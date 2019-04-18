5 wall color suggestions that can affect your mood

Flickr photo by Foto Miki Digital, flickr.com/photos/96511847@N04/

Jane Earl wouldn’t dream of having a white wall in her condo.

“White is a color to pass through,” she says. “White is not a neutral.”

Earl is trained in the human response to color in living spaces, which she has incorporated into her award-winning universal design concept. Wall color is an important part of creating a positive, uplifting home or work environment, but many designers overlook wall color when planning a space, she says.

She and her husband redid their condo in Madison and their remodeling contractor, TZ of Madison, entered their condo in the National Associate of the Remodeling Industry competition. It won first place locally, regionally and nationally in the universal design category, and Earl says their intentional use of color is one of the reasons it likely stood out.

Her condo features a vibrant yellow in the kitchen, a blue-green in the bathroom and a soft violet in the master bedroom and bathroom. “No matter how creative paint mixing and technology gets, we still respond most positively to colors you find in nature,” Earl says.

While part of the human response to a space’s wall color can be subconscious, it’s very much something you feel when you walk into a room, she says. And there’s data behind it — certain colors have been proven to affect people positively in a given environment. Earl, a former president of the North American Chapter of International Association of Color Consultants, is passionate about sharing her universal design concept with others to help them create better living spaces, and she advocates for universal design and the use ofcolor in affordable housing.

"Color is absolutely huge in impacting your psyche,” Earl says.

Photo courtesy of Jane Earl Jane Earl's kitchen with artificial lighting. The yellow paint is Sherwin Williams' SW 9012, Polvo de Oro.

Photo courtesy of Jane Earl The color in Jane Earl's master bath and bedroom is Sherwin Williams' SW 6542 Vesper Violet. The neutral "thread color" — SW 6073, Perfect Greige — is a color Earl used in every room to tie everything together.

Photo courtesy of Jane Earl The colors in the bathroom are blue-green. The bath is Sherwin Williams' SW 6479 Drizzle.

Photo courtesy of Jane Earl The living room wall color is a bit deeper version of blue-green: Sherwin Williams' SW 6487, Cloudburst.

Flickr photo by Foto Miki Digital, flickr.com/photos/96511847@N04/

In the above photo gallery, Earl offers her suggestions for a few color combos you might consider for a living space using Hallman Lindsay paint for the walls and Annie Sloan chalk paint for an accent piece. There are also a few pictures of Earl's choices for her own condo. Click here for the printable chart. Hallman Lindsay has five locations in the Madison area, and you can find Annie Sloan chalk paint at Kate & Co. on Fitchrona Road and at Studio 184 in Stoughton.

This article is part of the April 2019 cover story "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the full story.