors. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

This homeowner loves color and was not afraid to use it in the redesign of her Maple Bluff residence. Interior designer Erica Meier helped this client mix bold colors and patterns into her traditional home. “I greatly enjoy using color in my design projects — it brings a sense of energy and is also a wonderful tool to personalize a space for the client,” says Meier, who has worked in the design world for more than 25 years. Meier started in 1998 at Zander’s Interiors — the company her father Doug Zander founded — and she’s now preparing to be the second-generation owner of the Madison-based interior design business. This project’s bright color palette of pinks, blues and greens was influenced by the homeowner’s rugs and artwork, Meier says. “Living in Wisconsin, we have several months of gray winter weather — having a home rich in color helps offset the cold gray days and makes you smile,” Meier says.

43. Nails



Q: What nail colors are “in” right now?

A: "My clients gravitate toward cool tones year-round, plus green and blue palettes. Is glitter a color? In my world it is, and a popular one. Marbled and watercolor manicures are popular. People are getting bold with their nail art choices, and I couldn’t be more excited about it. I’m also loving adding foiled and chrome elements to the manicures I do. A colorful manicure means you’re not afraid to express your own personal style through your nails or with nail art. I admire how every single one of my clients is just so fiercely beautiful and totally unique. We create looks based on vacations, wallpaper, the fabric of their favorite shirt — whatever inspires them." –Ashley Marie Welke, nail artist at Midwest Beauty House

44. This Colorful Voice

Photo courtesy of Mike Lucas Mike Lucas

Photo courtesy of Mike Lucas Mike Lucas

Mike Lucas brings color to Madison unlike anyone else featured in this list. Lucas is the color analyst for the University of Wisconsin–Madison men’s football, basketball and hockey teams. His title is pretty straightforward — the 40-plus-year veteran journalist adds color to Matt Lepay’s play-by-play calls for radio. Lucas, who has offered his color commentary for 25 seasons on the Wisconsin Radio Network and has worked over the last 10 years for uwbadgers.com, helps provide context and background to a game as Lepay describes what’s happening. “Matt Lepay is the 24-ounce porterhouse or the KC bone-in rib-eye, and I’m sort of the potatoes au gratin or loaded hash browns,” Lucas says in true color commentating fashion. “I’m the creamed spinach.” Read more about Lucas by clicking here.

45. Rainbow Bagel

Photo by Chris Attaway Gotham Bagels is offering rainbow bagels for a limited time in May.

Photo by Chris Attaway Gotham Bagels is offering rainbow bagels for a limited time in May.

Get your hands on this limited-edition hand-rolled rainbow bagel made by Joe Gaglio of Gotham Bagels. It’s a May special at Gotham Bagels, which partnered with Epicurean Chronicles for the #ECGivesBack campaign. A dollar of the $2 bagel will go to a local charity. Read more about the #ECGivesBack campaign by clicking here.

46. Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wisconsin is known for its orange-colored cheddar cheese — but cheese isn’t that color naturally. Click here to find out why.

47. Baby Blues Neutrals

Photo courtesy of Sun & Lace A variety of the neutral colored shoes local maker Briana Raday makes for her baby shoe business Sun & Lace out of Stoughton

Photo courtesy of Sun & Lace A variety of the neutral colored shoes local maker Briana Raday makes for her baby shoe business Sun & Lace out of Stoughton

You might have been born yesterday (rather, before 1950) if you think pink and blue are still the “it” baby colors. Local maker Briana Raday runs her homemade baby shoe business Sun & Lace out of her Stoughton studio, and she keeps up with baby trends. Popular choices for apparel and nurseries have gone away from the signature sex-specific colors, she says. “I’ve found that people are leaning toward neutral colors, browns and creams especially,” says Raday, at least when it comes to baby shoes. Her pink leather shoes did not sell well, so she now offers cream and brown leather options. As for clothes, Raday has picked up on some trendy colors. “The colors I’m seeing are mustard, creams, blues and rust — by far the most popular color I’ve seen — for both boys and girls,” she says. “Sage and forest greens are also neutral colors I’m seeing. If it’s a blue, it’s either navy or a sky blue, not the typical ‘baby blue’ color. If it’s pink, it’s a dusty rose or mauve.”

48. Faculty of Color Reception



3 Photos Photo by Andy Manis On left: Patrick J. Sims, deputy vice chancellor for Diversity & Inclusion, who is the head of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement.The UW–Madison Faculty of Color Reception was held Sept. 25, 2018, in Tripp Commons in the Memorial Union. Co-hosted by the Office of the Provost and the DDEEA, the annual reception is a tradition to introduce newly hired faculty and announce recently-promoted faculty of color. At the 2018 reception, Chancellor Becky Blank announced the new Target of Opportunity Program, or TOP, an enhancement of the continuing Faculty Diversity Initiative. TOP will provide increased support for departments to recruit people who represent groups that are not well-represented within that discipline. PHOTOS: Faculty of Color Reception 2018 Photo by Andy Manis On left: Patrick J. Sims, deputy vice chancellor for Diversity & Inclusion, who is the head of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement.The UW–Madison Faculty of Color Reception was held Sept. 25, 2018, in Tripp Commons in the Memorial Union. Co-hosted by the Office of the Provost and the DDEEA, the annual reception is a tradition to introduce newly hired faculty and announce recently-promoted faculty of color. At the 2018 reception, Chancellor Becky Blank announced the new Target of Opportunity Program, or TOP, an enhancement of the continuing Faculty Diversity Initiative. TOP will provide increased support for departments to recruit people who represent groups that are not well-represented within that discipline. [ + - ] Photo by Andy Manis The UW–Madison Faculty of Color Reception was held Sept. 25, 2018, in Tripp Commons in the Memorial Union. Co-hosted by the Office of the Provost and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement, the annual reception is a tradition to introduce newly hired faculty and announce recently-promoted faculty of color. At the 2018 reception, Chancellor Becky Blank announced the new Target of Opportunity Program, or TOP, an enhancement of the continuing Faculty Diversity Initiative. TOP will provide increased support for departments to recruit people who represent groups that are not well-represented within that discipline. [ + - ] Photo by Andy Manis The UW–Madison Faculty of Color Reception was held Sept. 25, 2018, in Tripp Commons in the Memorial Union. Co-hosted by the Office of the Provost and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement, the annual reception is a tradition to introduce newly hired faculty and announce recently-promoted faculty of color. At the 2018 reception, Chancellor Becky Blank announced the new Target of Opportunity Program, or TOP, an enhancement of the continuing Faculty Diversity Initiative. TOP will provide increased support for departments to recruit people who represent groups that are not well-represented within that discipline. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of WIsconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. [ + - ] Photo by John Coover Sunflower field at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton [ + - ] Madison Magazine archive Wisconsin Union's iconic terrace chairs come in three specific colors: John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange and sunshine yellow. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

A tradition introduced in 2003, the Faculty of Color reception at the University of Wisconsin–Madison celebrates people of color on staff. The event was created to ensure that faculty of color feel a sense of belonging at the predominantly white institution. The annual gathering celebrates those who have been recently promoted and welcomes new peers. At the heart of the event is the spirit of community — a place where faculty of color can connect and share their experiences over food and drinks. Patrick Sims, the deputy vice chancellor chief diversity officer at UW–Madison, knows the impact staff members of color have on students on color. Sims says students have shared with him that he was the first professor of color they had. “Seeing that representation is inspiring for many of our students,” Sims says. “It creates the idea of possibility [when] someone else is right in front of them doing the thing that perhaps they may think about doing.”

49. Madison's Most Hated Color

Photo courtesy of Clean Lakes Alliance Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, has increasingly plagued Madison’s lakes the last few years, often forcing beaches to close when there are intense blooms.

Photo courtesy of Clean Lakes Alliance Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, has increasingly plagued Madison’s lakes the last few years, often forcing beaches to close when there are intense blooms.

If Madison — the city of four lakes — were to have a least favorite color, it might be blue-green, as in blue-green algae. It’s called cyanobacteria, and it’s a harmful bacterium with a pond scum consistency that forms on lakes, ponds, rivers and streams when the water is warm and enriched with nutrients like phosphorous or nitrogen. Blue-green algae has increasingly plagued Madison’s lakes the last few years, often forcing beaches to close when there are intense blooms — every beach on the Yahara River chain closed last summer because of cyanobacteria. Funny thing, though: Blue-green algae isn’t always blue-green. “Cyanobacteria can be green, blue-green, white or even brown,” says Adam Sodersten of Clean Lakes Alliance. “Spotting cyanobacteria is less about the color and more about the consistency.” One way to identify cyanobacteria is to poke a stick in the water where it appears — if it is blue-green algae, it won’t hang to the stick like algae, but has more of a paint consistency. Spotting it is important, Sodersten says, because people or pets who come into contact with it can become sick. The best way to help prevent cyanobacteria blooms is by reducing phosphorus runoff into our lakes, he says. “Rain gardens, rain barrels, strong lawns, redirected downspouts from pavement to grass and porous pavement are all great ways to slow runoff,” Sodersten says.

50. 'Drawn to Art' "Drawn to Art"

"Drawn to Art"

“Editing ‘Drawn to Art,’ which features the Waisman Center collection of works by people with disabilities, was an invitation to wonder at the artistic talents of some pretty extraordinary people. Among the elements of the pieces that challenged the imagination and touched the heart was the incredible use of color. In the vast majority of drawings, paintings, etchings and mixed media works, colors are vivid, creative and integral to the work. The colors jump off the page and announce an artistic instinct and inspiration that is thrilling and deeply meaningful. It’s a relationship, that of color and creator, perhaps only the artist can understand. But it is clearly part of what draws all of us to art.” –Neil Heinen, editorial director of Madison Magazine and WISC-TV