5 innovative gathering spaces in Madison businesses

To create a positive work environment, companies offer creative places for employees to exercise, relax or hang out with co-workers.

Fun for All: CI Pediatric Therapy Centers Photo courtesy of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers Photo courtesy of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers

“Our clinics offer innovative gathering spaces for all who come through our doors. We have therapy gym spaces where you might find a young child zip-lining through the room in the morning and a collaborative staff meeting in the afternoon. While the ball pits, trampolines and jungle gyms are primarily used in a therapeutic way with clients, it is certainly not uncommon for our employees to get good use out of this fun equipment for a quick brain break in their workday.” ­—Becky Lotto, director of clinics

Break a Sweat: Promega Corp. Photo courtesy of Promega Corp. Photo courtesy of Promega Corp.

“Invigorating spaces come both in the components of the space and the variety of space offerings. Key components of workspaces include abundant light (natural light whenever possible), a variety of art and comfortable, warm furniture. The variety of spaces gives employees the opportunity to work in a creative ‘third space,’ exercise, meditate or grab a bite to eat.” —Gayle Paul, director of human resources operations

Customizable Environments: Hiebing Photo courtesy of Hiebing Photo courtesy of Hiebing

“In the latest remodel of our beautiful historic church, we created nearly a dozen unique spaces in and around the building, so we all can find inspiration in a variety of settings. Those who need a more private environment can find solace in the glass booths above the main level. If collaboration is key, there are tables in the terrace, couches along our aisles and even options for sitting outside if folks need fresh air to fuel their ideas.” —Dave Florin, president

Top-Notch Perks: EatStreet Photo courtesy of EatStreet Photo courtesy of EatStreet

“We have kombucha, cold-brew coffee and Spotted Cow always on tap, an espresso machine and a fully stocked soda fridge. We also have a state-of-the-art pingpong table, shuffleboard, foosball, Nintendo 64 and multiple lounge areas and common spaces for co-working, socializing and games. Our office décor is an industrial, open-concept space with bright bursts of color and plenty of common areas to change up your routine and work in a different location to get those creative juices flowing.” —Matt Howard, co-founder and CEO

Collaborative Layout: The Digital Ring Photo courtesy of The Digital Ring Photo courtesy of The Digital Ring

“The Digital Ring has made a lot of focused efforts in ensuring both our workspace and our workdays are fun and innovative. Besides our cubicles from Google, standing desks, foosball table, couches, collaborative layout and beer in the fridge, we’ve gotten pretty creative [coming up with] perks for the team.” —Matthew Kemp, partner